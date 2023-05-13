Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, Astros 1

Welcome to Game 41 of the White Sox season, where all there is, is disappointment. I’m your host of this awful, awful ride tonight, so let’s get into the suckage.

The lineup, after a last-minute Yasmani Grandal replacement, looks like this:

Like Grandal, I too, hurt myself putting my pants on. (No I don’t know if that’s what happened but I’m assuming because it’s hilarious.) https://t.co/EL30syUB28 — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 13, 2023

The Astros lineup looks like this (and definitely looks better than ours):

Baseball moments that make you go aww ...

Jose Abreu sharing a moment with his former teammate Tim Anderson pic.twitter.com/Mq35VrSvmg — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 13, 2023

The fans still appreciate José Abreu, as well.

Another standing ovation for Abreu — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 13, 2023

Dylan Cease did not have an efficient first inning, but the game is thankfully still scoreless.

Tim Anderson hits a deep fly ball that gets blown back in the park, takes his time watching it, and slides past second base and is tagged out on what should have been a stand-up double.

Not a great slide my TA. pic.twitter.com/aqoSJMEZ7j — Kindableu (@kindableu) May 13, 2023

fucking around and finding it out. — Laura ⚢ also on @lauzsport (@laurachooksie) May 13, 2023

We hope that, too, but probably not.

Hoping that blue screen was someone hitting the reset button on the #WhiteSox — Laura (@EllaJay912) May 13, 2023

Cease has a relatively uneventful second inning, but Yoán Moncada starts the bottom half with the double TA should have had in the first.

I love neon accessory Moncada. — Chrystal OK (@chrystal_ok) May 13, 2023

Gavin Sheets hits a ball that the wind takes out of Jake Meyers’ glove to put runners on first and third. Nothing comes of it, as for what must be the thousandth time in the last two years runners are left on base with no runs scored.

Beavis is the White Sox, James pic.twitter.com/AM6cvbMjHH — Nick (@Nick_BPSS) May 13, 2023

Gavin Sheets starts out the third with a grab that sent him into the netting.

Ok Gavin. Love the effort. — Ryiin (@rfoto) May 13, 2023

The bottom half of the inning goes almost exactly the same as the second, only this time the futility ends with a double play.

Andrew Vaughn is truly the successor to Jose Abreu, as proven by a GIDP with 1 out while batting 3rd in the lineup — YoYo's Bizarre Adventure (ᜋᜆᜒᜂ) (@The_Mendozer) May 14, 2023

If you think the White Sox front office is competent in any way, you’re probably wrong

If the assumption is that the White Sox made a smart move, time to reassumate https://t.co/dQJIUuWLmq — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) May 14, 2023

Luis Robert Jr. absolutely clobbers a ball in the bottom of the fourth to make it 1-0, Sox.

LUUU BOMB!!! — Laura ⚢ also on @lauzsport (@laurachooksie) May 14, 2023

TWO DAYS IN A ROW pic.twitter.com/Ri0athmjSn — emo Carmela Soprano (@marjraguso) May 14, 2023

Hopefully someone can actually hit 20 home runs this year (it won’t matter when they lose 90 games, though).

Luis Robert: 10th HR of season comes on May 13th - leads the team



Last year José Abreu was the first White Sox player to 10... it came on July 4th. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 14, 2023

Dylan Cease has thrown a lot of pitches so far, but he’s also got a shutout going, so it’s hard to complain about his performance

After a walk to Meyers, Dubon and Bregman are retired on 3 pitches total. 1-0 White Sox in the fifth — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 14, 2023

Andrew Benintendi hits a ball to left that puts him and Tim Anderson on second and third, but the other Andrew (Vaughn), pops up with a 3-0 count to end another inning with runners in scoring position.

andrew vaughn stinks — Jan ⚾️ (@SouthSideJan) May 14, 2023

the logic: this next pitch is coming right down broadway — yung crispy pata (@scuriiosa) May 14, 2023

Dylan Cease strikes out Yordan Álvarez with a beautiful slider on the corner in the top of the sixth.

