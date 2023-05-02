Pup App Recap: White Sox 3, Twins 2 (10 innings)

All sharing options for:

It feels good to say this — the White Sox are fresh off a big win against the hottest team in baseball. Tonight they face off against the Twins and their new celebratory “Land of 1,000 Rakes” fisherman’s vest.

The Twins home run celebration mimics fishing, something fun you would do in a land full of lakes. The White Sox home run celebration involves putting on a coat and dumb-looking hat, a tradition held widely across Chicago — janice ✨ (@scuriiosa) May 3, 2023

The White Sox made a ton of moves today, ICYMI:

Here is how the guys are lined up today:

It is also Dog Night at the park.

The only Twins we'll like tonight. pic.twitter.com/TRFBoZQvWd — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 2, 2023

On our way to see Billy Hamilton! pic.twitter.com/jjlqt5FFMG — Celeste Spaghetti (Dong Bong Edition) (@C_Spaghett1) May 2, 2023

The game started off with Michael Kopech looking good on the mound. He didn’t allow a hit and struck out two.

Kopech’s curveball looked fantastic in the 1st inning. Hopefully it’s a new pitch for him because he definitely needs one. — JeremyChiSox (@JeremyChiSox) May 2, 2023

Oh, and Andrew Benintendi has a catch for the highlight reels.

ROBBERY



Andrew Benintendi takes a home run away from Carlos Correa!



(via @whitesox)pic.twitter.com/Wi4bbvRpxH — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 2, 2023

Here is another dog, the lovable Ziggy.

Someone is excited for the #whitesox game tonight! He might be the only one pic.twitter.com/BBFDFhYXVy — Courtney (@Courtney2688) May 2, 2023

And Bean after the parade!

Gavin Sheets records the first hit of the ballgame in the second.

A hit? — Ryiin (@rfoto) May 2, 2023

Kopech is looking really good through three.

If Kopech keeps this up he’ll no-hit the Twins. — BZ (@SoxInsane) May 2, 2023

If this fails, we blame Scott.

Kopech has a no-hitter through four innings — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 2, 2023

Quick update. Still scoreless.

Score some runs please. pic.twitter.com/YCjNNjJq6c — Cardboard White Sux (@SoxCardboard) May 3, 2023

The no-hitter ends in the sixth.

It’s ALWAYS Byron Buxton — Kaylee (@__kaylee) May 3, 2023

This frazzled Kopech. Bases loaded.

twins batters are being extra dramatic tonight at the plate — emo Carmela Soprano (@marjraguso) May 3, 2023

Two outs, two on.

A single, two walks and a sacrifice fly gives the Twins a 1-0 lead in the sixth. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 3, 2023

The White Sox get the out at first and escape mostly unscathed.

Great job getting out of that, Michael. — PatfromtheBronx (@Patinthebronx) May 3, 2023

Alas.

If the White Sox had a competent offense, I'd feel pretty good right about now. — Kindableu (@kindableu) May 3, 2023

I can’t be mad. His ERA dropped a bit too.

Michael Kopech: 6 IP, H, ER, 5 BB, 7 K, 0 HR, 51 of 89 pitches for strikes, with 12 swinging strikes.



Fastball was jumping tonight, but walks will haunt. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 3, 2023

Do it for Frankie.

Frankie is deep in thought wondering if the White Sox will score a run tonight. pic.twitter.com/yF3kx2S4zn — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) May 3, 2023

Not a hit, but that’s a start.

Anderson draws a 12 pitch walk. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 3, 2023

Doesn’t matter though.

The ‘23 White Sox hit more ground balls than any team of all time — Nick (@Nick_BPSS) May 3, 2023

Andrew B Nintendo kinda sucks. — Relocate the WhiteSox (@WhiteSoxGolfer) May 3, 2023

A base hit for Andrew Vaughn and an Eloy Jiménez home run puts the Sox on top, 2-1.

Old friend alert?

Alex Colome’s first move back with the #WhiteSox : pitch clock violation. — Jason Kinander (@JasonKinander) May 3, 2023

Tie game.

Alexander “Not The Great” Colomé — Steve O'Brien (@steveowhitesox) May 3, 2023

Rick Hahns genius at it again! — Kyle (@JimLavaLamp) May 3, 2023

Swing and a miss from Joey Gallo

Keynan is him #WhiteSox — The SouthSide Boys (@SouthSideBoys23) May 3, 2023

Off to the bottom of the ninth, with fingers crossed.

LETS GO! — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) May 3, 2023

Pls white sox. Let's just get one here!



One foot in front of the other, one game at a time. ⛏️⛏️⛏️ — Christopher Gill (@BlueLine2NoHare) May 3, 2023

Vaughn takes a walk.

BILLY HAMILTON IS IN!

Billy Hamilton pinch runs for Andrew Vaughn, who led off with a walk. Cheers were heard, and a few barks too, for Billy. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 3, 2023

Two stolen bases for Billy? We love it.

I LOVE BILLY HAMILTON — Al (@baseballgalal) May 3, 2023

Yaz steps up to the plate with runners in the corners. Naturally, he walks to load the bases.

yeah — did yasmani grandal walk? (@didyasmaniwalk) May 3, 2023

Who is up? Hanser Alberto ...

SURE WOULD BE NICE TO HAVE JAKE BURGER UP RIGHT NOW — Casey Boguslaw (@caseyboguslaw) May 3, 2023

Welp. Extra innings, despite bases loaded.

My guy Billy putting in all this work just to be left high and dry — Liam (@jesusplaysbass) May 3, 2023

Haseley and Alberto make the final outs in the biggest moment of the game. Be ever so proud Rick… #WhiteSox — Ryiin (@rfoto) May 3, 2023

C’mon.

They are pitching to buxton? Hope it works! — Cary (@ThatbasebaIIfan) May 3, 2023

IT WORKED!

THAT A BOY JIMMY! WIN NOW! — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) May 3, 2023

WE’RE GOING STREAKING!

OH MY GOD BENINTENDI DID IT WE HAVE WON TWO GAMES IN A ROW — Rick Hahn’s Burner (@RickHahnBurner) May 3, 2023

Please, White Sox. Please.