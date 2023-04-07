Bird App Recap: The White Sox lost

Alright, we know what kind of day today is going to be
Prior to today’s series opener at Pittsburgh, the #WhiteSox designated right-handed pitcher José Ruiz for assignment and selected the contract of right-hander Jesse Scholtens from Class AAA Charlotte.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 7, 2023
Real Twitter Tim Anderson is back!
ain’t shit funny.. witcho big head ass lol— Seven (@TimAnderson7) April 7, 2023
had me mad af…
The Sox are good!
Early runs pic.twitter.com/OxnvJcicbv— ⚫️ ⚪️ (@wsxmatt) April 7, 2023
The Sox are bad?
Giolito is, again, the worst pitcher in baseball— Nicky G (@NickyGsCards) April 7, 2023
Th Sox are good?
LA PANTERRRRRRRRAAAAAA— White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) April 7, 2023
The Sox are good?
It’s a Burger Bomb! pic.twitter.com/fA6O3xeDYs— Joe Mandel (@JoeMandel) April 7, 2023
The Sox are bad?
sox pitching sucks— Cardboard White Sox (@SoxCardboard) April 7, 2023
The Sox are bad?
Repeating “starters are getting shelled league-wide” in my head every time a Sox opponent hits another tank— SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) April 7, 2023
The Sox are good?
Alright, the 2000 outslug your opponent version of the Chicago White Sox may be back.— Brian S (@MagnificentStan) April 7, 2023
This is a sentence you never want to read
Jake Diekman opens the fifth for White Sox in this 7-7 game.— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 7, 2023
Well, the kids are having a decent day at least
Oscar Colás hit his first career home run pic.twitter.com/xADUMTVqVH— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 7, 2023
Phew, still have four more bad ones before we have to worry.
Let’s do it all again tomorrow!
And the Sox have officially broken my heart today— Barry BagoDonuts (@BagoDonuts3) April 7, 2023
Early flight to Pittsburgh tomorrow. I plan on being several beers deep before setting foot in PNC Park to watch this nonsense— Mark Bussey (@Mark_Bussey) April 7, 2023
