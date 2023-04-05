 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: White Sox 7, Giants 3

A win at home, and a win for me!

By Chrystal O'Keefe
Before the game starts, there are a few things to come from the Chicago White Sox Twitter account today:

Not a great start.

A decent lineup.

And finally, some amazing news!!

It’s also CPS day, and fans have some recent reasons to celebrate.

Dylan Cease starts with a walk.

It got better, though.

The bottom of the first with RISP? Not a problem for AV, as he hits an RBI double. It’s 1-0, White Sox.

Gavin Bonds extends that lead, despite a terrible send for AV.

The Giants cut the lead by half in the second.

Andrew Vaughn takes a 109 mph hit straight through his glove.

The White Sox are getting chippy on some poor calls at the plate.

Even our Giants friends agree:

He stayed in the game, but I’m going to need a healthy Moncada. I’m adding steel-toed cleats.

Dylan Cease is having a really good afternoon.

Not great. Just good.

A milestone has occurred in the bottom of the fifth!

Another run is added from a nice hit by Hanser Alberto, and it’s 3-1, Sox.

Luis Robert Jr. doubles in a run to put the Sox up, 4-1.

Our favorite relief pitcher came in during the sixth.

Do White Sox fans have nerves of steel? ReyLo handled a bases-loaded, full-count plate appearance, with two outs, and I didn’t worry once!

YO KNOWS CLUTCH! It’s 5-1 in the seventh.

Puns on puns.

Sheets keeps it going, with a two-run single.

Oh, also, there was a cat in attendance.

Joe Kelly is in. He’s already allowed a hit, but at least his hair is cool.

Sigh.

It’s now 7-3, thanks to our pitcher ...

The big lead was enough, though, and that’s a White Sox winner!

Six Pack of Stats

Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 7, Giants 3

