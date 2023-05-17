 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sox Populi Podcast 146 — Race to the Bottom

Chrystal O’Keefe, Dante Jones, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Tommy Barbee join Brett Ballantini to peer into the crystal ball and imagine how this White Sox team will measure up historically

By Brett Ballantini, Chrystal O'Keefe, Dante Jones, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach, and Tommy Barbee
/ new

Tommy Barbee, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach, Dante Jones, Chrystal O’Keefe and Brett Ballantini took the lead of a recently-stoked Race to the Bottom series and took it a few measures farther:

  • Impressions of a dastardly season, now one-quarter gone
  • What makes this season different from 2018’s 100-loss season
  • Does Burlington Coat Factory still exist? Of course Burlington Coat Factory still exists! You go in there with $645, you are literally a king
  • Imagining how the next 120 games will play out ... it doesn’t look good for Pedro
  • Is a full teardown/rebuild in the works ... and if so, what conditions need to be met for that to happen?
  • White Sox Pride is now the Scarlett Letter ... W
  • Only one of the five on the panel thinks this season will not end in significant firings/rebuilding

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. You can also watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.

White Sox Minor League Update

White Sox Minor League Update: May 16, 2023

Six Pack of Stats

Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 8, Guardians 3

White Sox Game Recaps

White Sox 8, Guardians 3: Unexpected power surge

Loading comments...