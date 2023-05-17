Sox Populi Podcast 146 — Race to the Bottom

Tommy Barbee, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach, Dante Jones, Chrystal O’Keefe and Brett Ballantini took the lead of a recently-stoked Race to the Bottom series and took it a few measures farther:
- Impressions of a dastardly season, now one-quarter gone
- What makes this season different from 2018’s 100-loss season
- Does Burlington Coat Factory still exist? Of course Burlington Coat Factory still exists! You go in there with $645, you are literally a king
- Imagining how the next 120 games will play out ... it doesn’t look good for Pedro
- Is a full teardown/rebuild in the works ... and if so, what conditions need to be met for that to happen?
- White Sox Pride is now the Scarlett Letter ... W
- Only one of the five on the panel thinks this season will not end in significant firings/rebuilding
Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:
or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. You can also watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.
Loading comments...