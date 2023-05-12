Sox Pop on the Farm Podcast 44 — The growing group of impact players

Darren Black is back off of the IL, joining Brett Ballantini for a run through recent affiliate MVPs, with extra attention paid to a few players who seem to be taking a big step forward in the early going.

We start in Charlotte, where Brett wonders why bigger bats like Victor Reyes, Clint Frazier and Oscar Colás were bypassed in favor of Jake Marisnick on the South Side

A study of the the unique hitter that is Carlos Pérez

Quick check-in on the foreboding news about Davis Martin’s injury

A glimpse at the jaw-droppingly great start to Cristian Mena’s season, and how high his fortunes could find him this summer

Who is having the more perfect and promise-fulfilling start to 2023, DJ Gladney or Terrell Tatum? (Answer: A tie?)

Eschewing Kannapolis for this podcast, we return to Charlotte for discussion of Garrett Crochet, and his present and future prospects

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.