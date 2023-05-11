White Sox Minor League Update: May 10, 2023

The Knights pitching staff was outstanding from start to finish, and the offense had a couple of great innings to help Charlotte pull away from Durham.

With the game still scoreless in the bottom of the third, Evan Skoug led off with a double, and Erik González singled to put runners on the corners. Zach Remillard bunted unsuccessfully and popped it up for out No. 1, but that did not derail the inning. Oscar Colás, who is looking to return to the Show, drove in the first run of the game with a single. Colás proceeded to steal second, and González scored on a throwing error by Durham’s catcher. The Knights added one more run that inning when Victor Reyes singled to make it 3-0.

In the top of the fourth, the Bulls recorded their first and only hit of the game. Vidal Bruján singled to lead off the inning, and he stole second. On top of that, he advanced to third on a throwing error by Skoug. Rene Pinto drove in Bruján with a sacrifice fly, but Charlotte’s lead was safe.

Charlotte’s lead got safer in the bottom of the fourth, when González launched a two-run homer to make it 5-1. Charlotte also scored on RBI singles from Nate Mondou and Stephen Piscotty.

Meanwhile, starter Nate Fisher was excellent, only allowing one run on one hit in 5 1⁄3 innings, and that run was unearned. Incredibly, the bullpen was even better: Garrett Crochet, Tanner Banks, and cancer survivor Liam Hendriks combined for 3 2⁄3 perfect innings down the stretch.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Oscar Colás: 3-for-4, 2B, RBI

Erik González: 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI

Nate Fisher: 5 1⁄3 IP, 1 R (0 ER), 1 H, 0 BB, 7 K vote view results 0% Oscar Colás: 3-for-4, 2B, RBI (0 votes)

33% Erik González: 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI (1 vote)

66% Nate Fisher: 5 1⁄3 IP, 1 R (0 ER), 1 H, 0 BB, 7 K (2 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Zach Remillard: 0-for-4

Yolbert Sánchez: 0-for-3, BB, K vote view results 100% Zach Remillard: 0-for-4 (3 votes)

0% Yolbert Sánchez: 0-for-3, BB, K (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

The Barons dug a large hole for themselves, and despite a big seventh inning, the Barons fell short against the Blue Wahoos.

The first two innings were easy for Barons starter Cristian Mena, but the third inning was a different story. Mena hit a batter to open the inning before issuing a walk to put two on with nobody out. From there, Nasim Nuñez tripled to put the first two runs of the game on the board, and Joe Rizzo drove in Nuñez with a sacrifice fly. Mena was removed from the game with two outs in the third inning, and Pensacola had a 3-0 lead at that point.

A positive from this game was Andrew Pérez, who was terrific in relief of Mena. In fact, he retired all seven batters he faced, striking out two of them. However, the Barons offense got off to an ice-cold start against Pensacola pitcher Patrick Monteverde, who was on top of his game. The Barons only recorded one hit during Monteverde’s first five innings, and even that was just a single.

Shortly after Pérez left the game, control eluded the Barons bullpen. Fraser Ellard allowed a single and two walks in the sixth, so Caleb Freeman inherited the bases loaded, with two outs. Freeman could not strand them all, as he issued a walk to the first batter he faced to force in a run. Pensacola continued to pour it on when Nuñez singled for his third hit of the day to make it 6-0.

The Barons finally did some damage against Monteverde in the sixth. Taylor Snyder and Alsander Womack walked, and Moisés Castillo singled to load the bases with one out. In that spot, Josan Méndez replaced Monteverde on the mound, and a ground out by José Rodríguez allowed Snyder to score. That pulled the Barons within five.

In the seventh, the Barons showed that they would not go down quietly. Two singles and a hit by pitch resulted in the bases being loaded with one out for Ben Norman. Norman found a pitch to his liking, and he drove it for a grand slam to make the score 6-5.

BEN NORMAN



Norman clears the bases with a Grand Slam!!!



