Visiting Dugout, Episode 3 — Pittsburgh Pirates

Throughout the season, I plan to preview our upcoming series with a fan from every team the White Sox face. We’ll chat about our game expectations, players to watch, and much more.

For the third episode of Visiting Dugout, I sat down with Graves to chat about the upcoming series in Pittsburgh against the Pirates.

The Pirates are back at PNC and ready to welcome the prodigal son, Andrew McCutchen

PNC is awesome, and Graves talks about some of the best things the ballpark has to offer

Fresh off a sweep in Boston, Graves speaks on the keys to winning, and the biggest threats the White Sox might face.

Who might have a good season, and thoughts on the new rules — love them or hate them?

You can find Graves on Twitter.

