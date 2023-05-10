Bird App Recap: Royals 9, White Sox 1

Can the White Sox win two in a row? Probably not. But here is the lineup.

The team is also celebrating this for some reason.

The power of the home run jacket. pic.twitter.com/afLIyDDLEB — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 10, 2023

But here is some good news! He can’t come back soon enough.

Crochet will pitch the 7th inning here tonight.. https://t.co/yIqYbKscvx — Jonathan Lee (@followmefor3) May 10, 2023

Per usual, Lance Lynn struggles early.

Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez ripped back-to-back doubles down the line off Lance Lynn. Royals lead 1-0 in the first inning.



I wonder if they built the door for the Sasquatch guy to come out of recently, or if it's always been there. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 10, 2023

That’s a good start! Lynn is cooked right? — Cary (@ThatbasebaIIfan) May 10, 2023

Lynn isn’t looking great.

Oof.

A pop-up near RF line pops out of Andrus’ glove. Scored a hit. Sheets, no burner, was converging, too.



A sixth hit scores a fourth run.



Royals still batting in first. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 11, 2023

White Sox: I write tragedies, not sins — Celeste Spaghetti (Dong Bong Edition) (@C_Spaghett1) May 11, 2023

The inning from hell finally concluded and the White Sox start the second inning with a single from Yasmani Grandal and a walk for Gavin Sheets. Insert Hanser Alberto, and it’s 4-1.

HANSER THE ANSWER — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) May 11, 2023

Nothing happened after that, sadly.

oh ffs. — Laura ⚢ (@laurachooksie) May 11, 2023

Lynn responded with a 1-2-3 inning in the second and third.

Maybe we should start using an opener for Lance so he doesn’t have to pitch the first inning… — N|CK (@PrahZoo) May 11, 2023

It’s 5-1, and you can tell the booth is over this game as well.

The Royals are the worst team in the division and this is all the White Sox have.



It's over. pic.twitter.com/kIoyYlTo3a — cheapbbpod (@cheapbbpodcast) May 11, 2023

It’s 7-1 through five.

Pratto hit a BP fastball. BP. Unreal. #WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) May 11, 2023

Meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum.

Brad Keller threw 88 pitches tonight

Only 49 were strikes

He gave up only 1 run#WhiteSox baseball — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 11, 2023

Morale remains low.

White Sox just can never truly get any real momentum going. Probably because they’re not a very good team. I think at some point we all need to come to this realization. — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) May 11, 2023

I am happy for Lucas Giolito as he will pitch meaningful baseball in September. (Not in Chicago, but somewhere.) — Asinwreck (@asinwreck) May 11, 2023

Just really low.

the white sox are so god damn embarrassing. this should’ve been an easy 4 games against one of the worst teams in baseball and they are ✨struggling ✨



… because they are also one of the worst teams in baseball. ‍♀️ — melanie. (@meluhkneesays) May 11, 2023

Just put a fork in this team.

Appalling game. — Not So Dread Pirate Robin (@Robincha) May 11, 2023

Will it immediately fix all of the issues? No. Will it at least boost morale, even temporarily? Yes.

Goodnight. Quick turnaround tomorrow, unfortunately.