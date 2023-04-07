Visiting Dugout, Episode 3 — Pittsburgh Pirates

Throughout the season, I plan to preview our upcoming series with a fan from every team the White Sox face. We’ll chat about our game expectations, players to watch, and much more.
For the third episode of Visiting Dugout, I sat down with Graves to chat about the upcoming series in Pittsburgh against the Pirates.
- The Pirates are back at PNC and ready to welcome the prodigal son, Andrew McCutchen
- PNC is awesome, and Graves talks about some of the best things the ballpark has to offer
- Fresh off a sweep in Boston, Graves speaks on the keys to winning, and the biggest threats the White Sox might face.
- Who might have a good season, and thoughts on the new rules — love them or hate them?
You can find Graves on Twitter.
Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:
or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.
