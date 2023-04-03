Sox Populi Pregame Podcast 8 — Home Opener 2023!

Brett Ballantini invites some of his SSS friends, including Tommy Barbee, Jordan Hass, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach, Dante Jones and Brian O’Neill, to chat about what is looking to be a damp Home Opener against the Giants on Monday:

Wow! Two of four in Houston, leading in every game, potent if inefficient offense, solid starting, some speed and defense — who are these guys?

Can the momentum of some early season success down south translate to a series win or sweep this week hosting the Giants

Focus on Michael Kopech’s season debut, as it seems he could be the most “all or nothing” hurler in the rotation

Our favorite Opening Days include a 1990, a couple 1991s and 2006s, and an almost-2020. See which panelists were at the games together!

