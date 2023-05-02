Today in White Sox History: May 2

1901

The White Sox were part of the first forfeit in American League history. After the Detroit Tigers took a lead with five runs in the top of the ninth, rain began. White Sox players began stalling, hoping to have the game wash out and be called as of the last full inning played (the eighth), with the White Sox getting the win.

Umpire Tom Connolly caught on to the scheme and forfeited the game to Detroit, as soggy Sox fans stormed the field in protest. The final score was 7-5, Tigers, as Connolly had to be given a police escort to get out of the ballpark.

1907

The defending World Champion White Sox knocked off the Tigers in Detroit, 4-2, to ascend to first place, where they would stay until August 6. Nick Altrock spun the complete-game win, and was also a hitting star, with two singles and a walk in the win.

The White Sox flirted with first through the rest of August, but wouldn’t return to the top spot after August 25. With a final record of 87-64-6, Chicago finished in third place, 5 1⁄2 games out.

1984

It was the finest regular season performance of LaMarr Hoyt’s career, as he one-hit the New York Yankees in a 3-0 win at Comiskey Park. The reigning Cy Young winner lost his no-hit bid with one out in the seventh inning, as first baseman Don Mattingly tapped a a wind-aided, bloop single that fell between shortstop Jerry Dybzinski and left fielder Ron Kittle.

Hoyt only threw 101 pitches on the night and faced the minimum 27 batters.

2021

Seasons can change in a heartbeat, and on this day the high expectations for the White Sox took a stunning turn for the worse. Five-tool outfielder Luis Robert Jr., the Gold Glove outfielder and runner-up in the 2020 Rookie of the Year voting, completely tore his right hip flexor when running out a ground ball in the first inning in a 5-0 loss to Cleveland.

The White Sox were already without the services of Robert’s teammate Eloy Jiménez, one of the top young sluggers in the game, because of an injury that happened late in Spring Training. Robert wasn’t even able to try to resume baseball activities for a period of a few months.

His loss left a gaping hole both offensively and defensively in the White Sox lineup, but remarkably after a grueling rehab he returned to the team on August 9 in Minnesota and helped contribute to the club winning the Central Division with a total of 93 victories.

Robert’s bad injury luck continued into the 2022 season when he missed time with vertigo, blurred vision and worst of all, a sprained left wrist that never properly healed and was so bad at times he was swinging a bat one-handed.