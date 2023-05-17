White Sox Minor League Update: May 17, 2023

Charlotte’s offense took too long to get going during Tuesday evening’s loss to the RailRiders.

Knights starter Luke Farrell only allowed one run in three innings despite issuing three walks. The one run he allowed scored due to a wild pitch on the top of the third. Despite a decent performance, Farrell was saddled with the loss.

The RailRiders added a run when Rodolfo Durán took Sammy Peralta deep in the fourth. That was the only run Peralta allowed in three innings, but with how the offense performed, he could not afford to give an inch.

The score remained 2-0 until the bottom of the seventh, when Clint Frazier homered to cut the deficit to one. After this game, Frazier has a sky-high 1.284 OPS in Triple-A this season.

After Frazier’s home run, the RailRiders woke up again, scoring three in the eighth against Nicholas Padilla. As a result, a solo homer by Lenyn Sosa and a bases-loaded walk to Zach Remillard were too little, too late.

After falling behind early, the Barons rallied for the farm system’s only victory of the day, in a tight game.

The Barons found themselves in an early hole after a two-run homer by Tucker Flint in the second off Tommy Sommer. Sommer only allowed those two runs, but he was only on the mound for 1 2⁄3 innings. Pulled mid-inning at just 47 pitches would imply an injury, but the box score does not indicate so, and no other word from the Barons.

In the fourth, the Barons got on the board after Tyler Neslony doubled and scored on a Luis Mieses sacrifice fly. Birmingham’s biggest inning was the fifth, when Chris Shaw walked and Adam Hackenberg singled to open the frame. Shaw scored on a sacrifice fly by Moisés Castillo, and Neslony drove in Hackenberg for the second of his three hits.

The score remained 3-2 the rest of the way. Reliever Caleb Freeman picked up a hold when he recorded two outs without allowing a run, but the ninth inning was dicey. After Freeman allowed runners on first and second with no outs, Nash Walters replaced him on the mound. Walters was terrific, retiring all three batters he faced (including two strikeouts) to pick up a difficult save.

After exploding for three runs in the first, the Dash got crushed by the IronBirds.

Dash starter Kohl Simas hit a batter to lead off the game, and after a triple and a sacrifice fly, Winston-Salem was behind by two. The Dash did not stay behind for long, though, as they had a quick answer. Terrell Tatum drew a lead off walk, and Loidel Chapelli Jr. singled to open the bottom half. A passed ball resulted in the Dash having two in scoring position. After back-to-back singles by Wilfred Veras and Wes Kath, the Dash had a 3-2 lead.

That was as promising as Winston-Salem’s position got. Simas allowed five runs in the second, and he was removed with two outs in the inning. The bullpen allowed six runs (five earned) in 7 1⁄3 innings, not that it mattered. After the strong first inning, Winston-Salem did not score.

The Cannon Ballers fell behind early and could not get anything started on offense against the Mudcats.

For a change, Kannapolis starter Shane Murphy (who has been excellent this season) had an off-day. Murphy was removed after allowing five runs on five hits in three innings, though only two of those runs were earned. After a single, a balk, and a walk, Carolina had runners on first and second with two outs in the first. The Mudcats executed a double-steal to put two in scoring position, and a single by Jesus Chirinos made it 2-0.

In the third, a single and a walk once again resulted in the Mudcats having runners on first and second. After a throwing error by Murphy on a pickoff attempt, Carolina had two in scoring position. Two sacrifice flies and a single later, Carolina had a 5-0 lead.

Meanwhile, the Cannon Ballers only collected four hits, and all of them were singles. At least Troy Claunch had a nice day at the plate, as he reached base all three at-bats. However, Kannapolis did not score, and Carolina added a pair of insurance runs in the ninth.

