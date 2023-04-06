Share All sharing options for: Bird App Recap: White Sox mauled by Giants

After prevailing yesterday despite what we’ll call an interesting day for home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn, the White Sox face off again against the San Francisco Giants in the rubber match of this home opener series.

Lance Lynn gets the start as the South Siders look to win their first series on the young season. Lynn, 0-0 with a 3.18 ERA, faces off against LHP Alex Wood in his first start for the Giants.

Here is manager Pedro Grifol’s wacky getaway day lineup, featuring one Hanser Alberto hitting fifth:

Going for the series win! pic.twitter.com/bs7oMwwwuX — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 6, 2023

Lets all hope this Sunday lineup of all Sunday lineups is up to the task ...

After yesterday’s umpiring debacle, here’s our crew for this one:

Umpires for #SFGiants (2-3) at #WhiteSox (3-3):

HP: John Libka

1B: Nate Tomlinson

2B: James Hoye

3B: D.J. Reyburn.



First Pitch: 2:10 pm

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field



(Updated) — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) April 6, 2023

Out of the gate, the question everyone was asking:

Grifol said Yoán Moncada’s day off is not related to fouling a ball off his foot yesterday, but just managing his workload.



He also stipulated that Oscar Colás is not a platoon player, and will start against Rich Hill tomorrow. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 6, 2023

Colás isn’t a platoon player. We’re just platooning him. Awesome.

This one was a struggle to watch, and I nearly fell asleep several times. But let’s get to the game action ...

Today is the “Hanser Alberto Game”. Then he’ll be DFA’d by June 15th. — Brian S (@MagnificentStan) April 6, 2023

Oh how right you were, Brian ...

And this one is off to a fine start:

Michael Conforto whacks a three-run no doubter off Lance Lynn in the first inning off a 1-2 pitch. Keeping the Giants in the yard remains a struggle this seriesZ — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 6, 2023

#SFGiants 3 @ #WhiteSox 0 [T1-2o]:



Michael Conforto homers (2): fly ball to RF (3-run)



Hit: 405ft, 108.1mph, 26°



Pitch: 88.6mph Cutter (RHP Lance Lynn, 2) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) April 6, 2023

The “how are they not on the Sox?” of Pederson and Conforto are killing the Sox this series. — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) April 6, 2023

Anyone else noticing a trend this series?

It's going to be one of those types of games isn't it? #WhiteSox — Pete James (@theudell) April 6, 2023

Yes, Pete, it is.

⏰ — Chrystal OK (@chrystal_ok) April 6, 2023

Jake Burger's 116.5 exit velocity on the double was the 2nd hardest hit ball in MLB this season, behind only Giancarlo Stanton's 117.8mph. #WhiteSox — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) April 6, 2023

The Sox put two runners in scoring position, only for Hanser Alberto to line out to center field, leaving two more men on base.

So about those trends ...

#SFGiants 4 @ #WhiteSox 0 [T2-2o]:



Blake Sabol homers (1): fly ball to CF (solo)



Hit: 434ft, 108.5mph, 28°



Pitch: 90mph Cutter (RHP Lance Lynn, 3) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) April 6, 2023

I don’t think the #WhiteSox are back….YET — Michael Walton (@ZenMasterMike) April 6, 2023

Same, honestly.

I love how our “hitter friendly” field doesn’t benefit the home team whatsoever. #WhiteSox — Just Nick (@JustNick312) April 6, 2023

The ghosts of Frank Menechino are alive and well …

I am getting dangerously close to shutting off a game early for the second time in this series. #WhiteSox — Geoffrey Clark (@gfclark89) April 6, 2023

Just checked in on the game. Yikes #whitesox — La Pantera Blanca (@whitesoxken) April 6, 2023

Fans were ready to tune out of this one early. I, for one, can’t blame them.

Guess Lance Lynn is going to do his best Michael Kopech impression. ‍♂️ #WhiteSox — Isaac Simpson (@Isaac__NBA) April 6, 2023

OUCH

Are the #WhiteSox pitchers really tipping pitches, or have the Giants done their analytics homework, or that they just a team that has this much power? Could it be a little of all of it? Idk, but the dinger parade for the opposition needs to stop. — The_DannyMiller (@DannyMillerWSD) April 6, 2023

Good question.

It would appear Lance isn't fooling anybody today. #WhiteSox — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 6, 2023

Understatement of the afternoon. Same could be said for every White Sox pitcher today.

TA w/ a 107MPH single to LF. #WhiteSox are on the board. pic.twitter.com/FkcnFxN3bl — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 6, 2023

For a brief moment, Sox fans had hope for a comeback.

