Bird App Recap: White Sox blanked by Buccos

After an impressive 11-5 win on Saturday in Pittsburgh, Michael Kopech takes the mound in the finale as the White Sox look to win their first series of the year. Fresh off of an embarrassing season debut in the Home Opener, witnessed with my own two eyes, Kopech looks for a rebound performance to put the South Siders back on track.

Here is how manager Pedro Grifol lines them up on this Easter Sunday:

Series finale in Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/9T5RNGrTEy — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 9, 2023

Sox fans were eager with anticipation ...

Alright lets see if Kopech has it today. Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me — Cindy (@ciiiindyy0) April 9, 2023

It wouldn’t be a Sunday lineup without teeth gnashing and hand wringing about resting players:

Grifol said Moncada sat Thursday because of a regular day off, not an injury. He’s 1/10 since. Now Luis Robert is sat while Andrus continues to play every game. Maybe we just leave the freaking hot bats in the lineup? #whitesox — Matt Walters (@Bestcellar) April 9, 2023

Luis Robert a day off? Already? Make it make sense. #WhiteSox — Michael (@Mengle76) April 9, 2023

The Sox have two off-days for the rest of the month so scheduled rest days for guys like Tim, Luis, Andrew & Yoan are bound to happen. #WhiteSox https://t.co/Oxb5EhqCKI — Rob Hill (@radiorobszn) April 9, 2023

Early Easter morning consternation over the the Sunday lineup and resting players. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

In non game-related roster news:

Ah, welcome back Cash Considerations. You were missed!

And a trip down memory lane:

4/9/1993: In his first at-bat back following hip replacement surgery, @BoJackson went deep for the #WhiteSox because, well, of course he did.



(via MLB) @SouthSideSox @SoxOn35th pic.twitter.com/KxdCabXyEF — MLB Daily Dingers (@MLBDailyDingers) April 9, 2023

Let us bask one last time in ballpark envy … Hey Jealousy…!

Here’s to hoping!

The White Sox have a team ERA of 7.38 but their xFIP is only 5.33 so improvement is coming! — Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) April 9, 2023

Seriously. Let’s hope. Otherwise …

Tim Anderson led off the game with a grounder to first.

Lol @ Tim Anderson wanting Johan Oviedo to chase him back to home plate and Oviedo not wanting any of his BS #LetsGoBucs #WhiteSox — Harry Harman (@hbharman) April 9, 2023

Kopech came out firing, touching 96-97 mph early on his four-seamer, which was very nice to see.

Nice to see Kopech’s top-end velo back up and good variance in speed.



Some effective wildness is making up for catching too much plate so far. #WhiteSox — K. Andrew Deffley (@AndrewDeffley) April 9, 2023

he has risen! (yes, i’m speaking about our savior, Michael Kopech) — Laura ⚢ (@laurachooksie) April 9, 2023

Nice to see Kopech's velocity back into the upper 90s this afternoon. #KopechDay #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Ltxuz42Ez3 — Ryiin (@rfoto) April 9, 2023

The third out of an inning has been elusive for #WhiteSox pitchers early in 2023. The first inning for Michael Kopech is no different. After getting 2 quick outs on 6 pitches, Ke’Bryan Hayes draws a 10 pitch walk. — The_DannyMiller (@DannyMillerWSD) April 9, 2023

Kopech gave up some hard contact in the second, including a triple that would score on a sac fly.

Canaan Smith-Njigba off RHP Michael Kopech - 104.1 mph, 34 degrees (368 ft Triple)

86.1 mph Slider#WhiteSox @ #Pirates (B2) — MLBBarrelAlert (@MLBBarrelAlert) April 9, 2023

Like I said, consternation ...

Have we figured out how to clone Dylan cease yet ? #whitesox — Mdoe (@Mdoe_13) April 9, 2023

Unfortunately, no.

No idea if this is true, but this is reason enough alone to stop singing that wretched jingle every single game …

Fans seem to have a love-hate thing for Elvis early this year:

the king has risen pic.twitter.com/WmIiAUyq9W — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) April 9, 2023

In the field, Elvis is fine. But at the plate, he resembles the Elvis that died on the toilet.... #WhiteSox — Bill McCabe (@BillMcCabe) April 9, 2023

Back to back 1-2-3 innings for Kopech, a welcome change!

Kopech's location on his pitches been much better this afternoon through the first four innings.



Offense just got to wake up and get it going.#WhiteSox — Gave (@WhatGaveSaid) April 9, 2023

An Oscar Colás infield single and a Romy González single to center put runners at first and third with only one out in the top of the fifth.

And in one of the more bizarre calls at home plate I have ever seen, a pitch hit Elvis Andrus on the forearm and ribs, yet it was deemed to be a swing. Needless to say, fans were not amused ...

Bullshit call on Elvis. He was hit by the pitch — JVick (@jsassyvick) April 9, 2023

These umps — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) April 9, 2023

That wasn't even close to a swing from Elvis #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/JDQ0bRH2WM — Sox-Side Pride (@SoxSidePride420) April 9, 2023

Apparently Pittsburgh Pirates are allowed to plunk batters and NOT give up a base. Total Bullshit. #WhiteSox @whitesox @mlberrors @MLB — Just Another Blowhard (@Xammas) April 9, 2023

New @MLB rules are a challenge to say the least. Not sure how a HBP turns into a swinging strike but this is becoming difficult to watch. #WhiteSox — Jason Kern (@JasonKern) April 9, 2023

Elvis flies out to center on the next pitch, stranding two.

