Visiting Dugout Episode 10 — Minnesota Twins

The White Sox are still pretty bad, and the Twins are atop the American League Central. In this episode, Seth Stohs gives a great breakdown of the Twins after nearly 20 years of coverage on the team.
- Predicting the Twins season as a whole and who has the best chance at MVP
- How great is a healthy Byron Buxton
- Carlos Correa and Joey Gallo are good, but what about the starting rotation
- The biggest threat, and the keys to win
- The depth of the Twins' roster
- A few White Sox compliments
- Around the league, and some Pirates and Dave Parker appreciation
Find Seth on Twitter and over at Twins Daily.


