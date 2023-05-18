White Sox Minor League Update: May 18, 2023

Box score link

Sean Burke has struggled every time he’s taken the mound this year, tonight no exception. In his fifth start for the Knights, he surrendered six run-in five innings, although only four of those were earned; Lenyn Sosa made an error directly before a home run, and an error by catcher Sebastian Rivero allowed a runner to score on a stolen base attempt.

Still, three separate dongs is a lot to give up in just five innings, and it was more than enough to sink the Knights. Tanner Banks struck out three over three scoreless, and Declan Cronin struggled through a ninth that saw two more unearned runs cross the plate for the RailRiders, Sosa’s second error of the game directly leading to both runs instead of the third out.

At the plate, the Knights actually led early, Clint Frazier leading off the second with his sixth home run with the Knights.

Another day, another by Clint Frazier!!! pic.twitter.com/OLBOUYxXmc — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 18, 2023

Sosa homered to lead off the fourth and Frazier’s second homer of the game led off the ninth, capping off scoring.

SAY IT AIN'T SOSA!



Lenyn Sosa goes YARD for the 2nd straight day! pic.twitter.com/s5vJuJnFh6 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 19, 2023

FRAZIER DOES IT AGAIN!!!!



2nd homer of the game for Clint Frazier! pic.twitter.com/NYCt23Inf3 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 19, 2023

It is Frazier’s second two-dong day of the year; in 15 games with Charlotte, he is batting .385/.492/.885 with five doubles and seven home runs. Sosa had three hits and has also played 15 games, with a line of .386/.453/.702, six doubles, and four home runs.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Lenyn Sosa (SS): 3-for-4, HR, R, RBI, GIDP, 2 E

Clint Frazier (CF): 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, K

Yolbert Sánchez (3B): 2-for-4, 2B, K

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Zach Remillard (1B): 0-for-3, K, HBP

Oscar Colás (RF): 0-for-4, K, GIDP

Nate Mondou (2B): 0-for-4, BB

Evan Skoug (DH): 0-for-3, BB, 3 K

Stephen Piscotty (LF): 0-for-4

Sebastian Rivero (C): 0-for-2, HBP, E

Sean Burke: 5 IP, 4 H, 6 R (4 ER), BB, 4 K, HBP (L)

Box score link

Chase Solesky returned from a brief Injured List stint for four solid innings. He allowed one hit in each, and was bailed out by a double play in one, caught stealings by catcher Xavier Fernández in two, and just pitched around a double in another. In relief, Jonah Scolaro, just promoted from the Dash, walked three but struck out five in 3 ⅔ innings. Hunter Dollander finished the eighth and a scoreless ninth.

The Barons didn’t need much, buoyed by the pitching and the Trash Pandas’ six errors, but eventually got it anyway. Xavier Fernández scored their first run in the second when he doubled, scoring on a wild pitch after Taylor Snyder’s single advanced him a base. In the fifth, José Rodríguez replaced Moisés Castillo (walk) thanks for a forecourt, but ended up at second due to an error. Tyler Neslony was then able to drive him in, 2-0 Barons.

Neslony continues to be nasty at the plate ‍ pic.twitter.com/gJ07kXHpt1 — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 19, 2023

Only one of their six runs was earned, and it was not any of their three seventh-inning runs. Ben Norman reached on error, stole second, took third on an error, and scored when Rodríguez again reached on a fielder’s choice (the choice being to not get anybody out). Rodríguez stole second and Neslony walked; Rodríguez was picked off and caught stealing third, which did allow Neslony to slide into second.

After Yoelqui Céspedes drew a two-out walk, Luis Mieses singled, scoring two on a play that involved an error by the center fielder, 6-0 Barons.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Tyler Neslony (DH): 2-for-3, R, RBI, 2 BB, K, SB

Luis Mieses (RF): 1-for-5, RBI, K

Xavier Fernández (C): 2-for-5, 2B, R, 2 K, 2 runners thrown out stealing (2B)

Taylor Snyder (3B): 2-for-4, K, SB, E

Chase Solesky: 4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, BB, 3 K

Jonah Scolaro: 3 ⅔ IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 K (W)

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? José Rodríguez (2B): 0-for-5, R, RBI, 2 K, SB, PO/CS

Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 0-for-4, R, RBI, BB, K

Chris Shaw (1B): 0-for-4, 3 K

Ben Norman (LF): 0-for-4, R, K, SB

Box score link

The Dash are skidding!!! The Dash have lost two in a row for the first time all season, giving them six losses in the month of May and an overall 23-11 record. Johan Dominguez made his first start since having Tommy John last year and dominated for three hitless innings, striking out three.

Johan Dominguez made his return from TJ tonight for the #Dash. 3.0IP 3K's, 0H, and 0R's. Looks like he didn't miss a step. Great to see him out there again. If he keeps looking like this, he's going to move quick even on an innings limit. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/4qDreZaiHY — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 19, 2023

In relief, Chase Plymell faced Max Wagner and Jackson Holliday, respectively the Orioles’ Second Round and First Round (and first overall) draft picks from last year, to lead off; both reached and scored. Plymell allowed another run in the fifth on a Holliday RBI single, then ceded to Kade Mechals, who pitched two scoreless innings. Jake Palisch took the eighth, during which the IronBirds successfully executed a double steal of second and home. Adisyn Coffey pitched a scoreless ninth.

