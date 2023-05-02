White Sox Minor League Update: May 2, 2023

Roster Moves

Charlotte Knights

Rough one for the Knights after all of the moves made among them, the White Sox and Barons. Carlos Pérez tried to carry the day by himself, going 2-for-4 with a homer. It was Pérez’s third homer in the last three games.

THIRD. STRAIGHT. GAME.



Carlos Pérez homers again! pic.twitter.com/zhGZfBS75W — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 3, 2023

Oscar Colás and Lenyn Sosa recorded hits in their first games back in Triple-A. Yep, that’s all, four hits for the Knights.

If four hits and two runs is bad, how about 16 walks and 10 runs? That’s what the pitching staff did today. Daniel Ponce de Leon started it off with three runs and six walks allowed in just the first four outs. Nicholas Padilla and Tanner Banks did settle things down for the middle portion of the game, but the last three innings were as bad as the first two. Alejandro Mateo, Declan Cronin, and A.J. Alexy combined for nine walks to end the game. It was just really embarrassing stuff for the pitching staff tonight.

Birmingham Barons

The Barons scored early, and often enough, to secure a low-scoring victory. Both teams in this one combined for just 10 hits. They walked enough to break the game open, six times each, but 20 strikeouts limited the run-scoring potential, at least beyond the first two innings for Birmingham. They scored four runs, capped off by a Moisés Castillo homer.

Moises Castillo. Remember the name. pic.twitter.com/y5r57OZa2G — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 2, 2023

Castillo would double later in the game, and walk twice on top of that. That’s a pretty good day for what has been a really rough start to his season. Even after today’s outburst, Castillo is only hitting .189.

The pitching is what really put the Barons over the top, if you choose to ignore Garrett Crochet’s outing. Crochet came in for the eighth inning and left after only recording one out while giving up three runs. His control was nonexistent, as he threw more balls (13) than strikes (11) while walking two. Other than that, the pitching was great. Garrett Schoenle started today, and it was his first really strong start of the season: five shutout innings, with as many strikeouts. The bullpen, besides Crochet, did not allow a hit, and Caleb Freeman continues to look like pre-injury Freeman. He recorded his second save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Winston-Salem Dash

It was a walk-off winner for Winston-Salem today, as a ground-rule double from DJ Gladney takes the Dash from down one to winners. Thanks to that very, very short fence!

The offense took almost full advantage of their runners on base, as they went 6-for-13 with runners in scoring position, and one of those hits was the walk-off. Wilfred Veras, Michael Turner, and Jason Matthews all had two hits each, so six of the eight base knocks for the Dash today came from three players. If one or two more players get a hit, maybe they don’t need that Gladney walk-off in the end.

On the pitching side, hey, Drew Dalquist, remember him? Well, he had a pretty good three innings today. He kept the Grasshoppers hitless, though he did walk a couple batters, so the command issues aren’t totally gone. Jonah Scolaro took over for Dalquist and was, in a word, terrible. He gave up five runs over seven hits and two homers. He and Dylan Burns in the sixth (he gave up two runs) were why Winston-Salem needed four runs to win the game.

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

Not all close games can go your way, and they definitely won't after you give up a 6-spot in the top of the 10th. Billy Seidl got saddled with the six-run inning. He had a successful two outs to finish the ninth, but he ran into every bit of trouble imaginable in the 10th. He walked a run in and hit a batter to force in a run as well. He just put runners on and couldn’t keep them off. Before this, the pitching was largely OK.

Tyler Schweitzer started the game and left after five innings and three runs. He had trouble with the long ball (two homers). With seven runners put on, Schweitzer was probably pretty lucky he only allowed three. Manuel Veloz worked as a bulk guy out of the pen, even though it didn’t really call for one. He let up two runs in his first inning of work, and settled down afterward so Kannapolis could tie the game.

Individually, there were three real good bats today among Jordan Sprinkle, Brooks Baldwin, and Johnabiell Laureano, combining for seven of the 10 hits. Sprinkle had a couple of singles and turned one into a double with his fourth stolen base of the season. Brooks Baldwin had a day to remember with three hits, but more importantly, his first professional homer. Tim Elko, the White Sox MiLB Player of the Month, doubled today to keep his OPS better than 1.000.

