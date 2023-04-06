Gamethread: Giants at White Sox

(Etymological side note: the phrase “rubber game” did not, as one might imagine, originate with bridge or other card games. It started in the 16th Century in England with lawn bowling and something about balls rubbing against each other. But I digress.)

It will be Lance Lynn throwing his weight behind the White Sox effort to earn the series win against the San Francisco Giants and get better than .500 for the young season. Lynn had a mixed first game, getting no-decision in a loss to the Astros. He didn’t give up a run until a Kyle Tucker two-run blast in the sixth, but peripherals were not kind, no doubt because of the four walks he issued. While Lynn’s ERA stands at 3.18, his FIP is at 6.02, which indicates the computers think he had a lot of good fortune in that first start.

On the mound for the Giants will be veteran lefty Alex Wood, making his first appearance of the season. Wood has a career 3.69 ERA and 71-60 record over a decade, but soared to a 5.10 ERA last year. That’s probably misleading, though, because he was doing OK until August, when he gave up 28 runs in 30 innings before being put on the 60-day IL with shoulder impingement — a definite impediment when trying to throw a baseball.

Wood didn’t face the Sox last year. Lynn shut down the Giants for six innings in July, but got no decision in an eventual 1-0 victory.

Wood will face a lineup with Jake Burger, just called up from Charlotte to replace the injured Eloy Jiménez, in the cleanup spot, and Romy González in right field.

Lynn will be tossing to Seby Zavala and facing a Giants squad that hasn’t been hitting well beyond Monday’s homer barrage.

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) LF

Wilmer Flores (R) 1BJ

Joc Pederson (L) DH

David Villar (R) 2

Michael Conforto (L) RF

J.D. Davis (R) 3B

Mike Yastrzemski (L) CF

Thairo Estrada (R) SS

Blake Sabol (L) C

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Central, with second pitch theoretically coming less than 15 seconds later. The forecast calls for a nippy 46° at game time, and not getting warmer than 50°, with wind blowing toward left at 11 mph. Usual broadcast suspects.