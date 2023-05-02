Visiting Dugout Episode 10 — Minnesota Twins

The White Sox are still pretty bad, and the Twins are atop the American League Central. In this episode, Seth Stohs gives a great breakdown of the Twins after nearly 20 years of coverage on the team.

Predicting the Twins season as a whole and who has the best chance at MVP

How great is a healthy Byron Buxton

Carlos Correa and Joey Gallo are good, but what about the starting rotation

The biggest threat, and the keys to win

The depth of the Twins' roster

A few White Sox compliments

Around the league, and some Pirates and Dave Parker appreciation

Find Seth on Twitter and over at Twins Daily.

