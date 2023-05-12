Sox Pop on the Farm Podcast 44 — The growing group of impact players

Darren Black is back off of the IL, joining Brett Ballantini for a run through recent affiliate MVPs, with extra attention paid to a few players who seem to be taking a big step forward in the early going.
- We start in Charlotte, where Brett wonders why bigger bats like Victor Reyes, Clint Frazier and Oscar Colás were bypassed in favor of Jake Marisnick on the South Side
- A study of the the unique hitter that is Carlos Pérez
- Quick check-in on the foreboding news about Davis Martin’s injury
- A glimpse at the jaw-droppingly great start to Cristian Mena’s season, and how high his fortunes could find him this summer
- Who is having the more perfect and promise-fulfilling start to 2023, DJ Gladney or Terrell Tatum? (Answer: A tie?)
- Eschewing Kannapolis for this podcast, we return to Charlotte for discussion of Garrett Crochet, and his present and future prospects
Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:
or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.
