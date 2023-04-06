 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: White Sox mauled by Giants

A bunch of stuff happened, most of it not good for the home team ...

By Ryiin
After prevailing yesterday despite what we’ll call an interesting day for home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn, the White Sox face off again against the San Francisco Giants in the rubber match of this home opener series.

Lance Lynn gets the start as the South Siders look to win their first series on the young season. Lynn, 0-0 with a 3.18 ERA, faces off against LHP Alex Wood in his first start for the Giants.

Here is manager Pedro Grifol’s wacky getaway day lineup, featuring one Hanser Alberto hitting fifth:

Lets all hope this Sunday lineup of all Sunday lineups is up to the task ...

After yesterday’s umpiring debacle, here’s our crew for this one:

Out of the gate, the question everyone was asking:

Colás isn’t a platoon player. We’re just platooning him. Awesome.

This one was a struggle to watch, and I nearly fell asleep several times. But let’s get to the game action ...

Oh how right you were, Brian ...

And this one is off to a fine start:

Anyone else noticing a trend this series?

Yes, Pete, it is.

The Sox put two runners in scoring position, only for Hanser Alberto to line out to center field, leaving two more men on base.

So about those trends ...

Same, honestly.

The ghosts of Frank Menechino are alive and well …

Fans were ready to tune out of this one early. I, for one, can’t blame them.

OUCH

Good question.

Understatement of the afternoon. Same could be said for every White Sox pitcher today.

For a brief moment, Sox fans had hope for a comeback.

That felt like Lance Lynn’s lone highlight.

Down 4-2 in the fourth, the Giants load the bases, Lynn goes 3-0 to Joc Pederson, and Joc knocks in two.

The game only spiraled from there.

Ugh. Aren’t we all …

Needless to say this was not Lance’s best outing ...

The biggest spot of the game finds Hanser Alberto. Like clockwork. He promptly flies out to strand the bases loaded.

It didn’t …

Are you beginning to see the theme here ... ?

Make that 12.

Hard to argue, Celeste.

The Giants would go on to set the record for most home runs hit in a three-game series at New Comiskey/Guaranteed Rate Field.

I would indeed get my wish later in this one ...

Sox fans already ready to jump ship. Not that I can blame them after this series.

Ahhh, the moment we’ve all been waiting for!

And its 16-3!!

A game featuring two position players pitching for both sides and a record for homers hit in a series … who says bad baseball can’t be fun?

Get ready White Sox fans, we are in for a looooooonng summer …

