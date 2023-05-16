White Sox Minor League Update: May 16, 2023

Charlotte Knights

This is the first of two embarrassing really awful loses in the White Sox minor league system today. Nate Fisher had nothing going for him, and J.B. Olson had even less, as the pair combined for nine runs allowed over six innings. Olson’s came five came in just four outs, but at least Fisher had the dignity to spread out his four over 4 2⁄3 innings. Plus, Fisher had some defensive miscues behind him, with three unearned runs tacked on to his four earned.

The offense was never going to compete with the 14 runs allowed, but five is good enough to compete on most nights. Multiple guys in the lineup came up with at least two hits. Lenyn Sosa had two singles along with Zach Remillard. Nate Mondou had two knocks as well, he at least got to second on one. The cake goes to Victor Reyes, though, as he hit his seventh homer of the season tonight — but a two-run homer down 10 is somehow less impressive.

Victor Reyes puts one in the LC seats, his 7th. Colas scores. #Knights #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/cXbKYguTH1 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 17, 2023

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Lenyn Sosa: 2-for-5, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Zach Remillard: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Nate Fisher: 4 2⁄3 IP, 8 H, 4 ER (7 R), 2 BB, 2 K

Birmingham Barons

The Barons made a last-gasp effort in the ninth, but the lack of hits caught up with them in the end. It was a Cristian Mena start, and that is supposed to bring good tidings, but he had a lack of command and a lack of defensive help. He walked four in just three innings, while giving up five (three earned) runs. His ERA is up near 5.00 now, after two very poor outings. Unfortunately, the bullpen wasn’t much help after Mena left the game. In particular, Vince Vanelle really struggled, with a two-run homer given up in the sixth. That homer equaled the number of outs he collected, so not a sterling effort.

Fourteen runners on base does look really good on paper, but if nine are walks while five are hits, it will be tough to take full advantage. A 1-for-11 performance with runners in scoring position pretty much illustrates the struggles today for the lineup. Adam Hackenberg had the big hit of the day, a two-run home run. It was his third of the year.

Adam Hackenberg hits a two-run home run!



I don’t think Adam knows that he hit a home run, though. pic.twitter.com/s8oRlS77F3 — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 17, 2023

He tacked on two walks as well; his fortunes have turned around this month, after an abysmal April.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Luis Mieses: 1-for-4, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Xavier Fernández: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K

Cristian Mena: 3 IP, 3 H, 3 ER (5 R), 4 BB, 4 K

Winston-Salem Dash

Saved by the weather, the Dash were down by three heading into fifth and what would turn out to be the final inning of the day. After a delay, they scored four runs. Then there was another delay, and this one stuck for good, so the Dash left winners. Jared Kelley was the culprit for the runs allowed. He really couldn’t have been worse, with nine hits allowed and just 10 outs garnered. He has an 8.74 ERA after the seven runs given up today, just a really sad situation for a former second round pick. Haylen Green took over for Kelley and threw his best outing of the season. He went 1 2⁄3 innings and struck out four.

On offense, well, a couple of homers certainly helped. Loidel Chapelli Jr. has been in a power deficit of late, and hopefully today gets him out of it. He had a three-run shot.

Loidel Chapelli is fun. He puts one on the berm oppo. Tie ball game at 7. The #Dash took the lead 8-7 on a Veras sac fly and then the sky opened up. They are currently in a delay with a monsoon coming through. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/yZyKpYhDdJ — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 17, 2023

Before that, Terrell Tatum came into a big swing at a big time. The bases were loaded, and well, see for yourself.

Terrell Tatum is our guy. We've been talking about him since he was drafted. Power, Speed, Defense. Oppo power to the 2 dubs pen. Turner, Gonzalez, and Nakawake all score. #Dash within 1, 5-4. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/oTzYNQQJNN — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 17, 2023

That was pretty much the offense, at least seven runs of it. Wilfred Veras had the eighth run, a sac fly that end up being the walk-off, for all intents and purposes.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Terrell Tatum: 1-for-2, 1 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Jared Kelley: 3 1⁄3 IP, 9 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

The guy who drafted Jared Kelley

The guy who scouted Jared Kelley

Rick Hahn

Jerry Reinsdorf

Ken Williams

Chris Getz

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

If only the game stayed delayed, because, ick, this was a bad loss for Kannapolis, with the bats verging on putrid and the arms lucky to only leave with 14 runs allowed. Honestly, let’s just skip this. It was just a bunch of bad, even guys that aren’t usually bad were not on point, like Tyler Schweitzer. Jacob Burke was good, at least. He was activated from extended Spring Training last week and is doing a-OK so far. He had a couple of hits, including a double.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Jacob Burke: 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K

