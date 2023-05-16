 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bird App Recap: White Sox 8, Guardians 3

Breaking free of that Bieber fever

By Chrystal O'Keefe
The White Sox embark on a new journey with the Guardians. Garrett Crochet has returned with his Spongebob Squarepants snack backpack, Liam Hendriks will do another rehab stint, and the vibes are actually kind of good. Let’s see how Pedro Grifol constructs th.. BURGER IS BATTING EIGHTH? Unserious lineup.

It’s also Illini Night at the park.

Let’s get that win, we all mumble, completely devoid of any happiness or positivity.

A good first inning for the struggling Lance Lynn? We’ll take it!

The team struggles early to get some outs, and Andrew Vaughn might have died.

Lynn has been good through three?

Unfortunately, our rival pitcher tonight is also having a great night. It’s still scoreless as they head to the bottom of the fifth.

HEY! It’s 1-0.

Maybe not so soft, showing off for the haters.

I couldn’t even get that last tweet posted before Gavin “Bonds” Sheets launches the ball for a three-run home run.

The White Sox have risen from the dead.

And Yasmani Grandal is 3-for-3.

BUT WAIT — THERE IS SO MUCH MORE! OMG!

Big thank you to my other boss.

And out comes Shane Bieber.

Sadly, nothing gold can stay, and Lynn gives up a run after a Myles Straw triple. That was the only run, thankfully. It’s 6-1.

Are the bad vibes creeping back in?

Nope. Not when Yoán Moncada doubles and Andrew Vaughn knocks him in with two outs.

Gavin Sheets is pretty good, too.

Lynn comes back in for the eighth.

But gives up a run and is replaced by Keynan Middleton. It wasn’t his fault, though. Just a very bad overthrow from Tim Anderson, who is having an especially bad night.

The bleeding stops and ends after the top of the eighth with a score of 7-3, but the bad defense didn’t help.

Luis Robert Jr. makes the score a bit more crooked with a home-run ball to the stands.

Joe Kelly shuts the Guardians down to end the game.

