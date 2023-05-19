 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Visiting Dugout Episode 15 — Kansas City Royals

Chrystal O’Keefe talks to Michael Farina about the Royals

By Chrystal O'Keefe
The White Sox are hosting the Royals after losing the first matchup in Kansas City a week ago. Michael Farina from Royal de Lux Podcast joined the show to talk about all things Royals:

  • The Royals, they’re just like us!
  • The lack of pitching depth in Kansas City
  • Is this all just a perpetual rebuild?
  • Thoughts on Pedro Grifol
  • The biggest threat, and the keys to win
  • Around the league

Find Michael on Twitter, and check out Royal de Lux Podcast.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.

