Gamethread: Guardians at White Sox

Let’s get the good news out of the way first: Garrett Crochet is finally back with the big league ball club!

Prior to tonight’s series opener vs. Cleveland, the #WhiteSox returned left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet from his injury rehabilitation assignment at Class AAA Charlotte and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list, and optioned right-hander Nick Padilla to Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 16, 2023

Coming off of Tommy John last year, Crochet is a huge boost for a struggling bullpen that currently holds a collective 5.97 ERA.

Speaking of room for improvement, Lance Lynn takes the bump tonight (1-5, 7.51 ERA), hoping to turn things around on a dreadful start to the year. He faces off against Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Beiber (3-1, 2.61 ERA). Beiber has historically been a tough opponent for the White Sox, so there will be added pressure for Lynn to keep the Sox in the ballgame.

On offense, the Guardians made a last-minute roster move, placing José Ramírez on the Bereavement List, which is a massive blow for a team struggling with scoring and power this year. The only other guy in the lineup with an OPS+ better than 100 is Steven Kwan, so this lineup hasn’t yet found the power you’d expect based on the names on the scorecard.

A roster move:

+ Recalled INF Brayan Rocchio from Triple-A Columbus

- Placed 3B José Ramírez on the Bereavement List#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/pWSZ9KpKFN — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) May 16, 2023

Meanwhile, the White Sox lineup strangely continues with Jake Burger hitting eighth tonight, while Luis Robert Jr., Yoán Moncada, and Andrew Vaughn take the 3-4-5 spots.

With any luck, we won’t have to talk about pitch clocks, or hating it here, once recap time comes.

Game time is at 7:10 p.m. CT on NBC Sports Chicago. Listen in at ESPN 1000.