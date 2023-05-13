Gamethread: White Sox vs. Astros

So you’re going to watch the White Sox today? Me too, and as they say, misery loves company. Apparently, injuries also love company.

Prior to tonight’s game, Elvis Andrus was placed on the 10-day IL with a strained left oblique. Romy González was activated from the IL to take his active roster spot. Not on the injured list (yet) but scratched from the lineup this evening is Yasmani Grandal. He is dealing with hamstring tightness that started in Thursday’s series finale against the Royals.

Prior to tonight’s game vs. Houston, the #WhiteSox placed infielder Elvis Andrus on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique and reinstated infielder/outfielder Romy Gonzalez from the 10-day injured list. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 13, 2023

Dylan Cease is taking the mound to face Houston this evening at 35th and Shields. The last time the righthander faced the reigning World Series Champions was on Opening Day in Houston. He went 6 1⁄3 innings on March 30, allowing one run on two hits, walking none, and striking out 10. The hope was this start would set the tone for another Cy Young-contending year. That does not appear to be the case. Coming into tonight’s game, Cease holds a 5.58 ERA. He has walked 20, struck out 49, and given up five home runs in his eight starts. Cease has shown flashes of the 2022 version of himself, and the hope is tonight could be the start of that bounce back.

Opposite of Cease this evening is Brandon Bielak. The 27-year-old lefthander was brought up after the Astros placed Jose Urquidy on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation. While this is his fourth season with the Astros, much of the last four years have been spent back and forth between Houston and their Triple-A affiliate. Bielak has five pitches in his arsenal, but for the most part will use a four-seam fastball, slider and sinker. With two strikes, the lefty will throw a slider to right-handed batters. Left-handed batters can flip a coin between a fastball and a changeup with two strikes.

The White Sox lineup is, to say the least, interesting this evening. With Andrus going on the injured list and Grandal being scratched late, Hanser Alberto and Carlos Pérez get starts at second base and DH. No Grandal also means that Seby Zavala gets the start behind the plate. And because Pérez is DHing, obviously, Gavin Sheets is playing right field. The healthy regular starters are in their normal spots.

Lineup change:



SS Anderson

LF Benintendi

1B Vaughn

3B Moncada

CF Robert Jr.

RF Sheets

2B Alberto

C Zavala

DH Pérez — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 13, 2023

Dusty Baker’s lineup is almost identical to last night’s. I can’t say I blame him, given that they won, 5-1.

Tonight’s game is being broadcast on FOX and can be heard on ESPN 1000. First pitch is set for 6:15 p.m. CST.