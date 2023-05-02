White Sox cut Diekman, demote Colás, among 11 roster moves

Early Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago White Sox announced a series of roster moves looking to right the ship after losing yet another series to end the first month of play in 2023.

The 11 moves announced by the team break down as follows:

All-Star Tim Anderson returns to action after being placed on the injured list on April 11 with a sprained left knee. Anderson is hitting .298/.327/.404 with five doubles, four RBIs, five stolen bases and nine runs scored in 11 games in 2023. Hanser Alberto, on the injured list since April 16 with a left quad strain, is hitting .211 with one home run and four RBIs over eight games this season.

Joe Kelly was placed on paternity leave, and Romy González went on the 10-day IL. Kelly is 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA, seven strikeouts and two holds this season, while González is hitting .139 in 21 games with the Sox in 2023.

The White Sox optioned a pair of youngsters to Charlotte after both struggled in their short stints in Chicago. Oscar Colás hit just .211 in 25 games after making the Opening Day roster and seeing his playing time diminish as April came to a close. Lenyn Sosa, recalled from Charlotte on April 11, struggled in his third brief stint in Chicago, this year hitting .151 in 16 games.

Sammy Peralta, the bullpen’s newest lefty, is 1-1 with a 3.52 ERA, three walks and 15 strikeouts in eight relief appearances with the Charlotte Knights this season. He has gone 10-7 with a 3.45 ERA and 217 strikeouts in 91 games over four minor-league seasons after being selected by the Sox in the 18th round of the 2019 draft. Peralta, who has no previous major-league experience, will wear uniform No. 67.

In a more curious move, the White Sox recalled Alex Colomé from Charlotte after he signed a minor-league deal with the team on April 6. Colomé, 34, is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA, seven strikeouts and one save in eight appearances with Charlotte. He is 34-34 with a 3.34 ERA, 475 strikeouts, 159 saves and 52 holds in 446 games over 10 seasons in the major leagues with Tampa Bay (2013-18), Seattle (2018), the White Sox (2019-20), Minnesota (2021) and Colorado (2022). Colomé will wear uniform No. 48.

And in what might be the brightest news of the day — definitely the most fun — the Sox recalled Billy Hamilton from Charlotte. Hamilton is hitting .188 with two doubles, one triple, two RBIs, 11 runs scored and three stolen bases in 17 games with Charlotte in 2023. Hamilton returns to the South Side after spending 2021 with the Sox, appearing in 71 games. He ranks second among active MLB players with 324 stolen bases. Hamilton will wear No. 0.

To make room for the new additions, the team announced that they have designated pitchers Jake Diekman and Frank German for assignment. The 40-man roster now sits at 40.