It seems pretty evident to me why Elvis Andrus had to settle for $3 million at the end of the off-season. I’m ready for the Lenyn Sosa show. #WhiteSox — James Fox (@JamesFox917) April 9, 2023

The #WhiteSox are the worst team in history with RISP. — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) April 9, 2023

Jesus didnt die for the white sox to strand RISP smh — Celeste Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) April 9, 2023

The bats were cold, but Kopech was a pleasure to watch on the hill today:

It’s very encouraging seeing Michael Kopech throw 95MPH or higher 85 pitches into his start.



He’s thrown one hit baseball today, along with four strikeouts through five innings pitched. #WhiteSox — andrew falkner (@chalkyfalky) April 9, 2023

Kopech deserves support today.



Looks like whatever adjustments he made are clicking. Great to see. #WhiteSox — Jose Abreu’s Lip (@joseabreuslip) April 9, 2023

After quite possibly the worst slide into home plate you’ll see this year, heated words were exchanged, and the benches cleared:

Santana’s a lil bitch!

It ain’t Seby’s fault that O’Neil Cruz don’t know how to slide and hurt himself. FOH! pic.twitter.com/qyP0n0R42q — Ramón (@SouthSider_79) April 9, 2023

bullpen running in always kills me lmao — ⚾️maryjblond⚾️ (@maryJblond) April 9, 2023

I hope Cruz is ok but that's 100% on him. — Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) April 9, 2023

Oneil came in like a freight train, nothing Seby could do. — Laura ⚢ (@laurachooksie) April 9, 2023

What exactly did Carlos Santana want Seby Zavala to do different there? #WhiteSox #Pirates — lstanczyksports (@lstanczyksports) April 9, 2023

Quite a kerfuffle in Pittsburgh. Cruz didn't make good choices. It's on him. #WhiteSox — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 9, 2023

Cooler heads prevailed, and the game moved onward.

This is the Kopech the #WhiteSox need.



Love seeing his passion in the mound.



Go get him some runs! — Jose Abreu’s Lip (@joseabreuslip) April 9, 2023

Yes, please …

Michael Kopech (102 pitches) is the first White Sox pitcher to reach 100 pitches in a start this season. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 9, 2023

Michael Kopech, Dirty 87mph Slider...and Sword. ⚔️



And K scream pic.twitter.com/e0h6eCFUuT — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 9, 2023

Linha do Michael Kopech hoje:



6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K



102 pitches - 68 strikes (13 swinging)



Fez um excelente trabalho se recuperando do seu primeiro start na temporada, pena que o ataque não ajudou.



1-0 Pirates top 8#WhiteSox — White Sox Brasil (@WhiteSoxBR) April 9, 2023

Kopech was so good, Brasilians were tweeting it out!

And then the umps happened, again ...

Yasmani Grandal pinch-hitting, Sheets on second, two down ...

These umps fucking suck. pic.twitter.com/gQUGI2HYkP — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) April 9, 2023

HOW TF WAS THAT STRIKE 3?!?

That ball was shoulder high! pic.twitter.com/Aby7iTlU8r — Ramón (@SouthSider_79) April 9, 2023

Yeah, about that call. Talk about ruining a great game ...

I’d like to see Pedro get tossed from this game. The umps have taken over this game and he needs to stand up for his players — Noah Phalen (@Noahp245) April 9, 2023

Can’t say I disagree. That would have been the appropriate time to get tossed fighting for your guys, Pedro ...

One last chance for the bats ...

i’m once again coming here to ask for runs. please give us some runs @whitesox — Laura ⚢ (@laurachooksie) April 9, 2023

Please sir can I have some runs? #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/TMx2nlL7Hy — Dave Perez (@DavePerez272) April 9, 2023

Easter shot for a 9th inning rally? Yes. #WhiteSox — paige (@paigeyb88) April 9, 2023

Sadly, it wasn’t to be, Paige. Game ends with a whimper, 1-0 ...

Welp, pitching definitely got the memo today. The Sox bats, however… pic.twitter.com/b7TmTMvBeS — Steve-O (@drunkchisoxfan) April 9, 2023

Good outing by Michael Kopech. It's still a loss and they're piling up. Haven't won a series in three tries. #WhiteSox ⚾ pic.twitter.com/C8Pl0YuDC9 — Jason J. Connor (@JasonConnor612) April 9, 2023

Kopech was brilliant. The bats, not so much ...

Just when we thought the #WhiteSox were back…they’re not — Emmanuel (@886Meno) April 9, 2023

Lol the Suckos just lost a series to the Buckos. #WhiteSox — K. Andrew Deffley (@AndrewDeffley) April 9, 2023

So the only difference is Grifol in the dugout. This team is still pulseless #WhiteSox — Rich Barnotes (@RichieB_21) April 9, 2023

It’s a 10 game sample but 4-6 isn’t a good start with San Francisco and Pittsburgh on the early schedule. Doesn’t feel great. #WhiteSox — James Fox (@JamesFox917) April 9, 2023

Pretty much sums this one up.