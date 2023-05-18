 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Clevelanders 3, Pale Hose 1

Talk of the White Sox being back might have been just a bit premature ...

By Ryiin
Fresh off securing only their third series win of the season, Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox look for their first series sweep of 2023, against the Cleveland Guardians. Yes, it’s mid-May, the Sox are bad — but it would seem the Guardians are, as well. But wins are wins for a team 12 games under. We will take whatever good play we can get in this crap-fest of a season.

Here’s Pedro’s rather curious lineup on this Thursday afternoon:

OK, but seriously, what are we doing here Pedro? I get that they are facing a lefty and Yoán can’t swing the bat from the right side yet. But Yaz could barely run to first base last night before he exited the game, yet he’s back in there as the designated hitter? Is he allergic to the injured list? Please, someone make it make sense.

Anywho, on the bump for the Guardians is Logan Allen (1-1, 3.43 ERA), and for our South Siders, last year’s ace Dylan Cease (2-2, 4.86 ERA). Cease is 4-3 with a 3.74 ERA in nine starts against Cleveland, while Allen makes his first start against the Pale Hose. The Guardians have lost four straight on the road entering play, and the Sox hope to make it five with a series sweep.

In some positive news:

And if we needed more evidence of what a wonderful human Liam Hendriks is:

Sox fans were eager to bust out the brooms before first pitch.

Dylan Cease came out ready today, retiring the side in order on just 12 pitches in the opening frame.

Burger starts a nice double play to end the top of the second. And leads off the bottom half with a hard-hit single. Grandal singles, Benintendi walks, and the Sox have the bases loaded!

A sign of things to come?

Or perhaps these are in fact the White Sox we all know and love ...

Sadly, it was the latter.

Hanser Alberto popped out to first base with the bases loaded ...

Today’s theme emerges in the second inning:

In the bottom of the third, Tim Anderson singles, is promptly caught stealing before a Robert double, and Burger grounds out, wasting another scoring opportunity.

Like I said, it’s the theme ...

Aren’t we all at this point?

Andrew Benintendi doubles with one out in the bottom of the fourth, Hanser Alberto inexplicably bunts for an easy out, but Seby comes through with an RBI single. Sox up, 1-0.

Cease gets two quick outs in the fifth, then serves up a meatball to Gabriel Arias

Ain’t that the truth …

This seems unwise, but that’s not unique for Pedro, unfortunately …

A Brennan single, Arias double, and we have trouble a-brewin’ for Cease in the seventh. He gets the ground ball he needed after a mound visit, but Tim Anderson’s costly error allows the runner to score from third …

Gregory Santos on in relief, and it’s quickly 3-1.

It was only a single, but it hurts just the same.

Cease was cruising, but when your offense can’t score, and your team can’t play defense …

Sox go in order in the seventh and eighth ...

The lone bright spot late in this one:

Welcome back, Crochet!

Yup, just about sums this mess up …

Sadly the Sox did not get to break out the brooms in a very winnable game.

Evergreen, friends, evergreen.

