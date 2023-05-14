Bird App Recap: Astros 4, White Sox 3

Happy Mother’s Day, White Sox fans! We’re back with the best of your tweets for today’s rubber match between the World Champion Houston Astros and your South Siders.

Per tradition, we’ve got some boys in pink and a ballpark with plenty of empty seats.

“A vision in pink today?” Ok Steve… — Ryiin (@rfoto) May 14, 2023

That crowd shot at Sox Park is just depressing. — Chrystal OK (@chrystal_ok) May 14, 2023

And already it’s 3-0, Astros, as Lucas Giolito has a less-than-ideal first inning.

I forgot that Gio sucks in day games. #WhiteSox — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) May 14, 2023

But hey, Yoán Moncada is really good at making plays, so that’s something important.

That’s the defensive value people often overlook when Yoan is scuffling elsewhere. He’s just damn good at 3B. — Ryiin (@rfoto) May 14, 2023

The second inning went much better for Gio, but his pitch count is already higher than you would like.

Nice job, Gio. — Dump On The Ump (@UmpDump2005) May 14, 2023

Welcome back, Jake Burger, as his first at-bat results in a single — the first hit for the team today.

Rake Burger — Projected Sox: 56-106 (@DKane1392) May 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Kyle Tucker attempts to help the White Sox, with some interesting defense in right.

White Sox defense for the Astros! — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) May 14, 2023

And then we follow that up by ... allowing Yainer Diaz to hit his first career home run.

Yainer Diaz vs Lucas Giolito#Ready2Reign



Home Run (1)



Exit velo: 109.8 mph

Launch angle: 26 deg

Proj. distance: 424 ft



No doubt about that one

That's a dinger in all 30 MLB ballparks



HOU (4) @ CWS (0)

4th pic.twitter.com/jwQr97lQIR — Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) May 14, 2023

But don’t worry folks, Luis Robert Jr. is ON FIRE and sends a ball over the fence to make it a 4-1 game.

Three straight games with a homer for Robert. 4-1 Astros in the fourth — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 14, 2023

Luis Robert Jr. vs Hunter Brown#WhiteSox



Home Run (11)



Exit velo: 113.6 mph

Launch angle: 21 deg

Proj. distance: 409 ft



No doubt about that one

That's a dinger in all 30 MLB ballparks



HOU (4) @ CWS (1)

4th pic.twitter.com/G5XD3wLilq — Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) May 14, 2023

Miguelina's son sends ANOTHER ball to the seats. pic.twitter.com/Oo7ya8lddu — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 14, 2023

Some weirdness happened between Giolito, Seby Zavala and home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater, who issues a pitch clock violation to Gio for ... talking to Seby?

The pitch clock is net good but allows for so much more Ump Show, which is really ungood pic.twitter.com/ycmIWmXho2 — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) May 14, 2023

What the heck is happening? — Ryiin (@rfoto) May 14, 2023

It doesn’t end up mattering, as Gio sits Houston down. But on the Houston side, Hunter Brown is carving the boys up.

Hunter Brown is through 5 innings off 87 pitches.



He has allowed 5 hits and 1 run off a homer. He also has 8 Ks — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) May 14, 2023

Hunter Brown. 92-mph slider + 83-mph knuckle curve with overlay.pic.twitter.com/hGCk3dwPdv — APOLLO MEDIA (@ApolloHOU) May 14, 2023

But Luis and Jake combine to chase him out with a double and Burger Bomb to trim the lead to 4-3.

Jake Burger is back at home. What does he do?

Hits a home run. A 2-run homer. It's almost automatic at this point. White Sox down 4-3. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) May 14, 2023

Jake Burger is BACK! pic.twitter.com/bdxi2PrCVg — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 14, 2023

I just want to thank Jake Burger and Luis Robert Jr.’s moms. — Chrystal OK (@chrystal_ok) May 14, 2023

And Gavin Sheets makes a spectacular play in right to end the top of the seventh.

Wow, Gavin Sheets, what a catch! — Rick Gregg (@rickgregg) May 14, 2023

And now we have “Tim Anderson hates this place” rumors, and this sums up my feelings on this probably-incorrect lip reading that White Sox Twitter has begun:

He didn't and you should delete this because now everyone is being very stupid about it https://t.co/JFR6KdWQ8f — Dante (@DontizzleJones) May 14, 2023

Let Tim Anderson hate it here, there’s nothing this organization has done that warrants validation. Like it’s okay to have a problem with your bosses lol — Roxy (@chi_rox_) May 14, 2023

And here comes Bummer, who’s pulled after giving up a double to Tucker.

Oh goodie, more throw-shit-at-the-wall bullpen management… — Ryiin (@rfoto) May 14, 2023

But ReyLo comes in to save them.

And now Yoán gets plunked.

Moncada gets nailed in the back foot by an Abreu slider, and the go-ahead run is at the plate in the hottest hitter in the AL in Luis Robert Jr. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 14, 2023

But it means absolutely nothing, as Robert Jr, Sheets and Burger cannot capitalize on the HBP. But at least at the top of the ninth, Tim Anderson made a nice catch.

Nice play TA — Ryiin (@rfoto) May 14, 2023

And the White Sox go out sad in the bottom of the inning, but at least Tim tried. Great catch by Chas McCormick to end the game.