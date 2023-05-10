 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bird App Recap: Royals 9, White Sox 1

Happy doomscrolling!

By Chrystal O'Keefe
Can the White Sox win two in a row? Probably not. But here is the lineup.

The team is also celebrating this for some reason.

But here is some good news! He can’t come back soon enough.

Per usual, Lance Lynn struggles early.

Lynn isn’t looking great.

Oof.

The inning from hell finally concluded and the White Sox start the second inning with a single from Yasmani Grandal and a walk for Gavin Sheets. Insert Hanser Alberto, and it’s 4-1.

Nothing happened after that, sadly.

Lynn responded with a 1-2-3 inning in the second and third.

It’s 5-1, and you can tell the booth is over this game as well.

It’s 7-1 through five.

Meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum.

Morale remains low.

Just really low.

Just put a fork in this team.

Will it immediately fix all of the issues? No. Will it at least boost morale, even temporarily? Yes.

Goodnight. Quick turnaround tomorrow, unfortunately.

