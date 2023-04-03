Sox Populi Pregame Podcast 8 — Home Opener 2023!

Brett Ballantini invites some of his SSS friends, including Tommy Barbee, Jordan Hass, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach, Dante Jones and Brian O’Neill, to chat about what is looking to be a damp Home Opener against the Giants on Monday:
- Wow! Two of four in Houston, leading in every game, potent if inefficient offense, solid starting, some speed and defense — who are these guys?
- Can the momentum of some early season success down south translate to a series win or sweep this week hosting the Giants
- Focus on Michael Kopech’s season debut, as it seems he could be the most “all or nothing” hurler in the rotation
- Our favorite Opening Days include a 1990, a couple 1991s and 2006s, and an almost-2020. See which panelists were at the games together!
Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:
or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.
Loading comments...