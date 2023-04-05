Bird App Recap: White Sox 7, Giants 3

Before the game starts, there are a few things to come from the Chicago White Sox Twitter account today:
Not a great start.
Prior to today’s game vs. San Francisco, the #WhiteSox placed outfielder Eloy Jiménez on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to April 4) with a low-grade left hamstring strain and recalled infielder Jake Burger from Class AAA Charlotte.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 5, 2023
A decent lineup.
Today's #WhiteSox starters vs. the Giants: pic.twitter.com/S2Iue4eua3— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 5, 2023
And finally, some amazing news!!
The best news. pic.twitter.com/sMvLS6nQuR— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 5, 2023
It’s also CPS day, and fans have some recent reasons to celebrate.
CPS day at the ballpark to celebrate the new teacher's union machine pic.twitter.com/lOCv5SYCl2— All My Homies Hate Vallas (@RaucousDukakis) April 5, 2023
Dylan Cease starts with a walk.
Cease will not throw a perfect game today— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 5, 2023
It got better, though.
2 K's for Dylan Cease in the first pic.twitter.com/0x28U0wkrh— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 5, 2023
The bottom of the first with RISP? Not a problem for AV, as he hits an RBI double. It’s 1-0, White Sox.
Andrew Vaughn just hits.— White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) April 5, 2023
Gavin Bonds extends that lead, despite a terrible send for AV.
Sheets singles home a second run, but Vaughn is nailed at the plate to end the first. 2-0 White Sox— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 5, 2023
The Giants cut the lead by half in the second.
CONFIRMED: The Giants hit a lot of home runs— Danny Stewart (@theOG_DANIMAL) April 5, 2023
Andrew Vaughn takes a 109 mph hit straight through his glove.
Literally through the glove isn't something you see everyday.— SSE (@SouthSideExpat) April 5, 2023
The White Sox are getting chippy on some poor calls at the plate.
Tim Anderson just got ejected. It wasn't clear whether he struck out for a pitch clock violation or because the umpire didn't acknowledge that he called time and counted the third strike thrown.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 5, 2023
Based on their continued disagreement, I doubt there's much clarity on it.
Even our Giants friends agree:
I agree with Robert this strike zone is WHACK #sfgiants #whitesox— the ghost of wade boggs (@stopthistrain28) April 5, 2023
He stayed in the game, but I’m going to need a healthy Moncada. I’m adding steel-toed cleats.
Stay hot, Yoan Moncada. Which also means we should probably wrap him in bubble wrap as well just for precautionary reasons.— Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) April 5, 2023
Dylan Cease is having a really good afternoon.
That's ACE shit right there!— Ryiin (@rfoto) April 5, 2023
Not great. Just good.
Dylan Cease: 5 IP, 2 H, ER, 5 BB, 8 K, HR, 52 of 99 pitches for strikes, with 17 swinging strikes— James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 5, 2023
Walking five but not allowing any of those walks to score is a pinnacle example of: great job, never do that again.
A milestone has occurred in the bottom of the fifth!
HE DID IT! pic.twitter.com/8CCMkbKY7a— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 5, 2023
Another run is added from a nice hit by Hanser Alberto, and it’s 3-1, Sox.
Hanser!!!!— Mike (@SoxMike242) April 5, 2023
Luis Robert Jr. doubles in a run to put the Sox up, 4-1.
Bump #WhiteSox https://t.co/i35x686z4S— Ross Evan (@REC21) April 5, 2023
Our favorite relief pitcher came in during the sixth.
Appreciate the quick inning Diekman but my trust in you remains at zero— SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) April 5, 2023
Do White Sox fans have nerves of steel? ReyLo handled a bases-loaded, full-count plate appearance, with two outs, and I didn’t worry once!
K‼️ pic.twitter.com/IxHpaQYL0F— It’s a long season. (@mighty_flynn) April 5, 2023
YO KNOWS CLUTCH! It’s 5-1 in the seventh.
The Sox actually did something with bases loaded because Moncada KNOWS CLUTCH— Johnny Cueto Lego (@Baseballjerko) April 5, 2023
Puns on puns.
I guess you could say Hjelle got himself into a jam.— ACAB includes Paul Vallas (@TheTyronePalmer) April 5, 2023
Sheets keeps it going, with a two-run single.
SOX ARE COOKIN— Matt Carlson (@mattcarlson53) April 5, 2023
Oh, also, there was a cat in attendance.
So somehow we have found a cat… pic.twitter.com/wLyAQVNnma— Alexis ☾ (@lexlopez_) April 5, 2023
Joe Kelly is in. He’s already allowed a hit, but at least his hair is cool.
I’ll say it. I dig Joe Kelly’s hair— Caleb McKee (@CalebTMcKee) April 5, 2023
Sigh.
Still can’t believe Tony La Russa signed Joe Kelly to that contract— Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) April 5, 2023
It’s now 7-3, thanks to our pitcher ...
Joe Smelly— Nate (@NateBBY35) April 5, 2023
The big lead was enough, though, and that’s a White Sox winner!
That’s a #WhiteSox winner over the San Francisco (They Might Be) Giants pic.twitter.com/YbWI7UaUv7— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) April 5, 2023
In my best Ed Farmer voice. Sox Win. Sox Win. Sox Win. #WhiteSox— Joshua Tapper (@TapCityBaby) April 5, 2023
