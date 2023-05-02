 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Visiting Dugout Episode 10 — Minnesota Twins

Chrystal O’Keefe talks to Seth Stohs of Twins Daily

By Chrystal O'Keefe
/ new

The White Sox are still pretty bad, and the Twins are atop the American League Central. In this episode, Seth Stohs gives a great breakdown of the Twins after nearly 20 years of coverage on the team.

  • Predicting the Twins season as a whole and who has the best chance at MVP
  • How great is a healthy Byron Buxton
  • Carlos Correa and Joey Gallo are good, but what about the starting rotation
  • The biggest threat, and the keys to win
  • The depth of the Twins' roster
  • A few White Sox compliments
  • Around the league, and some Pirates and Dave Parker appreciation

Find Seth on Twitter and over at Twins Daily.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.

White Sox News

White Sox cut Diekman, demote Colás, among 11 roster moves

The South Side Sox Summary

The South Side Sox Summary: Week 5

Sharing Sox

Sharing Sox Podcast 107 — We won a game! We won a game!

Loading comments...