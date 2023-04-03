Share All sharing options for: Sox Populi Postgame Podcast 18 — Well, that wasn’t fun

After the most brutal home opener we can remember, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach, Kristina AIrdo and Brett Ballantini got together right after the final out to review a sad trombone of a 12-3 Sox pasting by the San Francisco Giants.

Kopech, Kopech, Kopech, he went from lights-out early 2022 to whatever ... this ... is. Funny, we don’t discuss “tipping pitches” but we do mention leaving hittable, straight meatballs over the heart of the plate

There was a small amount of fight in the club — was it what we needed to see after getting down so big, early?

Positives to be taken from this very negative game

How is Pedro Grifol shaping up as a skipper in this early going?

How do we see the first block of 12 games this season shaping up and what should the 12-game record be then for us to feel like, yeah, this team is on the right track?

