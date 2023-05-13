 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bird App Recap: Astros 5, White Sox 1

Is anyone actually having fun?

By Chrystal O'Keefe
After a two-hour rain delay, we’ve got baseball on the South Side. Here is how Pedro Grifol lines the White Sox up to face the Astros and their familiar first baseman.

Speaking of that familiar first baseman, the White Sox welcomed José Abreu back, this time on the opposing team, with a nice tribute. Not sure if he cared, but I’m sure fans did.

It was certainly a weird feeling seeing Abreu walk back to the visitor’s dugout.

Luis Robert Jr. puts the Sox on the board early!

This game is getting chippy early with fans, Dusty Baker and company, and Michael Kopech.

Kopech doesn’t care, and is pitching angry instead.

Tie ballgame in the fourth.

Walks will always haunt, and Kopech found that out the hard way. It’s now 2-1, Astros.

Two on and two outs? Adam Haseley says “Hold my beer.”

Things have really taken a turn for the worst.

And it really hurts to know how long people have been at Sox Park, only to watch this team blow it.

If only this team wasn’t a total bummer.

Same.

Everything about this organization is just embarrassing at this point. At least the memes are great.

Baseball is pain. Why are we still watching?

Are we watching for Luis Robert Jr.?

Would it be more enjoyable if he can do the impossible?

Are we all just confused? Befuddled? Perplexed? Has the Bird App Recap turned into doom-scrolling in another medium?

Even my poor puppy is over this team.

Anywho — it’s 5-1!

Goodnight.

