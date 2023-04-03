 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sox Populi Pregame Podcast 8 — Home Opener 2023!

Brett Ballantini sits down with Brian O’Neill, Jordan Hass, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach, Tommy Barbee and Dante Jones to talk Home Opener, review successes in Houston, and swap favorite Opening Day stories

By Brett Ballantini, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach, Brian O'Neill, Jordan Hass, Tommy Barbee, and Dante Jones
/ new

Brett Ballantini invites some of his SSS friends, including Tommy Barbee, Jordan Hass, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach, Dante Jones and Brian O’Neill, to chat about what is looking to be a damp Home Opener against the Giants on Monday:

  • Wow! Two of four in Houston, leading in every game, potent if inefficient offense, solid starting, some speed and defense — who are these guys?
  • Can the momentum of some early season success down south translate to a series win or sweep this week hosting the Giants
  • Focus on Michael Kopech’s season debut, as it seems he could be the most “all or nothing” hurler in the rotation
  • Our favorite Opening Days include a 1990, a couple 1991s and 2006s, and an almost-2020. See which panelists were at the games together!

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.

Today in White Sox History

Today in White Sox History: April 3

White Sox Minor League Update

White Sox Minor League Update (April 2): Knights 6, Redbirds 5

Visiting Dugout

Visiting Dugout, Episode 2 — San Francisco Giants

Loading comments...