All sharing options for:

Share All sharing options for: Bird App Recap: White Sox 7, Giants 3

Before the game starts, there are a few things to come from the Chicago White Sox Twitter account today:

Not a great start.

Prior to today’s game vs. San Francisco, the #WhiteSox placed outfielder Eloy Jiménez on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to April 4) with a low-grade left hamstring strain and recalled infielder Jake Burger from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 5, 2023

A decent lineup.

And finally, some amazing news!!

The best news. pic.twitter.com/sMvLS6nQuR — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 5, 2023

It’s also CPS day, and fans have some recent reasons to celebrate.

CPS day at the ballpark to celebrate the new teacher's union machine pic.twitter.com/lOCv5SYCl2 — All My Homies Hate Vallas (@RaucousDukakis) April 5, 2023

Dylan Cease starts with a walk.

Cease will not throw a perfect game today — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 5, 2023

It got better, though.

2 K's for Dylan Cease in the first pic.twitter.com/0x28U0wkrh — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 5, 2023

The bottom of the first with RISP? Not a problem for AV, as he hits an RBI double. It’s 1-0, White Sox.

Andrew Vaughn just hits. — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) April 5, 2023

Gavin Bonds extends that lead, despite a terrible send for AV.

Sheets singles home a second run, but Vaughn is nailed at the plate to end the first. 2-0 White Sox — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 5, 2023

The Giants cut the lead by half in the second.

CONFIRMED: The Giants hit a lot of home runs — Danny Stewart (@theOG_DANIMAL) April 5, 2023

Andrew Vaughn takes a 109 mph hit straight through his glove.

Literally through the glove isn't something you see everyday. — SSE (@SouthSideExpat) April 5, 2023

The White Sox are getting chippy on some poor calls at the plate.

Tim Anderson just got ejected. It wasn't clear whether he struck out for a pitch clock violation or because the umpire didn't acknowledge that he called time and counted the third strike thrown.



Based on their continued disagreement, I doubt there's much clarity on it. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 5, 2023

Even our Giants friends agree:

I agree with Robert this strike zone is WHACK #sfgiants #whitesox — the ghost of wade boggs (@stopthistrain28) April 5, 2023

He stayed in the game, but I’m going to need a healthy Moncada. I’m adding steel-toed cleats.

Stay hot, Yoan Moncada. Which also means we should probably wrap him in bubble wrap as well just for precautionary reasons. — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) April 5, 2023

Dylan Cease is having a really good afternoon.

That's ACE shit right there! — Ryiin (@rfoto) April 5, 2023

Not great. Just good.

Dylan Cease: 5 IP, 2 H, ER, 5 BB, 8 K, HR, 52 of 99 pitches for strikes, with 17 swinging strikes



Walking five but not allowing any of those walks to score is a pinnacle example of: great job, never do that again. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 5, 2023

A milestone has occurred in the bottom of the fifth!

HE DID IT! pic.twitter.com/8CCMkbKY7a — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 5, 2023

Another run is added from a nice hit by Hanser Alberto, and it’s 3-1, Sox.

Luis Robert Jr. doubles in a run to put the Sox up, 4-1.

Our favorite relief pitcher came in during the sixth.

Appreciate the quick inning Diekman but my trust in you remains at zero — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) April 5, 2023

Do White Sox fans have nerves of steel? ReyLo handled a bases-loaded, full-count plate appearance, with two outs, and I didn’t worry once!

YO KNOWS CLUTCH! It’s 5-1 in the seventh.

The Sox actually did something with bases loaded because Moncada KNOWS CLUTCH — Johnny Cueto Lego (@Baseballjerko) April 5, 2023

Puns on puns.

I guess you could say Hjelle got himself into a jam. — ACAB includes Paul Vallas (@TheTyronePalmer) April 5, 2023

Sheets keeps it going, with a two-run single.

SOX ARE COOKIN — Matt Carlson (@mattcarlson53) April 5, 2023

Oh, also, there was a cat in attendance.

So somehow we have found a cat… pic.twitter.com/wLyAQVNnma — Alexis ☾ (@lexlopez_) April 5, 2023

Joe Kelly is in. He’s already allowed a hit, but at least his hair is cool.

I’ll say it. I dig Joe Kelly’s hair — Caleb McKee (@CalebTMcKee) April 5, 2023

Sigh.

Still can’t believe Tony La Russa signed Joe Kelly to that contract — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) April 5, 2023

It’s now 7-3, thanks to our pitcher ...

Joe Smelly — Nate (@NateBBY35) April 5, 2023

The big lead was enough, though, and that’s a White Sox winner!

That’s a #WhiteSox winner over the San Francisco (They Might Be) Giants pic.twitter.com/YbWI7UaUv7 — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) April 5, 2023