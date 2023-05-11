Visiting Dugout Episode 13 — Houston Astros

The Astros are coming to town, and it will be José Abreu’s first trip to his old stomping grounds. The White Sox will play a tribute video for Abreu, and I imagine it will be a mixed bag of boos, cheers, and maybe a few tears.
The Astros sit 3 1⁄2 games back from first, sitting in third place in the American League West. Meanwhile, the White Sox are just a single game ahead of the last-place Royals — the team that just took three of four games in the last series.
- Injuries abound with some of the best players on the Astros
- José Abreu has not yet reached August Abreu level, and has yet to hit a home run
- Excitement around JP France
- The biggest threat, and the keys to win
- Around the league
