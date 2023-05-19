All sharing options for:

Share All sharing options for: Visiting Dugout Episode 15 — Kansas City Royals

The White Sox are hosting the Royals after losing the first matchup in Kansas City a week ago. Michael Farina from Royal de Lux Podcast joined the show to talk about all things Royals:

The Royals, they’re just like us!

The lack of pitching depth in Kansas City

Is this all just a perpetual rebuild?

Thoughts on Pedro Grifol

The biggest threat, and the keys to win

Around the league

Find Michael on Twitter, and check out Royal de Lux Podcast.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.