This was a rare whimper at the plate for the Dash, who only rustled up four hits. Their one run needed just one of them, Wilfred Veras going deep for the fourth time this season in the sixth.

A HOME RUN by Veras to put the Dash on the board! @AtriumHealthWFB



IronBirds 3 | Dash 1 pic.twitter.com/OLzaafrJT3 — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) May 19, 2023

They struck out 17 times, eight of those in four innings to Jake Lyons, who now has 36 strikeouts to six walks in 22 ⅔ innings.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Terrell Tatum (CF): 1-for-3, BB

DJ Gladney (1B): 1-for-4, 2 K

Wilfred Veras (RF): 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, K

Wes Kath (3B): 1-for-4, 3 K

Chris Lanzilli (LF): 0-for-2, 2 BB, K

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Loidel Chapelli Jr. (2B): 0-for-4, K

Keegan Fish (C): 0-for-4, 3 K, E

Taishi Nakawake (SS): 0-for-4, 3 K, E

Chase Plymell: 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, BB, 2 K, WP (L)

Game one box score link

Rained out yesterday, the Cannon Ballers played two seven-inning games in a makeup doubleheader today, and Connor McCullough set a high bar for game two. The 23-year-old righty made his sixth professional start and simply threw a no-hitter against the Carolina Mudcats, striking out eight over seven innings, one fourth-inning walk standing between him and (abbreviated) perfection. A called strikeout ended the game.

Connor McCullough with an absolute domination session tonight for the first Cannon Ballers no hitter. 7 no hit innings in the #Ballers 7-0 dub. He K's 8 and walks 1 on 55/85 for strikes. Included is a nice play by Jordan Sprinkle to preserve the no no. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/KUnqrvW904 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 19, 2023

In 32 ⅓ innings with the Ballers, McCullough has allowed six runs, walking just six and striking out 39 with a 1.67 ERA and minuscule 0.77 WHIP.

A stunning night from Connor Mac. This kid is something special!



So far in May:

19.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 22 SO @Kcannonballers | #HaveABlast https://t.co/FDZbkCKXy7 — Dan Helotie (@dan_helotie) May 19, 2023

On the other end, the Ballers had no problems with their own offense. Bryce Willits, Luis Pineda, and Logan Glass singled to open the second, although they got just one run out of it on a Mario Camilletti sacrifice fly.

A six-run outburst in the third washed away all sins. A single and wild pitch brought Tim Elko to second, and a Jacob Burke single drove him in. Willits,who had been enjoying a .386/.440/.705 May before this game, singled in Burke.

Bryce Willits with a 102 MPH ripper past 3B that allows Jacob Burke to slide across home and expose that glorious head of hair. #Ballers up 3-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/YWWUyTwXkq — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 19, 2023

Pineda singled to put two on, Logan Glass doubled to score two, and Drake Logan singled in Logan Glass. The Mudcats catcher interfered with Camilletti, putting two on with one out, and Jordan Sprinkle poked a ground ball single for the sixth run of the inning and the seventh and final run of the game.

Jordan Sprinkle rips a single through the right side to bring in Drake Logan. #Ballers up 7-0, and that would be your final. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/u6K2kQiJ1Q — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 19, 2023

Only two batters on either team reached base after the third inning.

Poll Who was the Ballers game one MVP? Jordan Sprinkle: 2-for-3, RBI, BB, K

Tim Elko (1B): 1-for-4, R, 2 K

Jacob Burke (CF): 1-for-4, R, RBI, K

Bryce Willits (3B): 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI, K

Luis Pineda (C): 2-for-3, R, K

Logan Glass (LF): 2-for-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI, K

Drake Logan (RF): 1-for-3, R, RBI, 2 K

Poll Who was the Ballers game one Cold Cat? Brooks Baldwin (DH): 0-for-3, BB, K

Game two box score link

Mason Adams could not keep the no-hit streak alive, allowing four runs (three earned) to score over the course of four innings. He walked none, striking out four. Kole Ramage pitched three fairly strong innings, the only run he allowed unearned due to a throwing error by catcher Troy Claunch in the sixth.

Kannapolis had the winning run at the plate in the seventh but were unable to capitalize. Their first run of the game was courtesy of a Mario Camilletti double/Jacob Burke triple combo in the first, but then the bats were relatively quiet until the sixth.

Jacob Burke rips this pitch over the CF'er and he runs like his hair is on fire (thankfully it's not). The triple scores Camilletti. 1-0 #Ballers. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/JvDunHrHIs — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 19, 2023

With one out, Burke singled, Claunch was hit by a pitch, and Jhoneiker Betancourt singled to load the bases. After Johnabiell Laureano struck out, Brooks Baldwin scored two with a single, running himself into the third out of the inning at second.

Wilber Sánchez walked to open the seventh, and two outs later, Tim Elko doubled him to third. Burke struck out swinging to end the game.

Poll Who was the Ballers game two MVP? Jordan Sprinkle (2B): 1-for-4

Mario Camilletti (3B): 1-for-3, 2B, R, BB, GIDP, E

Tim Elko (DH): 1-for-3, 2B, K, HBP

Jacob Burke (CF): 2-for-4, 2B, 3B, R, RBI, 2 K

Troy Claunch (C): 1-for-2, 2B, R, K, HBP, E

Jhoneiker Betancourt (1B): 1-for-3

Brooks Baldwin (PH): 1-for-1, 2 RBI

