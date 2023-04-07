Gamethread: White Sox at Pirates

The White Sox (3-4) are looking to recover from their forgettable series against the Giants (3-3). This time, the South Siders will be in Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates (4-2).

Lucas Giolito, 28, will make his second start of the young season. In his first start, Giolito pitched five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits, walking one and striking out six. It was a solid start to open his season, as facing the Astros (3-4) on the road is no easy task. At least on paper, Giolito’s job should be less challenging today.

Rich Hill, 43, is on the mound for the Pirates. This is Hill’s 19th season of Major League Baseball. In his first start of the season, Hill allowed three runs (all earned) in five innings, walking two and striking out seven against Cincinnati (3-2). Throughout Hill’s career, he has pitched 28 innings against the White Sox, posting a 5.79 ERA. White Sox hitters have slashed .245/.386/.396 against him.

Here are this afternoon’s starting lineups:

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 3:12 p.m. Central at PNC Park. NBC Sports Chicago will televise the game, and WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage. Can the White Sox even their record at .500 for the 500th time since the beginning of 2022? We will find out soon.