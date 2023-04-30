White Sox Minor League Update: April 29, 2023

We do our post to provide the most comprehensive coverage of the White Sox minors out there, and we do it with basically two people. Apologies today for the late and incomplete minors report, really just 1/6ths finished. I may try to come back to it later on to make it right, but below are basically just box scores, sorry to fall short. But hey, it was another pretty good day on the farm!

Six games tonight, basically all good ones, but we gotta start with this debacle. One glance tells you this was an ... off-day (?) for the Knights. I also wrote up the 18-0 (?) loss in the first week of the season to the Columbus Clippers, so unfortunately monumental defeats are falling on Saturdays for Charlotte.

When you are down 10-0 before the sun’s even set, sure, you’re not going to win the game. But it would have been a nice story to get Charlotte’s bats hot, string together five or six runs, perhaps. But the offense, while superior to the arms today, couldn’t put together much at all, either, against Norfolk. Nine hits, but very little movement past first base, and the only run coming on Carlos Pérez’s fifth homer of the season.

Rehab notes: Tim Anderson led off and went 1-for-3, Hanser Alberto batted third, played third, went 0-for-3, and did not injure TA in any rundowns.

Position player pitching notes: Laz Rivera was by far the best pitcher of the night for Charlotte. His move to the mound for the eighth and ninth innings necessitated Billy Hamilton coming in from center field to replace Rivera at second base.

No. 9 hitter Taylor Snyder provided the big hit, a home run in the sixth that allowed the Barons to win a squeaker at Regions Field. And the pitching, while a touch sloppy (six walks) was on point enough to have three runs hold up to earn an eighth win on the year.