Lance with a nasty cutter that Joc-amo can't touch and it bounces off his back thigh for an embarrassing K. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/QBRqVVQHoo — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 6, 2023

That felt like Lance Lynn’s lone highlight.

Down 4-2 in the fourth, the Giants load the bases, Lynn goes 3-0 to Joc Pederson, and Joc knocks in two.

The game only spiraled from there.

Joc Pederson connects on the big bases loaded hit that Reynaldo López denied him yesterday, and the Giants have broken open a 6-2 lead off Lance Lynn in the fourth — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 6, 2023

Joc Pederson opens it back up for the Giants with a 2-run single on a 3-2 count with the bases loaded. #WhiteSox — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) April 6, 2023

So glad we have Benintendi instead. — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) April 6, 2023

Ugh. Aren’t we all …

Needless to say this was not Lance’s best outing ...

Andrew Vaughn has the White Sox third looped single to right of the fourth inning, drawing them back within 6-3. The left-handed half of the Burger/Sheets platoon is deployed now that Alex Wood is gone — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 6, 2023

The biggest spot of the game finds Hanser Alberto. Like clockwork. He promptly flies out to strand the bases loaded.

Bases loaded. I’ve seen this one before. Hoping it ends better than usual. — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) April 6, 2023

It didn’t …

#SFGiants 8 @ #WhiteSox 3 [T5-1o]:



Mike Yastrzemski homers (2): fly ball to RF (2-run)



Hit: 413ft, 109.7mph, 29°



Pitch: 90.6mph Four-Seam Fastball (RHP Lance Lynn, 4) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) April 6, 2023

Lance Lynn has given up 3 HRs today, the Giants have hit 11 in the series. #WhiteSox — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) April 6, 2023

Are you beginning to see the theme here ... ?

11 home runs surrendered in 3 games. One of said games not even over with. #WhiteSox on a fast path to nowhere if this keeps up. — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) April 6, 2023

In this series vs. Giants, Lynn and Kopech pitched a combined 9 innings and gave up 8 HR. — Scot Gregor (@scotgregor) April 6, 2023

Make that 12.

The Giants have hit 12 home runs in three games in Chicago, and might not be done yet. White Sox are getting routed 10-3 — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 6, 2023

#SFGiants 10 @ #WhiteSox 3 [T6-0o]:



Wilmer Flores homers (1): fly ball to LF (2-run)



Hit: 392ft, 101.8mph, 28°



Pitch: 95.9mph Four-Seam Fastball (RHP José Ruiz, 3) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) April 6, 2023

More like Jose Poo-eez — Celeste Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) April 6, 2023

Hard to argue, Celeste.

Late games haven’t started yet, but the 14 home runs the White Sox have allowed now lead MLB in 2023 — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 6, 2023

you know you've assembled a world-beating pitching staff when its opponents are causing sentences that end with "for the first time since Barry Bonds" https://t.co/EmTrM4mkn1 — buck mulligan voted brandon johnson (@pinetarkeyboard) April 6, 2023

The Giants would go on to set the record for most home runs hit in a three-game series at New Comiskey/Guaranteed Rate Field.

8 run deficit! Position player pitching happy fun bad time? #WhiteSox — Ryiin (@rfoto) April 6, 2023

I would indeed get my wish later in this one ...

#SFGiants thus far (and counting):



27 runs

34 hits

21 walks

12 HR



Woof.#WhiteSox — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) April 6, 2023

Ok I think I'm officially an Orioles fan, someone point me towards Orioles twitter https://t.co/he2OYLgMLX — whitest sox u'know (@flannelGoddess) April 6, 2023

Sox fans already ready to jump ship. Not that I can blame them after this series.

Ahhh, the moment we’ve all been waiting for!

Hanser Alberto getting his second inning of work this series — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 6, 2023

Hanser Alberto having 2 appearances a week into the season is not ideal. #WhiteSox — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 6, 2023

#SFGiants 16 @ #WhiteSox 3 [T9-1o]:



J.D. Davis hits a grand slam (2) to LF



Hit: 408ft, 106mph, 28°



Pitch: 60.7mph Fastball (RHP Hanser Alberto, 1) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) April 6, 2023

And its 16-3!!

A game featuring two position players pitching for both sides and a record for homers hit in a series … who says bad baseball can’t be fun?

This one is mercifully over... #WhiteSox — Ryiin (@rfoto) April 6, 2023

White Sox lose to the Giants, 16-6



After playing being in all four games in Houston, Sox pitching was routed twice in three games by the Giants, allowing 13 home runs total. They did not record a 1-2-3 inning today. Position players pitched each half of the ninth.



Sox are 3-4 — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 6, 2023

Get ready White Sox fans, we are in for a looooooonng summer …