He Gone — Ryiin (@rfoto) May 14, 2023

Good to see Cease not suck for once — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 14, 2023

Pedro Grifol has finally learned his lesson, and Reynaldo López comes in for Dylan Cease in the seventh.

Dylan Cease is done after 6 innings. He gave up four hits, walked two, and struck out five.



His first scoreless start since September 25 of last year. — Jared Wyllys (@jwyllys) May 14, 2023

The #WhiteSox would be so good if they played 6 inning games like Little League. — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) May 14, 2023

The Sox need to go back to the old ways.

Let’s go back to starting the lineup:

Tim

Yoan

Luis



Vaughn and Benny to follow. — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) May 14, 2023

TA and Hanser Alberto tried to turn what would have been a nifty double play, but a bang-bang play at first is confirmed by replay to be ... not an out.

That’s way closer on replay than I thought. — Ryiin (@rfoto) May 14, 2023

I REPLAY — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) May 14, 2023

An extremely high chopper from Mauricio Dubón, bad communication, and bad defense score a run for the Astros, and the game is tied, 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh.

They literally do everything wrong. — @larrold@mastodon.social (@Larry_Boa) May 14, 2023

Everyone is gonna fixated on that play and not that they scored 1 run — Nick (@Nick_BPSS) May 14, 2023

I would give a kidney to be able to root for a fundamentally sound baseball team. — soxwood (@na_na_na_na_69) May 14, 2023

The White Sox suck ass.

Lose — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) May 14, 2023

Benintendi walks, steals second and reaches third on the errant throw to second, but once again the White Sox leave a runner on third after Andrew Vaughn strikes out to end the seventh.

As I tweeted yesterday:https://t.co/mvOhdsPncM — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 14, 2023

gonna mute the words "Andrew Vaughn" — Celeste Spaghetti (Dong Bong Edition) (@C_Spaghett1) May 14, 2023

Moncada doubles, and Robert Jr. continues to be the only source of offense, driving him in to make it 2-1, Pale Hose, in the bottom of the eighth.

Across three separate days, Robert has driven in the last five White Sox runs. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 14, 2023

Luis Robert on the White Sox pic.twitter.com/3AwXhzj6Hi — ⚫️ ⚪️ (@wsxmatt) May 14, 2023

A Seby Zavala blooper with two outs drives in Luis and makes it 3-1.

Insurance runs?! Is that allowed?! — Ryiin (@rfoto) May 14, 2023

SEBY DOINK! — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) May 14, 2023

SHHHHHH don’t jinx it.

Worried that Luis Robert putting the entire Chicago White Sox organization on his back could lead to a pulled muscle and an IL stint — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) May 14, 2023

Kendall Graveman comes on in the ninth for his second save of the season.

Luis Robert Jr., the everyman of the team, makes a great sliding catch to end the game, and the White Sox actually win a game in a not terribly infuriating manner. Doesn’t change the fact that they are 14-27 on the season, but hey, it was somewhat exciting.

Maybe this could be the turning point. Maybe… ‍♂️ #SOXWIN pic.twitter.com/XhMsFbElc2 — Steve Kniss (@stevekniss) May 14, 2023

Maybe the White Sox made the correct choice?

1 home run for José Abreu in his last 93 games, stretching back to 2022. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 14, 2023

Player of the Month incoming?

Luis Robert this month

(12 games)

.415/.510/.878

5 HR, 13 RBI — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 14, 2023

Teammates, and countrymen, taking the charge for the Sox.

Yoán Moncada & Luis Robert Jr. carrying the team, where have we seen this before? https://t.co/8VXHVzIZc5 pic.twitter.com/hTcW5if6Y8 — YoYo's Bizarre Adventure (ᜋᜆᜒᜂ) (@The_Mendozer) May 14, 2023

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, we’re barely better than the A’s, who might as well be losing on purpose.