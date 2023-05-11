 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Visiting Dugout Episode 13 — Houston Astros

Chrystal O’Keefe talks to Andy Brown about the Astros

By Chrystal O'Keefe
The Astros are coming to town, and it will be José Abreu’s first trip to his old stomping grounds. The White Sox will play a tribute video for Abreu, and I imagine it will be a mixed bag of boos, cheers, and maybe a few tears.

The Astros sit 3 1⁄2 games back from first, sitting in third place in the American League West. Meanwhile, the White Sox are just a single game ahead of the last-place Royals — the team that just took three of four games in the last series.

  • Injuries abound with some of the best players on the Astros
  • José Abreu has not yet reached August Abreu level, and has yet to hit a home run
  • Excitement around JP France
  • The biggest threat, and the keys to win
  • Around the league

Find Andy on Twitter, and follow along at All Blogs Go To Heaven.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.

