Gamethread: White Sox at Royals (rain delay)

It is raining in Kansas City, and the game is delayed. Only time will tell if the series finale between division rivals will be played. The Royals have outscored the White Sox 23-10 over the last three games, and they won’t be looking to stop now.

Chicago will try to put a halt to that and earn a series split in what is sure to be a damp one. Brady Singer is the challenger. If his 8.82 ERA over 33 2⁄3 innings is a sign that things should bode well for the South Siders, clearly, you haven’t been watching this season. Singer is in his fourth season with the Kansas City Royals and is struggling after a solid 2022 season. Over his seven starts, he has walked 12 and struck out 33.

The righty primarily uses a 92.5 mph sinker but will mix in a slider and changeup. Velocity on all of his pitches this season is down at least one mile per hour, which could explain some of his early troubles. Hopefully, the White Sox can capitalize on this.

Leading off for the White Sox this afternoon is shortstop Tim Anderson. He is two for eight this series, with no strikeouts and a walk drawn. Following Tim is left fielder Andrew Benintendi, who is looking for his first extra-base hit of the series this afternoon. The other Andrew, Andrew Vaughn, bats third and plays first base. Gavin Sheets is on clean-up duty this afternoon. Luis Robert Jr. is batting fifth. The center fielder is coming off of a four-strikeout game and will need to fix things quickly. Yasmani Grandal is catching this afternoon and batting sixth. The lineup rounds out with Hanser Alberto at third base, Adam Haseley in right field, and Lenyn Sosa at second base.

Today's #WhiteSox starters for the series finale in Kansas City: pic.twitter.com/tbtCMVCouw — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 11, 2023

The Royals lineup behind Singer is below.

Here's how we'll take the field behind Brady Singer as we look to wrap up the homestand with a series win over the White Sox.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/tEwmzDXuJB — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 11, 2023

The first pitch for this afternoon’s game was supposed to be at 1:10 p.m. CST, but the tarp is on the field. The forecast is not great. You can eventually watch today’s contest on NBCSC or listen on ESPN 1000.