Visiting Dugout Episode 15 — Kansas City Royals

The White Sox are hosting the Royals after losing the first matchup in Kansas City a week ago. Michael Farina from Royal de Lux Podcast joined the show to talk about all things Royals:
- The Royals, they’re just like us!
- The lack of pitching depth in Kansas City
- Is this all just a perpetual rebuild?
- Thoughts on Pedro Grifol
- The biggest threat, and the keys to win
- Around the league
