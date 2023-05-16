Bird App Recap: White Sox 8, Guardians 3

The White Sox embark on a new journey with the Guardians. Garrett Crochet has returned with his Spongebob Squarepants snack backpack, Liam Hendriks will do another rehab stint, and the vibes are actually kind of good. Let’s see how Pedro Grifol constructs th.. BURGER IS BATTING EIGHTH? Unserious lineup.

It’s also Illini Night at the park.

Maybe those Illini hats look better in person but I’m not feeling it — Kindableu (@kindableu) May 17, 2023

Let’s get that win, we all mumble, completely devoid of any happiness or positivity.

A good first inning for the struggling Lance Lynn? We’ll take it!

A 123 for Lance? More of those please? #WhiteSox — Ryiin (@rfoto) May 17, 2023

The team struggles early to get some outs, and Andrew Vaughn might have died.

Andrew Vaughn believed in his teammates, too. pic.twitter.com/QyAKgZqNbH — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) May 17, 2023

Lynn has been good through three?

Lynn working top of the zone with an 0-2 count and is having some success. Nice adjustment from his last outing. #WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) May 17, 2023

Unfortunately, our rival pitcher tonight is also having a great night. It’s still scoreless as they head to the bottom of the fifth.

I was told before the season started last year, that Shane Bieber was washed, and I continue to wait for the day that actually becomes true.#WhiteSox — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) May 17, 2023

HEY! It’s 1-0.

Yoan Moncada softly singles in Luis Robert who softly comes home to softly put the Sox up 1-0. — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) May 17, 2023

Maybe not so soft, showing off for the haters.

LUIS ROBERT HUSTLE — Jan ⚾️ (@SouthSideJan) May 17, 2023

I couldn’t even get that last tweet posted before Gavin “Bonds” Sheets launches the ball for a three-run home run.

Gavin Sheets killt that ball — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 17, 2023

The White Sox have risen from the dead.

Bats awake! — kee 4 #3 (@Keelin_12ft) May 17, 2023

And Yasmani Grandal is 3-for-3.

Yasmani Grandal is hitting for contact — yung crispy pata (@scuriiosa) May 17, 2023

BUT WAIT — THERE IS SO MUCH MORE! OMG!

Suck it Bieber part deux



pic.twitter.com/rEM0G1jRjB — Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) May 17, 2023

Big thank you to my other boss.

And out comes Shane Bieber.

Shane Bieber got rocked tonight, Baby! pic.twitter.com/vFMyKF4NL6 — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 17, 2023

Sadly, nothing gold can stay, and Lynn gives up a run after a Myles Straw triple. That was the only run, thankfully. It’s 6-1.

UUUGHHGHGHGGGGHHH CMON BRO REALLY #WhiteSox — CJ (gleeful hostility since 1983) (@CeeJayLoman) May 17, 2023

Are the bad vibes creeping back in?

only thing that makes me think twice about getting too excited about this game is that Josh Naylor can single-handedly overcome this 5 run lead by himself lol — Zach (@zachsox) May 17, 2023

Nope. Not when Yoán Moncada doubles and Andrew Vaughn knocks him in with two outs.

andrew vaughn has driven in 30 runs pic.twitter.com/1i2XAbUSHI — mr. anderson (@Sean_W_Anderson) May 17, 2023

Gavin Sheets is pretty good, too.

102* career RBI for Gavin Sheets! pic.twitter.com/cKrE36gjHX — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 17, 2023

Lynn comes back in for the eighth.

Lynn having a game tonight — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) May 17, 2023

But gives up a run and is replaced by Keynan Middleton. It wasn’t his fault, though. Just a very bad overthrow from Tim Anderson, who is having an especially bad night.

If TA isn’t going to hit he needs to field. Extending a game when Lynn has a gem going and dicking around on the field isn’t going to cut it. — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) May 17, 2023

The bleeding stops and ends after the top of the eighth with a score of 7-3, but the bad defense didn’t help.

This team is silly — Al (@baseballgalal) May 17, 2023

Luis Robert Jr. makes the score a bit more crooked with a home-run ball to the stands.

Four straight games with a home run for Luis Robert Jr. Approach with care if you are the opposing hurlers at this time. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 17, 2023

4th straight game with a no doubt home run. Doesn't matter what park he's in... 4 straight dongs. https://t.co/roIgjhy8Xs — Chansey The Rapper (@ChanseyDaRapper) May 17, 2023

Joe Kelly shuts the Guardians down to end the game.