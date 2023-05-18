Bird App Recap: Clevelanders 3, Pale Hose 1

Fresh off securing only their third series win of the season, Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox look for their first series sweep of 2023, against the Cleveland Guardians. Yes, it’s mid-May, the Sox are bad — but it would seem the Guardians are, as well. But wins are wins for a team 12 games under. We will take whatever good play we can get in this crap-fest of a season.

Here’s Pedro’s rather curious lineup on this Thursday afternoon:

OK, but seriously, what are we doing here Pedro? I get that they are facing a lefty and Yoán can’t swing the bat from the right side yet. But Yaz could barely run to first base last night before he exited the game, yet he’s back in there as the designated hitter? Is he allergic to the injured list? Please, someone make it make sense.

Anywho, on the bump for the Guardians is Logan Allen (1-1, 3.43 ERA), and for our South Siders, last year’s ace Dylan Cease (2-2, 4.86 ERA). Cease is 4-3 with a 3.74 ERA in nine starts against Cleveland, while Allen makes his first start against the Pale Hose. The Guardians have lost four straight on the road entering play, and the Sox hope to make it five with a series sweep.

In some positive news:

Spoke with White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, who is headed to Chicago this week following a AAA rehab less than six months after he was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. Plan is for him to throw live BP on Friday and, should it go well, he'll pitch in the big leagues soon thereafter. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 18, 2023

And if we needed more evidence of what a wonderful human Liam Hendriks is:

Liam Hendriks has provided lunch three times for the entire Knights staff and team, along with the opposing team since his return to baseball after beating stage 4 cancer.



Thank you, Liam. pic.twitter.com/x36dSJUGjC — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 18, 2023

Sox fans were eager to bust out the brooms before first pitch.

i would love for the white sox to sweep the guardians, i feel like they owe us that much — ✨ (@sdejesus_xo) May 18, 2023

Let’s get a

Let’s get a

Let’s get a

Let’s get a

Let’s get a

Let’s get a

Let’s get a

Let’s get a #WhiteSox — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) May 18, 2023

Dylan Cease came out ready today, retiring the side in order on just 12 pitches in the opening frame.

1-2-3! 12p. — Laura ⚢ also on @lauzsport (@laurachooksie) May 18, 2023

Burger starts a nice double play to end the top of the second. And leads off the bottom half with a hard-hit single. Grandal singles, Benintendi walks, and the Sox have the bases loaded!

A sign of things to come?

Bases loaded 0 out...BIG inning coming from the Sox! #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/F1sAYgIwGW — Suffering White Sox Fan (@white_soxfan96) May 18, 2023

Or perhaps these are in fact the White Sox we all know and love ...

Bases loaded, nobody out. I’ll take, “White Sox will score 0 runs for $1,000”, Alex — Al (@baseballgalal) May 18, 2023

Sadly, it was the latter.

Bases loaded with no outs? Time to score no runs. I love White Sox baseball! #WhiteSox — Ian McMahon (@BronzeKnight8) May 18, 2023

Hanser Alberto popped out to first base with the bases loaded ...

Too early to pinch hit Moncada? #WhiteSox — Garrett (@ghylton) May 18, 2023

#WhiteSox

Bases loaded no outs and they don’t score. Pop out, swinging strikeout and a strikeout looking. That happens when you have guys like Alberto, Zavala and Marisnick on your roster. — Mark Hoger (@HogerMark) May 18, 2023

Frank Menechino is somewhere smiling at the Sox single-ing the bases loaded then letting the bottom of the order biff that whole thing up. pic.twitter.com/yq9sMO29Sr — Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) May 18, 2023

Today’s theme emerges in the second inning:

#WhiteSox baseball where wasted scoring opportunities happen — Todd Welter (@toddjdub) May 18, 2023

In the bottom of the third, Tim Anderson singles, is promptly caught stealing before a Robert double, and Burger grounds out, wasting another scoring opportunity.

Robert doubles the next pitch. Would have been a run.

Sox just love shooting themselves in the foot... — Ryiin (@rfoto) May 18, 2023

Like I said, it’s the theme ...

