Bird App Recap: White Sox blanked by Buccos

The pitching finally shows up. The bats, however ...

By Ryiin
After an impressive 11-5 win on Saturday in Pittsburgh, Michael Kopech takes the mound in the finale as the White Sox look to win their first series of the year. Fresh off of an embarrassing season debut in the Home Opener, witnessed with my own two eyes, Kopech looks for a rebound performance to put the South Siders back on track.

Here is how manager Pedro Grifol lines them up on this Easter Sunday:

Sox fans were eager with anticipation ...

It wouldn’t be a Sunday lineup without teeth gnashing and hand wringing about resting players:

Early Easter morning consternation over the the Sunday lineup and resting players. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

In non game-related roster news:

Ah, welcome back Cash Considerations. You were missed!

And a trip down memory lane:

Let us bask one last time in ballpark envy … Hey Jealousy…!

Here’s to hoping!

Seriously. Let’s hope. Otherwise …

Tim Anderson led off the game with a grounder to first.

Kopech came out firing, touching 96-97 mph early on his four-seamer, which was very nice to see.

Kopech gave up some hard contact in the second, including a triple that would score on a sac fly.

Like I said, consternation ...

Unfortunately, no.

No idea if this is true, but this is reason enough alone to stop singing that wretched jingle every single game …

Fans seem to have a love-hate thing for Elvis early this year:

Ooof. Harsh.

Back to back 1-2-3 innings for Kopech, a welcome change!

An Oscar Colás infield single and a Romy González single to center put runners at first and third with only one out in the top of the fifth.

And in one of the more bizarre calls at home plate I have ever seen, a pitch hit Elvis Andrus on the forearm and ribs, yet it was deemed to be a swing. Needless to say, fans were not amused ...

Elvis flies out to center on the next pitch, stranding two.

The bats were cold, but Kopech was a pleasure to watch on the hill today:

After quite possibly the worst slide into home plate you’ll see this year, heated words were exchanged, and the benches cleared:

Cooler heads prevailed, and the game moved onward.

Yes, please …

Kopech was so good, Brasilians were tweeting it out!

And then the umps happened, again ...

Yasmani Grandal pinch-hitting, Sheets on second, two down ...

Yeah, about that call. Talk about ruining a great game ...

Can’t say I disagree. That would have been the appropriate time to get tossed fighting for your guys, Pedro ...

One last chance for the bats ...

Sadly, it wasn’t to be, Paige. Game ends with a whimper, 1-0 ...

Kopech was brilliant. The bats, not so much ...

Hard to argue.

Pretty much sums this one up.

