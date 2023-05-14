Astros 4, White Sox 3: Comeback attempt falls short

The Houston Astros won this afternoon, 4-3, after the Chicago White Sox just couldn’t catch up after falling behind right from the jump. This makes it yet another series loss, and leaves them with a record of 14-28.

The game started off shaky for Lucas Giolito, who I may have jinxed a bit before this, sorry guys. Mauricio Dubon started off the game with a single, followed by Alex Bregman singling as well. This led to the dreaded Yordan Álvarez double, to give the ’Stros a 2-0 lead before there was even an out. Álvarez ended up at third following an error by Tim Anderson, and Kyle Tucker drove in the run with a sacrifice fly, and luckily the damage ended there.

Nothing much happened until the top of the fourth, as Houston starter Hunter Brown basically dominated. Yainer Díaz hit a solo home run to extend the lead to 4-0, but in the bottom of the inning red-hot Luis Robert Jr. hit a home run AGAIN. That was Pantera’s third in this series alone, and cut the deficit to 4-1.



In the bottom of the sixth, Robert Jr. reached again, this time on a double. With two outs, Jake Burger took the first pitch he saw out to the left field bullpen for a two-run home run, trimming the lead to just 4-3. Welcome back, Burger! He wasted no time hitting his eighth home run of the year.



That would be it for Brown, who went 5 2⁄3 innings with seven hits, three runs, and eight strikeouts.

Giolito went six innings with seven hits, four runs, and six strikeouts, allowing one home run.

With Gregory Santos taking the top of the seventh, Gavin Sheets made a huge play in right field that saved a run, robbing a probable double from Dubon to end the inning.



The offense just couldn’t seem to get it going in the late innings, and Ryan Pressly took the ninth and nailed it down. Chas McCormick ended the game with a diving catch to rob Tim Anderson of a hit, which we will not show you.

Today was not the outcome you want, not much else to say about it.

The good news is we won’t have a loss tomorrow — because we don’t have a game! The bad news is that the Cleveland Guardians come to town on Tuesday to start a three-game series, starting off with Shane Bieber on the mound. The game is at 7:10 p.m. so we will see you there. For the rest of the day, try to enjoy this rainy Mother’s Day with some family time.