Bottom 7th

Blue Wahoos: 6

Barons: 5 pic.twitter.com/hBsSzhvlhz — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 10, 2023

The Blue Wahoos tacked on one more run in the ninth on a Troy Johnston double, and the Barons were unable to score again after the grand slam. As a result, Birmingham fell to 11-18.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Andrew Pérez: 2 1⁄3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K

Ben Norman: 1-for-4, HR, 4 RBI

Hunter Dollander: 3 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 5 K vote view results 66% Andrew Pérez: 2 1⁄3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K (2 votes)

33% Ben Norman: 1-for-4, HR, 4 RBI (1 vote)

0% Hunter Dollander: 3 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 5 K (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Cristian Mena: 2 2⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 4 K

Fraser Ellard: 2⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 3 K

Luis Mieses: 0-for-4, K

José Rodríguez: 0-for-4, 2 K, RBI vote view results 0% Cristian Mena: 2 2⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 4 K (0 votes)

66% Fraser Ellard: 2⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 3 K (2 votes)

33% Luis Mieses: 0-for-4, K (1 vote)

0% José Rodríguez: 0-for-4, 2 K, RBI (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

The Dash had an excellent all-around performance, and they beat the Drive without much drama in the later innings.

Terrell Tatum led off the game by reaching on an error, and he promptly stole second for his 14th swipe of the season. Loidel Chapelli Jr. and DJ Gladney both walked to load the bases with no outs. Wes Kath grounded into a force out to drive in Tatum, and another error resulted in Chapelli scoring, too.

The Drive scored one against Dash starter Jared Kelley, but that was the only time Greenville scored while the game was still within reach. Kelley issued four walks in 3 2⁄3 innings, but he only allowed one hit, and he managed to wriggle out of trouble.

The score remained 2-1 until the fourth, when the Dash used a leadoff walk by Shawn Goosenberg to open a big inning. Chris Lanzilli and Ivan González hit back-to-back singles, and the González safety resulted in Goosenberg crossing home plate. A passed ball allowed Lanzilli to score, and Tatum drove in a run with the third Winston-Salem single of the inning.

In the sixth, the Dash had two outs and nobody on base, but they kept the inning alive for quite some time. González hit another single, Jason Matthews hit a single of his own, and Michael Turner walked to load the bases. That brought up Chapelli, who showed off his power and crushed a grand slam to break the game wide open. Suddenly, it was 9-1, and a few late Greenville runs turned out to be too little, too late.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Loidel Chapelli Jr: 1-for-4, HR, 4 RBI

Terrell Tatum: 1-for-3, RBI, 1 SB (1 CS)

Chris Lanzilli: 2-for-5

Ivan González: 2-for-4, RBI

Michael Turner: 1-for-1, BB

Jared Kelley: 3 2⁄3 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 4 BB, 3 K vote view results 66% Loidel Chapelli Jr: 1-for-4, HR, 4 RBI (2 votes)

0% Terrell Tatum: 1-for-3, RBI, 1 SB (1 CS) (0 votes)

0% Chris Lanzilli: 2-for-5 (0 votes)

0% Ivan González: 2-for-4, RBI (0 votes)

0% Michael Turner: 1-for-1, BB (0 votes)

33% Jared Kelley: 3 2⁄3 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 4 BB, 3 K (1 vote) 3 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Wilfred Veras: 0-for-5, 4 K

Dylan Burns: 1 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 0 K vote view results 66% Wilfred Veras: 0-for-5, 4 K (2 votes)

33% Dylan Burns: 1 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 0 K (1 vote) 3 votes total Vote Now

The Cannon Ballers fired on all cylinders, as they did not allow a run, and they put a pair of crooked numbers on the board.

Stop me if you have heard this before, but Shane Murphy was fantastic. Murphy did not allow any hits during his five innings on the mound, and he only issued one walk. Given the way he was dealing, the Cannon Ballers offense did not have to do much, but they did more than enough in the fourth, alone. That was when Bryce Willits led off with a triple, and Troy Claunch drove him in with a single. That brought up Drake Logan, who drove a pitch out to right-center. Just like that, it was 3-0.

The Cannon Ballers did not need to score the rest of the game, but they scored five in the top of the ninth. The crazy part of that inning was that they only had two hits, and both of them were singles. How did they score five? Well, they drew six walks, five of which occurred consecutively. That will get the job done.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Shane Murphy: 5 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 3 K

Drake Logan: 1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI

Bryce Willits: 3-for-5, 3B, RBI vote view results 100% Shane Murphy: 5 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 3 K (1 vote)

0% Drake Logan: 1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI (0 votes)

0% Bryce Willits: 3-for-5, 3B, RBI (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now