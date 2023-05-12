Today in White Sox History: May 12

1904

Future Hall-of-Famer Ed Walsh made his White Sox debut, pitching in relief. It happened in Philadelphia, during a 9-3 loss to the A’s. Walsh threw one inning, giving up two hits and a run.

1923

St. Louis’ haste helped the White Sox score a coup, as just two games and four innings into his professional career Hollis “Sloppy” Thurston was placed on waivers by the Browns. Chicago wasted no time in completing a purchase for the screwballer.

In 1923 Thurston would immediately fill an important role for the White Sox, throwing some starts (and complete games) but also working out of the bullpen. It was out of the pen Thurston became the fifth pitcher ever to hurl an immaculate inning, on Aug. 22, 1923. And in 1924 Thurston moved almost exclusively to the starting rotation, to great success.

In 1923-24 Thurston amassed 10.6 WAR on the South Side, topping all White Sox hurlers both seasons. His stardom was brief, but Thurston remains one of the best waiver pickups the franchise ever made.

1932

For the ninth time of the 1932 season, White Sox third baseman/second baseman Carey Selph struck out.

It is also the last time in 1932 that Selph whiffed, as he played another 89 games strikeout-free, setting a major league record.

(When was the record broken? Oh, in 1958, when another White Sox second baseman, Nellie Fox, went 98 games between strikeouts.)

Selph had a decent enough season, hitting .283/.341/.371 over 396 total at-bats tying and for seventh among position players with 1.0 WAR on the 49-102-1 White Sox. At a .325 winning percentage, 1932 was the worst White Sox team in history, although it still finished 7 1⁄2 games ahead of the cellar-dwelling Boston Red Sox.

This would be Selph’s first full, but last overall major league season. He had been plucked from St. Louis in the Rule 5 draft before the 1932 season, and was swapped back to the Cardinals in the offseason. The St. Louis system was loaded, and Selph was sent to the minors, where he played his final two pro seasons for the Houston Buffaloes of the Texas League.

2013

Chris Sale couldn’t have picked a better time to show the baseball world what type of pitcher he was, as on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball he tossed a complete game one-hitter, beating the Angels, 3-0, at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale was dominant, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning before Mike Trout broke it up with a single to center. Chris would finish the night with seven strikeouts, and Trout would be the only Angels base runner. The game was scoreless until the Chicago half of the seventh, when they scored three runs. The big blow was a two-run single from Alexei Ramirez.