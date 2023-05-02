 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pup App Recap: White Sox 3, Twins 2 (10 innings)

The South Siders had that dawg in them tonight

By Chrystal O'Keefe
It feels good to say this — the White Sox are fresh off a big win against the hottest team in baseball. Tonight they face off against the Twins and their new celebratory “Land of 1,000 Rakes” fisherman’s vest.

The White Sox made a ton of moves today, ICYMI:

Here is how the guys are lined up today:

It is also Dog Night at the park.

The game started off with Michael Kopech looking good on the mound. He didn’t allow a hit and struck out two.

Oh, and Andrew Benintendi has a catch for the highlight reels.

Here is another dog, the lovable Ziggy.

And Bean after the parade!

Gavin Sheets records the first hit of the ballgame in the second.

Kopech is looking really good through three.

If this fails, we blame Scott.

Quick update. Still scoreless.

The no-hitter ends in the sixth.

This frazzled Kopech. Bases loaded.

Two outs, two on.

The White Sox get the out at first and escape mostly unscathed.

Alas.

I can’t be mad. His ERA dropped a bit too.

Do it for Frankie.

Not a hit, but that’s a start.

Doesn’t matter though.

A base hit for Andrew Vaughn and an Eloy Jiménez home run puts the Sox on top, 2-1.

Old friend alert?

Tie game.

Swing and a miss from Joey Gallo

Off to the bottom of the ninth, with fingers crossed.

Vaughn takes a walk.

BILLY HAMILTON IS IN!

Two stolen bases for Billy? We love it.

Yaz steps up to the plate with runners in the corners. Naturally, he walks to load the bases.

Who is up? Hanser Alberto ...

Welp. Extra innings, despite bases loaded.

C’mon.

IT WORKED!

WE’RE GOING STREAKING!

Please, White Sox. Please.

