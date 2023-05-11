Six Pack of Stats: Royals 4, White Sox 3

The Chicago White Sox are officially a crummy baseball team. I mean, I know they have been for the past month, but losing three of four against the Kansas City Royals makes it even more definitive. With their record of 13-26, so they have to go 68-55 in their remaining 123 games to end up at last year’s crappy, mid, 81-81. The AL Central is lousy, but is it 81 wins lousy? It’s doubtful, and I haven’t seen anything from this team that makes me think they can play well enough to get there.

The Starter

Brady Singer took the mound for the eighth time, looking for his third win of the year. The 26-year-old is pitching in his fourth professional season, all with the Kansas City Royals, who selected him with the 18th pick in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft. The righty has had a rough 2023 campaign, going 2-4 with a 8.82 ERA, a 1.60 WHIP, and a .340 opponent batting average in 33 2⁄3 innings pitched heading into today’s contest. His Baseball Savant percentile rankings are not good, either. They look like he should pitch for the White Sox; lots and lots of blue there. The most significant changes for Singer this season are his higher BB%, up to 7.7 from 5.6, and his K%, down to 21.2 from 24.2.

Additionally, players are really smacking the ball off of him. His HardHit% is at 59.3, which puts him in the bottom 1% of the league. Could Singer’s slow start be due to his participation in the World Baseball Classic? He only logged two innings in the WBC, and they were a bad two innings at that. It’s hard to tell, but the Royals hope Singer rebounds soon and moves closer to the numbers he posted in 2022, when he went 10-5 with a 3.23 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP, 150 strikeouts, and only 35 walks.

You wouldn’t know Singer was struggling at all, though, based on how he competed today. The slumping Sox made Singer look like a Cy Young candidate. He pitched six innings, surrendering only one run on five hits, walking two, and striking out four, and lowering his ERA to 7.71. Despite a spectacular performance, Singer earned a no-decision for his stellar outing today.

Here are Singers’ pitch visuals from Baseball Theater:



Singer’s 80-pitch, six-inning outing looked like this:

Pressure Play

Freddy Fermin’s ninth-inning, soft safety squeeze crushed the Sox’s hopes of splitting the series with the Royals. The play had a 5.18 LI.

Pressure Cooker

Pedro Grifol trusted Reynaldo López to keep the game knotted, 3-3, in the bottom of the ninth. Oops. López had the highest pLI today, at 3.39.

Top Play

One of the few Sox highlights was when Luis Robert Jr. doubled to left in the top of the eighth, scoring Andrew Vaughn and Jake Marisnick, tying the game, 3-3. The play had a .331 WPA.

Top Performer

With his game-tying double in the eighth, Robert was today’s best player, with a .247 WPA.

Smackdown

Hardest hit: Maikel García crushed a double at 107.1 mph to left in the bottom of the fourth, scoring MJ Melendez and Nick Pratto.

Weakest contact: Seby Zavala tapped a soft, sixth-inning ground out at 59.5 mph.

Luckiest hit: The game-winning dribbler from Freddy Fermin in the ninth had a .260 xBA.

Toughest out: Michael Massey’s sharp line out at 105.1 mph to second base in the bottom of the seventh had an .860 xBA.

Longest hit: Yasmani Grandal’s double takes the prize here. It landed 416 feet away, in right field.

Magic Number: 13

The Sox scored only 13 runs in their four games against the Royals. Read that sentence again. They only scored 13 RUNS against the ROYALS. Who, as a reminder, are only now one game worse than the South Siders, thanks to losing three times to them this week.

Glossary