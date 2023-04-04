South Side Sox Cactus League MVP: Oscar Colás

Oscar Colás’ success seemed inevitable, like an oncoming summer storm. For this rookie, though, it was a hard-won battle.

Colás’ domination in the minors last year gave White Sox fans a taste of what he was capable of. Excellent hitting, fielding, and base-running have defined his career in Cuba and Japan. The 24-year-old’s fast-tracked promotion to the Sox wasn’t much of a surprise.

On paper, Colás’ spring was good, but not stellar. The major leagues will be an adjustment period for him. What really got Sox fans excited was the prospect of a new face in right field, with a name other than “EATON” splayed across the back of his jersey.

With hard work and a little luck, we may at long last have some routine and stability in our White Sox lineups. Some of that will be thanks to our new Cuban outfielder.

So without further ado, we proudly present our Cactus League Most Valuable Player!

2023 South Side Sox Players of the Week

Oscar Colás (February 25-March 2)

Andrew Vaughn (March 3-8)

Carlos Pérez (March 9-16)

Oscar Colás (March 17-22)

Cactus League MVP: Oscar Colás

Top 10 MVP Standings

Oscar Colás (17.8)

Zach Remillard (16.4)

Seby Zavala (16.2)

Hanser Alberto (12.9)

Jake Burger (9.9)

Lucas Giolito (9.1)

Carlos Pérez (8.8)

Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (8.4)

Andrew Vaughn (7.7)

Romy González (7.1)

Top 10 Cold Cat Standings

Yasmani Grandal (-16.7)

Yoán Moncada (-14.6)

White Sox Offense (-10.0)

Jake Marisnick (-8.9)

Declan Cronin (-8.1)

Gavin Sheets (-7.9)

Tristan Stivors (-7.9)

Michael Kopech (-6.9)

Keynan Middleton (-6.3)

Davis Martin (-5.5)

Zach Remillard and Seby Zavala gave Oscar Colás a late run for Cactus League MVP, but ultimately fell just short.

On the other hand Michael Kopech, perhaps anticipating his terrible Home Opener start on Monday, became the first player this season to flip lists in the space of one week — in this case, from the middle of the MVPs to same, at Cold Cats.

Writer Standings

Joe Resis could not make it through an entire Cactus League season with a perfect record, dropping the very final game of Arizona play. Allie gets on the board, with two wins!

