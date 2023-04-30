The White Sox don’t deserve us

You know, coming into this season, I did not envision writing this before May 1. Hell, some part of my soul did not want to believe that this was going to be needed at all this year. I mean, I had the White Sox making the wild card, and boy was I fucking wrong.

This tweet perfectly sums up how I and other fans feel right now:

Ten straight losses. A team that has fans questioning the hustle of players or wondering if said player is injured because THIS TEAM HAS NO FUCKING IDEA HOW TO DO PR.

I don’t care whether Luis Robert Jr. did not hustle because;

We don’t know if he’s lying or if the team didn’t even know he was hurt — and that in itself perfectly encapsulates this franchise. We have seen that a lot of players of color get the label of “he doesn’t hustle” or “he’s only in it for the money” and I’m not here to make people feel OK with that thought process. Luis is a great player and the idea of trading him as a result of a tough stretch in April is nonsense. YOU’RE SUPPOSED TO PROTECT YOUR BEST PLAYERS, EVEN IF THEY’RE SLUMPING. JUST SAY NO FUCKING COMMENT LIKE YOU WOULD IF ASKED WHERE WAS THE MONEY SPENT RICK HAHN.

A normal franchise does not have these issues. You know what a normal team does if they think a player is not playing hard enough? They do not let him play the next half-inning and then pull him, confusing everyone. They take him out or bench him a game or two.

Also, this team is notorious for not letting players heal until they reach the point where they can’t play anymore. Remember Luis’ arm dangling from his shoulder last year?

This team does not deserve the players they get lucky enough to develop into good to great players. José Abreu knew that, and took his MVP and ran to a championship-caliber franchise in Houston. Carlos Rodón saw that the team did not even respect him enough to give him the qualifying offer, and now he’s proven himself to the point of getting a deal that would make Jerry Reinsdorf pass out the moment that Ken Williams finished the sentence.

Actually, let’s face facts: Ken would never even think about that. He’s trained Rick to know not to think about those deals. Why do you think Bryce Harper is in Philadelphia and Manny Machado is in San Diego?

Meanwhile, the White Sox have have fans only showing up for promos and cheap games with friends to see opposing teams that are actually good. And there’s nothing wrong with that; this team does not deserve the dedicated fans that it has:

The people who show up in the cold and rain to see them fail.

Who tailgate in lot B because despite how little care the White Sox show them.

Who pay for season tickets because of the love they have for the team, knowing that the team doesn’t love them back.

What does this team deserve?

The empty seats that you see regularly.