White Sox Minor League Update: May 14, 2023

Charlotte Knights

An extra-inning walk-off for the Charlotte Knights, as they inch closer to .500 again. Now, they did give up a 2-0 lead late in the game, but still, they won. So, just blame Lane Ramsey for being bad today, and some of the bats in the lineup as well.

Offense, in general, was few and far between for both teams. The Knights utilized a Bulls error for their first run, but had a more fun experience for the second. Lenyn Sosa is still in Charlotte, he didn’t get the call when Elvis Andrus went down to the IL. Thankfully for the Knights, he was around today, to hit a homer in the seventh.

Lenyn Sosa goes YARD! A 395-foot pic.twitter.com/AITcnYETPH — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 14, 2023

Oscar Colás is still in Triple-A too, and he singled and walked today. The big hit, the walk-off, came from Erik González in the 10th. He singled to score the zombie runner, in a semi-close play at the plate.

(Wait for it)



Walk off wins are FUN!!! pic.twitter.com/ffPJS6HVzf — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 14, 2023

Jesse Scholtens started, and now that Davis Martin has a forearm issue that may or may not be serious, Scholtens seems to be the next man up to Chicago if you look at the 40-man. For what it's worth, you know, whatever Triple-A starts mean to you for non-prospects, Scholtens had a really good one today. He went 6 2⁄3 shutout innings, with premium command. Liam Hendriks got in his short outing today, for that last third of an inning — it was a planned, during-inning test — and came away with a strikeout. For those wondering about the state of White Sox lefties. Bryan Shaw had a 1-2-3 inning with two Ks.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Jesse Scholtens: 6 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Lenyn Sosa: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 0 BB, 2 K



Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Stephen Piscotty: 0-for-4, 1 BB, 2 K

Lane Ramsey: 2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K



Birmingham Barons

A bad fifth inning from Garrett Davila and Yoelvín Silven leads to a 9-7 loss for the Barons. The offense deserved better from their pitching brethren. The lineup had two homers today, one from Adam Hackenberg:

Hackenberg drops the hammer on a 2-run bomb pic.twitter.com/53fK2OZbnE — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 14, 2023

and one from Chris Shaw:

“That’s for you, Ma!”



- Chris Shaw pic.twitter.com/5ZrzEdz9gN — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 14, 2023

Unfortunately, the middle of the lineup did not do as well as the bottom, Popeye Rodríguez, Luis Mieses, and Yoelqui Céspedes combined for a 1-for-13 day with a couple of walks and five strikeouts. Not a great day from the three best hitting prospects on the team, so when the other six pick up the slack like they did today, you hope for a win.

Davila and Silven allowed five runs in the fifth with Gil Luna Jr. allowing three more in the seventh to put the Blue Wahoos in the lead for good. Davila had been doing so well before the fifth, with four shutout innings. He allowed hit after hit after hit, eventually allowing a three-run homer before getting pulled. Silven immediately allowed a homer of his own, to put the icing on the five-run cake for Pensacola. Gil Luna saw similar struggles, no homer allowed, but he put too many runners on base and got burned for three runs in the end.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Chris Shaw: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Adam Hackenberg: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Ben Norman: 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 2 SB





Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? José Rodríguez: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 2 K

Garrett Davila: 4 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Gil Luna Jr.: 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K





Winston-Salem Dash

The Dash aren’t unstoppable, but they have been able to avoid a deep slump as a team over 31 games. That is why they are in first by a healthy margin, and in the driver’s seat for a playoff berth based on the first half standings. Today, everything worked for Winston-Salem. Brooks Gosswein went six innings with just one run allowed. It wasn’t pretty, with four walks and 49 strikes against 41 balls, but hey, you can’t argue with the end results. He lowered his season ERA to 2.76.

On offense, yes, W-S did get some help with three errors from the Drive, but 10 hits produced the majority of those nine runs. Six of them came in the second, and the final three in the sixth. Terrell Tatum, Taishi Nakawake, Ivan González, they each had two hits. For Tatum, deuces were wild, with those two singles, two RBIs, two walks, and two steals. He already has 18 stolen bases, which is ridiculous to have in the minors by mid-May.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Brooks Gosswein: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

Ivan González: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 2 K

Terrell Tatum: 2-for-3, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 0 K, 2 SB





Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Wilfred Veras: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 2 K

Chris Lanzilli: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K



Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

Peyton Pallette starts for the #Ballers on Mother's Day. He allows 1R in 4IP. He gave up 4H and BB'd 2, but K's 5 on 38/63 for strikes. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/yHO2L0GHnR — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 14, 2023

Low-scoring affairs at the tippy-top and bottom of the minors for the Sox organization, and both end up as wins. It was Peyton Pallette day for Kannapolis, and it was a good day for him from the mound. He went four strong innings, and while he probably wished he didn’t let up six runners in that time, it worked out in the end. Those five strikeouts helped put to bed any trouble, as Pallette left with just one run allowed.

And if Pallette allowed the lone run, that means the bullpen went five shutout innings. Manuel Veloz took the bulk innings, and somehow left without allowing a run; he didn’t record a strikeout, which is why that was surprising. Billy Seidl, the clear closer for Low-A, came up with his seventh save of the season today.

The offense obviously did not do much here, but Brooks Baldwin and Bryce Willits did enough to get that win. Baldwin reached based twice today, with two doubles. He scored the first run for Kannapolis in the fourth, and drove in the game-winning run in the sixth. Willits single led to Baldwin’s run scored.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Brooks Baldwin: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Peyton Pallette: 4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Manuel Veloz: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K



0% Manuel Veloz: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now