White Sox Minor League Update: April 30, 2023

Charlotte Knights

Sean Burke gets his second start of the season here, and it is much better than the first. He lasted four innings, and the only run allowed was a solo homer in the third. He even left with a lead, though he was never in place for a win since he only went four innings. He did commit an error in an attempted pick-off, but the important thing is that he looked much better today than game one. Lane Ramsey would allow the next four runs and record the loss after a really poor seventh. He allowed five hits, and a two-run homer provided the biggest thump against him.

Though yes, this is a different team than the White Sox, when MLB players are on rehab assignments, it is all about them. First up, Tim Anderson, who went 1-for-3 today and scored a run. He hit a double in the fourth.

Tim Anderson glides easily into 2B on this gap double to R-CF leading off the B4.. pic.twitter.com/Tp5qEDGUUW — Jonathan Lee (@followmefor3) April 30, 2023

Hanser Alberto went 1-for-3 and drove in a run, and came around to score as well. He has had a better rehab assignment compared to Anderson, if anybody wants to read into that. Alberto’s hit was a dribbler up the middle to score Anderson.

Hanser Alberto singles up the middle scoring Anderson from 3B.



Charlotte trails 2-1.. pic.twitter.com/LSK8AGSksH — Jonathan Lee (@followmefor3) April 30, 2023

The other two runs came in the next batter, Carlos Pérez, with his sixth homer in the first month of the season. He plays in Charlotte, so he should have a good slugging percentage, but it is nice to see a minor-leaguer on the 40-man roster actually hit well and stay on the field.

Another day, another Carlos Pérez pic.twitter.com/piVLZoqyj6 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 30, 2023

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Sean Burke: 4 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 3 K

Carlos Pérez: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Sean Burke: 4 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Carlos Pérez: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Lane Ramsey: 2 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Clint Frazier: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K, CS

Victor Reyes: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Lane Ramsey: 2 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Clint Frazier: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K, CS (0 votes)

0% Victor Reyes: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Birmingham Barons

The first of two walk-offs today is right here in Birmingham. Ben Norman singled to drive in Luis Mieses as the third run in the 3-2 win. A win is nice, but the most important aspect of this game is that Garrett Crochet is back.

We know you've missed that leg kick. Garrett Crochet 10/13 for strikes and velo hit 97 on his FB. Slider is still dirty. Included a bonus slider in addition to the one that got him a K. Nasty. #Barons #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/3cN5fTxq6b — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 30, 2023

The funny thing about this? It was the first minor league appearance in Crochet’s professional career. Oh, to be a 2020 draft pick.

Before that, Matt Thompson started today’s game and was fine, just fine. He only lasted 13 outs, and strikeouts made for five of them. He finishes April with a 4.19 ERA, which is honestly better than expected.

The bullpen kept the Barons in this game while the offense tried to scrap together some runs. In 5 2⁄3 innings, the bullpen didn’t allow a run, while striking out nine. Not too shabby and of course, Crochet contributed to the shutout and had one of the strikeouts. Gil Luna Jr. had an appearance today as well, might as well bring up more lefties with a glaring lack of them above this level. He struck out three in his inning, and no, he didn’t strike out the side, somebody got a hit off of him.

After the walk-off single from Norman, the rest of the offense came from Alsander Womack. He went 2-for-4 and hit a two-run homer, yeah that comes out to three runs.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Matt Thompson: 4 1⁄3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Alsander Womack: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Andy Atwood: 1-for-2, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Matt Thompson: 4 1⁄3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (0 votes)

0% Alsander Womack: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Andy Atwood: 1-for-2, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Adam Hackenberg: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 0 K

Chris Shaw: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Adam Hackenberg: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Chris Shaw: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Winston-Salem Dash

It was a really good game in Winston-Salem, with two lead changes in the last two innings. The Dash got that final lead change in the bottom of the ninth, thanks to a Terrell Tatum single for the win, though that single probably turns into a double or a triple in any other inning.

Ending the homestand with a A WALK-OFF SINGLE BY TATUM! pic.twitter.com/gnxyQBWDUc — Winston-Salem Hyphens (@WSDashBaseball) April 30, 2023

It was another Jonathan Cannon start, and he keeps putting together alright games but hasn’t produced that WOW one yet. Cannon went 5 1⁄3 innings and allowed three runs. He will not be a strikeout guy (just three today), but he needs to keep the hits down somehow. Thankfully, two double plays helped keep the Crawdads at bay. The bullpen was good, outside of the ninth inning. The Dash had a two-run lead, but Adisyn Coffey only recorded one out during his save attempt. That was why Tatum was called on for the win.

Outside of that, the Dash were pretty much riding DJ Gladney for the lead. He had two homers on the day, a solo shot in the third and a two-run bomb in the eighth that gave the Dash that lead.

He has seven homers on the year now, putting together an OPS better than 1.000 in April. On prospect watch, Loidell Chapelli Jr. reached base twice. His lone hit was a three-bagger. Wilfred Veras went 1-for-4, as both he and Chapelli finish out the month with averages better than .300.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? DJ Gladney: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Two homers and seven in April, c’mon it’s DJ vote view results 0% DJ Gladney: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Two homers and seven in April, c’mon it’s DJ (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Wes Kath: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K

Adisyn Coffey: 1⁄3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Wes Kath: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Adisyn Coffey: 1⁄3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers