Since We Last Met: Minnesota Twins

The first time the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox met, it was one of the weirder series that we’ve seen so far this season. It featured a collision between Tim Anderson and Matt Wallner, which has left Anderson out of big league action ever since — although he is expected to make his return in the opener.

There was also Lucas Giolito accidentally hitting Kyle Farmer in the face with a low-90s fastball, requiring dental surgery. (Farmer is about to start a rehab assignment, and the plan for the Twins is to bring him back May 9, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.)

The Twins are coming in with a three-game lead in the division and have gone 6-4 over their last 10. Meanwhile, the White Sox have just broken a 10-game losing streak with a wild win over the Tampa Bay Rays, owners of the best record in baseball. As usual, welcome to the American League Central, where it’s always the battle of mid.

What Have the Twins Been Up To?

Since the last time we’ve seen the Twins, they have been mediocre, going 9-8. Now, mediocre would be an improvement for the White Sox, but as this is the ALC, it’s also good enough to make you the head of the table.

Pitching Matchups

The most interesting part of this midweek series’ pitching matchup for the Twins is the expected call-up of Louie Varland, who only has one start this season, but will be coming from Triple-A due to Tyler Mahle not being able to take his turn in the rotation. White Sox fans may remember him from Varland’s two starts at the end of last season against the team.

Meanwhile, if you are a White Sox fan, then Tuesday is important to see whether Michael Kopech can finally get his first win of the season. And for everyone else, Thursday’s matchup of Lucas Giolito and Pablo Lopez could either be a great pitching duel, or more of the same, as both men come into this series with ERAs in the low 4s.

Tuesday, May 2 Michael Kopech (0-3, 7.01 ERA) vs. Joe Ryan (5-0, 2.81 ERA)

Wednesday, May 3 Dylan Cease (2-1, 4.15 ERA) vs. Louie Varland (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

Thursday, May 4 Lucas Giolito (1-2, 4.15 ERA) vs. Pablo Lopez (2-2, 4.00 ERA)

