Gamethread: Rays at White Sox

Happy Sunday. The Tampa Bay Rays (23-5) will play one last game against us this afternoon, as we try to not lose. There doesn’t seem to be anything else to really say right now, so let’s at least look at who we’re up against.

Drew Rasmussen is appearing in his sixth game of the season with a 3-2 record, 3.33 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. He started of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2020, before getting traded to the Rays shortly after. His last start against the Houston Astros was kind of a disaster, picking up the loss and going just 4 2⁄3 innings with nine hits, five earned runs, two walks, and five strikeouts.

The White Sox will trot out their #4 starter today, as if things can’t get worse.

Pedro Grifol spoke out this morning about Luis Robert Jr., stating he isn’t frustrated about yesterday and basically just praised him for wanting to play — but he will not be doing that today.

Grifol: “I’m not frustrated by it. He wanted to stay in the lineup. He wanted to help us win a ballgame. So that part doesn’t really frustrate me. When I don’t see effort, that frustrates me. We have expectations, and one of them is we play hard. That’s what we are about.” https://t.co/T3kYdn98pw — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) April 30, 2023

Grifol also stated that Tim Anderson will be back with the team on Tuesday. Andrew Benintendi is still out with a bruised elbow but is also expected back on Tuesday. So of course, that means we get Adam Haseley leading it off today. Andrew Vaughn is at first and Gavin Sheets will follow in left field. Eloy Jiménez is the DH and Yasmani Grandal and Jake Burger will follow. Oscar Colás, Elvis Andrus, and Lenyn Sosa will close it out.

Let’s see what today brings. Game time is at 1:10 p.m. CT on NBCSCHI if you want to tune in. Listen at ESPN1000.