I’m in an abusive relationship with the @whitesox — Fuck Clarence Thomas (@MSchae17) May 18, 2023

Aren’t we all at this point?

Andrew Benintendi doubles with one out in the bottom of the fourth, Hanser Alberto inexplicably bunts for an easy out, but Seby comes through with an RBI single. Sox up, 1-0.

That was a complete dumbass decision, but Seby saves the day! #Whitesox — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) May 18, 2023

Cease gets two quick outs in the fifth, then serves up a meatball to Gabriel Arias

#Guardians 1 @ #WhiteSox 1 [T5-2o]:



Gabriel Arias homers (2): fly ball to RCF (solo)



Hit: 406ft, 109mph, 24° , OPPO



Pitch: 95.2mph Four-Seam Fastball (RHP Dylan Cease, 6) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) May 18, 2023

Gabriel Arias has tied this game with an impressive solo blast to right field. It's 1-1 in the fifth. Just the second Guardians hit, but the White Sox have not cashed in on many chances to build a bigger margin. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 18, 2023

Ain’t that the truth …

#WhiteSox baseball where no lead is safe — Todd Welter (@toddjdub) May 18, 2023

This seems unwise, but that’s not unique for Pedro, unfortunately …

Pedro Grifol said pregame that he had given Jake Burger a green light to steal recently.



He just took off with two outs and two strikes on Yasmani Grandal. But Cam Gallagher is now 2-for-2 throwing out base thieves today. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 18, 2023

And of course he’s caught stealing as soon as I write that — Kindableu (@kindableu) May 18, 2023

A Brennan single, Arias double, and we have trouble a-brewin’ for Cease in the seventh. He gets the ground ball he needed after a mound visit, but Tim Anderson’s costly error allows the runner to score from third …

#WhiteSox baseball come see us make errors that lead to the opponent scoring runs — Todd Welter (@toddjdub) May 18, 2023

Tim Anderson can't handle a slow bouncer while preparing to try to throw out Will Brennan at the plate. Dylan Cease will leave as the Guardians jump ahead 2-1 on a costly seventh inning error — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 18, 2023

Gregory Santos on in relief, and it’s quickly 3-1.

Santos really gave up an rbi single to a guy batting. O49 #WhiteSox — Chi-Guy Eric (@ChiTownEnuff) May 18, 2023

It was only a single, but it hurts just the same.

Dylan Cease: 6.1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, BB, 3 K, HR, 59 of 91 pitches for strikes, with seven swinging strikes.



He allowed two extra-base hits, both to Gabriel Arias, and they both cost dearly. Cam Gallagher snapping an 0-for-34 streak with an RBI single off Gregory Santos also hurt. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 18, 2023

Cease was cruising, but when your offense can’t score, and your team can’t play defense …

Sox go in order in the seventh and eighth ...

Sox go 123 in the 8th. There’s that familiar quit from the offense... #WhiteSox — Ryiin (@rfoto) May 18, 2023

The lone bright spot late in this one:

Garrett Crochet coming in to pitch ninth for White Sox. Last pitched on Oct. 12, 2021 before having TJ surgery. — Scot Gregor (@scotgregor) May 18, 2023

Garrett Crochet breezes in his return to White Sox. Retired Guardians in order on 7 pitches. — Scot Gregor (@scotgregor) May 18, 2023

Welcome back, Crochet!

My radio only, in game #WhiteSox analysis.



Pedro needs to work on his pitching/bullpen management skills.



TA needs to make that out at home, keep it simple.



Stop leaving runners stranded on base.



Cease deserved better.



Thank you — Mailman Jack (@MailmanJack65) May 18, 2023

Yup, just about sums this mess up …

White Sox lose to the Guardians, 3-1



A 1-for-7 showing w/RISP and a wasted bases loaded, nobody out situation in the second, set it up for any late miscue to hurt. And a seventh inning Tim Anderson error wound up hurting.



Sox are 16-29, still without a sweep in 2023 — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 18, 2023

forget the brooms. — Laura ⚢ also on @lauzsport (@laurachooksie) May 18, 2023

Sadly the Sox did not get to break out the brooms in a very winnable game.

Evergreen, friends, evergreen.