Share All sharing options for: Sox Populi on the Farm Podcast 40 — 2023 Winston-Salem Dash preview

Unlike a year ago, the clear bevy of Single-A talent in the White Sox system resides in High-A Winston-Salem. And that’s not only due to matriculation from the 2022 Low-A Kannapolis team.

With so many promising players starting the year at Winston-Salem, Darren Black hopped on with Brett Ballantini to discuss all of the promise residing in High-A this year:

But first, Brett initiates a mini-rant about a player no longer in the White Sox system, but who last played there in 2021 with the Dash and was just moved up to the Philadelphia Phillies, McKinley Moore

OK, on to the actual Dash players, leading off with two exciting starters who (for different reasons) will need to flash health and reach the 100 IP mark, Norge Vera and Kohl Simas

A positive dive into Jonathan Cannon, and a worried one into Jared Kelley

Brett brings up Brooks Gosswein, and Darren makes Brett wish he didn’t

Shout-outs to Trooper Galactus for his Wilfred Veras stan ... but seriously, what were you Top Prospect Voters thinking by not only keeping Veras from winning a round in the first 20, but finishing low on the ballot itself, throughout?

Brett attempts to place a claim on Jacob Burke, but stymies himself when realizing that any mildly-promising center fielder captures his heart. Darren provides the actual reasons why, yes, we should be optimistic about where Burke can move in our system

Some “bonus time” talk about the otherwise-overlooked Wes Kath, and in fact, we unearth a way that the way-premature assignment Kath got to Project Birmingham in 2022 could in fact work out really well

We recorded before the wild news that Loidel Chapelli Jr. (yes, Brett has placed a claim on his Cuban brother) would be starting the season here. WOW

We also were fighting (well, Brett was) some real technical issues that apparently stole a minute or so out of the podcast; apologies for the very strange lack of commercial intro and outro midway through the program

Also, programming note, Brett had Opening Day down as Thursday for AA-A, then double-checked and somehow found a source that had it wrong. So all the talk about the season opening on Friday, well ... OK, let’s face it, Brett’s a little dim

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.