Sharing Sox Podcast 107 — We won a game! We won a game!

Elated by the White Sox actually ending their 10-game losing streak, even if the win was largely thanks to a pitching gift from Rays manager Kevin Cash, SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and temporarily downtown Chicago correspondent, Will, delve into the past but then leap into the possibilities in the future.

Anticipated guest star Berto from the west side had to cancel due to a workout injury (isn’t that so White Soxy?), but there is plenty of ranting on the show, though none of it done without going seven minutes without a pause to breathe.

Among the topics:

What the hell is wrong with Luis Robert Jr.? Is it hamstring, mindset, or the extra weight of having to lug two extra letters around on the back of his jersey?

Has Ethan Katz outlived his usefulness (big disagreement on that one)?

Now that the losing streak has been broken and the Sox have raised their winning percentage to a 45-victory pace, is the sky the limit? Or is fivethirtyeight.com’s projection of 71 wins as high as they can go?

When Tim Anderson and Hanser Alberto are activated this week, who gets shipped out (no disagreement on this one, except maybe whether Romy González should be shipped all the way out to infinity and beyond)?

How many of their next 10 games do the Sox need to win to be even remotely considered a real major league team?

Can Liam Hendriks and Garrett Crochet save the incredibly awful bullpen? Which relievers go when they’re activated?

Rick Hahn now has kinda sorta fallen on his sword and verbally accepted responsibility for the awfulness of the White Sox, mere months after saying if problems were his fault he’d resign. Can anyone believe anything Hahn ever says?

Is there even the tiniest, teeniest, itty-bittyest, teensy-weensyest chance Jerry Reinsdorf would sell the team, or are we all just on death watch (bet you can guess the answer)?

Important questions all, some of which may even be answered.

