Bird App Recap: Astros 5, White Sox 1

After a two-hour rain delay, we’ve got baseball on the South Side. Here is how Pedro Grifol lines the White Sox up to face the Astros and their familiar first baseman.

Speaking of that familiar first baseman, the White Sox welcomed José Abreu back, this time on the opposing team, with a nice tribute. Not sure if he cared, but I’m sure fans did.

Jose Abreu's wholesome reaction to his tribute video



Welcome back, Jose! pic.twitter.com/MTY4ajFzR3 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 13, 2023

Message at the end of the tribute video to Jose Abreu. pic.twitter.com/9a9Afwjgql — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 13, 2023

It was certainly a weird feeling seeing Abreu walk back to the visitor’s dugout.

All the White Sox on the field and in the dugout clapping for Abreu as he comes to the plate. Abreu shakes hands with Zavala, who allowed him to take in the moment by stepping away, and tips his cap to Kopech. And then he lined out to Andrus. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 13, 2023

Luis Robert Jr. puts the Sox on the board early!

LRJ BOMBSSS — La Pantera Blanca (@whitesoxken) May 13, 2023

This game is getting chippy early with fans, Dusty Baker and company, and Michael Kopech.

An ejection, Kopech about to storm the dugout, and Baker getting rowdy with fans? And it’s only the 2nd?



Fk it. It’s Friday. Let’s have a night #whitesox — Laura (@EllaJay912) May 13, 2023

Kopech doesn’t care, and is pitching angry instead.

Nice movement on that fastball Kopech! — somebody told me score (@youdontknowell) May 13, 2023

Kopech is sitting at 96? — yung crispy pata (@scuriiosa) May 13, 2023

Tie ballgame in the fourth.

Astros don't have a hit yet, but they've tied the game. Kyle Tucker led off the fourth with a walk, stole second easily, advanced to third on an Abreu groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly. It's 1-1 — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 13, 2023

Walks will always haunt, and Kopech found that out the hard way. It’s now 2-1, Astros.

Kopech walked two more in the fifth, the first coming around to score when Andrew Benintendi’s sliding effort came up short on Tucker’s fly ball into the left-field corner. It goes down as an RBI double, the Astros’ first hit off Kopech, who’s done after 94 pitches. Sox down 2-1. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) May 13, 2023

Two on and two outs? Adam Haseley says “Hold my beer.”

Danny Mendick’s killer killed the inning. — BZ (@SoxInsane) May 13, 2023

Things have really taken a turn for the worst.

My team gave out its biggest free agent contract to Andrew Benintendi.



Oh, he must be great offensively? No he is a bad singles hitter.



Hmm, a good club house guy? Just a guy.



Okay. A plus plus defender? Nope pic.twitter.com/UdNbe25sYF — cheapbbpod (@cheapbbpodcast) May 13, 2023

And it really hurts to know how long people have been at Sox Park, only to watch this team blow it.

Waited 4 hours for the inevitable to finally happen but we are finally here. Astros leading 4-1 in the 6th — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 13, 2023

If only this team wasn’t a total bummer.

White Sox relievers pic.twitter.com/nQfWVyMhnb — kee 4 #3 (@Keelin_12ft) May 13, 2023

Same.

I can’t believe i’m still up watching this bullshit. — Laura ⚢ (@laurachooksie) May 13, 2023

Everything about this organization is just embarrassing at this point. At least the memes are great.

"And then Rick said, 'Ask me after the parade!'" pic.twitter.com/TZccG2e0Rx — HBIC (@HeadBumInCharge) May 13, 2023

Baseball is pain. Why are we still watching?

José Abreu has his first hit as an opponent at Guaranteed Rate Field — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) May 13, 2023

Are we watching for Luis Robert Jr.?

Sox have 3 hits, and the only two in the air were from Robert. The ghosts of Frank Menechino still alive and well on the Southside... — Ryiin (@rfoto) May 13, 2023

Would it be more enjoyable if he can do the impossible?

Luis Robert Jr. just needs to hit a five-run HR — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) May 13, 2023

Are we all just confused? Befuddled? Perplexed? Has the Bird App Recap turned into doom-scrolling in another medium?

I’ll say it. I don’t understand how Pedro manages a ballgame. — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) May 13, 2023

Even my poor puppy is over this team.

She is so over this game. pic.twitter.com/pYqHiChGNU — Chrystal OK (@chrystal_ok) May 13, 2023

Anywho — it’s 5-1!

Never fear White Sox fans, Kenny and Rick hold themselves accountable and still believe their the right men for the job. They've just had a tough 15 year stretch of utter incompetence, can happen to anyone in a job with 0 repercussions of underperformance. — Sleepy Harold (@Sleepy_Harold_) May 13, 2023

Goodnight.