Bird App Recap: White Sox 5, Royals 1

Jake Burger? More like Jake Royale with Cheese

By Jordan Hass
Happy Saturday everyone, it’s game two of three in this White Sox-Royals series, Game 47 of the season, and GIO DAY (albeit day game Gio)!

The lineup with the previously mentioned Lucas Giolito on the mound:

Some injury updates:

Who needs outfielders when you have first basemen?

Bobby Witt Jr. singles to start the game, but a nice strike-em-out throw-em-out combo gets both him and Vinny Pasquantino.

Salvador Pérez follows that up with a home run off of Gio and it’s 1-0, Royals, early.

Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert Jr. and Yoán Moncada start the offense off with a bang in the bottom of the first with three straight hits that score two runs, and it’s now 2-1, Sox.

Well, they still suck ass, but a little less ass with Moncada.

A pretty 5-3-5 double play gets Freddy Fermin and Nick Pratto out to end the second in great defensive fashion.

Another quick inning for Gio, and the defense is looking slick.

Giolito loads the bases with two outs in the fourth, but with a full count to Fermin he gets the strikeout to end the inning with no damage done.

Giolito gives Salvy another pitch to hit, which he drives into the corner for a double in the sixth, but thankfully nothing comes of it, as he ends the inning with another strikeout.

A catcher’s interference and two walks load the bases for the Sox in the bottom of the sixth and takes Jordan Lyles out of the game.

But we all also know what usually happens when the Sox load the bases:

José Cuas comes into the game and immediately strikes out Andrew Vaughn.

Thankfully, Jake Burger has that beef in him, and drives a bases-clearing double to the gap in right to make it 5-1 Sox.

Garrett Crochet takes over in the seventh, gets an out, but lets two runners on base. For whatever reason Reynaldo López comes in.

More great defense, as Robert Jr. makes a throw on a blooper to center that gets a fielder’s choice at second and keeps the bases from being loaded.

A lucky inside pitch hits Bobby Witt Jr.’s bat before it hits his hand, which allows ReyLo to strike him out on the next pitch and end the inning.

This Burger fellow is looking mighty tasty at home:

Tim Anderson hits into a double play in the bottom half of the inning, and his slump continues, as he’s 0-4 today.

Is TA still hurt? Probably. Will the Sox keep playing him? Definitely.

Joe Kelly is in for the eighth and goes 1-2-3 with a K to keep us where we are.

Is it trade season already?

That’s pretty damn good.

Kendall Graveman comes in for the ninth in a non-save situation, strikes out two, and pops out the third for a Sox win, 5-1.

They also won the series and the homestand!

Sox go for the sweep tomorrow.

