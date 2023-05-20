Bird App Recap: White Sox 5, Royals 1

Happy Saturday everyone, it’s game two of three in this White Sox-Royals series, Game 47 of the season, and GIO DAY (albeit day game Gio)!

GIO DAYYYYY ️ ️ ️ pic.twitter.com/AOuUo7589D — Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) May 20, 2023

The lineup with the previously mentioned Lucas Giolito on the mound:

Here's the White Sox lineup as they go for the series win today.@BedfordPark_IL pic.twitter.com/N2mQgHNwuu — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 20, 2023

Some injury updates:

Gavin Sheets jammed his right wrist on a slide. He’s been scratched. Pedro Grifol said he could possibly be available late in the game.



Yasmani Grandal is also available and should start tomorrow. Elvis Andrus and Eloy Jiménez are both swinging today, and are “ahead of schedule” — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 20, 2023

Who needs outfielders when you have first basemen?

Time to dust off the ol’ case of Sox memes. https://t.co/cA6AowJlO3 pic.twitter.com/NZsTO5L11X — Rudy (@CoveysBurner) May 20, 2023

Bobby Witt Jr. singles to start the game, but a nice strike-em-out throw-em-out combo gets both him and Vinny Pasquantino.

With one pitch, the Royals have equaled their baserunner total from yesterday. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 20, 2023

Great throw by Zavala, rough jump for Witt Jr. And there are now two outs — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 20, 2023

Salvador Pérez follows that up with a home run off of Gio and it’s 1-0, Royals, early.

I guess throwing 6 straight sliders away was not an ideal strategy there huh Gio? — Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) May 20, 2023

Glad to see we're still throwing meweballs to Perez. — @larrold@mastodon.social (@Larry_Boa) May 20, 2023

Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert Jr. and Yoán Moncada start the offense off with a bang in the bottom of the first with three straight hits that score two runs, and it’s now 2-1, Sox.

The White Sox have three-straight hits. Luis Robert Jr.'s bloop double was the softest of the trio, but it set up Yoán Moncada's single to left to score a pair. It's 2-1 White Sox in the first inning. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 20, 2023

We all shit on the coaches when it is a bad send.



That was a great send. pic.twitter.com/l2mnqp91Ie — Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) May 20, 2023

Well, they still suck ass, but a little less ass with Moncada.

It's as if Moncada is really good and the team sucked ass when he was injured... — @larrold@mastodon.social (@Larry_Boa) May 20, 2023

A pretty 5-3-5 double play gets Freddy Fermin and Nick Pratto out to end the second in great defensive fashion.

Briefly (very briefly) a two-way player at Cal, Andrew Vaughn ends the second inning by throwing across the diamond to catch Nick Pratto trying to advance to third on a groundout. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 20, 2023

Heads up play there short king. pic.twitter.com/J37hfLlAVv — Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) May 20, 2023

Another quick inning for Gio, and the defense is looking slick.

Y'ALL the White Sox are seriously throwing around the leather today pic.twitter.com/OuyBowxCtB — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 20, 2023

Gio with 38 pitches through 3. I’ll take that! — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) May 20, 2023

Giolito loads the bases with two outs in the fourth, but with a full count to Fermin he gets the strikeout to end the inning with no damage done.

got ‘em! — Laura ⚢ also on @lauzsport (@laurachooksie) May 20, 2023

tfw you're up one and you get a strikeout with a full count and the bases loaded to end the inning pic.twitter.com/AacuXeiMee — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) May 20, 2023

Giolito gives Salvy another pitch to hit, which he drives into the corner for a double in the sixth, but thankfully nothing comes of it, as he ends the inning with another strikeout.

For the love of God… Gio… stop serving cookies to Perez. — Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) May 20, 2023

Lucas Giolito, 95mph ⛽️



And is fired up. pic.twitter.com/GfdyBpCeiV — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 20, 2023

A catcher’s interference and two walks load the bases for the Sox in the bottom of the sixth and takes Jordan Lyles out of the game.

Prior to Luis Robert Jr. (3 times), the last time a White Sox player has reached on catcher interference 3 times in a season was Chris Singleton in 2000. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 20, 2023

But we all also know what usually happens when the Sox load the bases:

bases loaded with no outs. we all know where this is going. — Laura ⚢ also on @lauzsport (@laurachooksie) May 20, 2023

José Cuas comes into the game and immediately strikes out Andrew Vaughn.

That was an awful AB, Andrew — Kindableu (@kindableu) May 20, 2023

Thankfully, Jake Burger has that beef in him, and drives a bases-clearing double to the gap in right to make it 5-1 Sox.

Let Jake Burger hit cleanup. — Jordan White, Bernice Moisthole Award Winner (@BuntSingles) May 20, 2023

Garrett Crochet takes over in the seventh, gets an out, but lets two runners on base. For whatever reason Reynaldo López comes in.

Garrett Crochet in to pitch the 7th, so Lucas Giolito's day is done. He went 6 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K.



That marks five straight quality starts for the White Sox starting staff, each member of the rotation earning one. — Jared Wyllys (@jwyllys) May 20, 2023

I don't understand making the switch right now, especially for López. — Kindableu (@kindableu) May 20, 2023

More great defense, as Robert Jr. makes a throw on a blooper to center that gets a fielder’s choice at second and keeps the bases from being loaded.

Competent defense?!? What is this?? #WhiteSox — Steve Morck (@YourBoyStove) May 20, 2023

A lucky inside pitch hits Bobby Witt Jr.’s bat before it hits his hand, which allows ReyLo to strike him out on the next pitch and end the inning.

Lopez and his walk-in music from the Halloween movie strands two runners — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 20, 2023

Reylo Fixed? Maybe? I hope? — Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) May 20, 2023

This Burger fellow is looking mighty tasty at home:

Jake Burger in 19 home games this season, following his 3-run double:



.355/.397/.887, 4 Doubles, Triple, 9 HR, 21 RBI — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 20, 2023

Tim Anderson hits into a double play in the bottom half of the inning, and his slump continues, as he’s 0-4 today.

Is TA still hurt? Probably. Will the Sox keep playing him? Definitely.

It’s time for TA to be dropped from lead off or put back on the IL. He can’t run. — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) May 20, 2023

Tim Anderson is playing through injury which is valiant but clearly he isn’t effective right now.



The question keeps coming back to why this organization continuously pushes players back onto the field before they’re ready. — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) May 20, 2023

Joe Kelly is in for the eighth and goes 1-2-3 with a K to keep us where we are.

My mom's name is Kelly so Joe Mama is pitching for me — James (@TacVomit) May 20, 2023

Joe Kelly has been nails — Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) May 20, 2023

Joe Kelly abusing the pitch clock is the least surprising thing this season. I love it — Steve Morck (@YourBoyStove) May 20, 2023

Is it trade season already?

If I were a contending team needing bullpen help, I'd be asking about Joe Kelly right now. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) May 20, 2023

That’s pretty damn good.

Joe Kelly's last 8 appearances: 8.2 IP, 1 H, 13 K. He has retired 23 of the last 24 opposing hitters faced, if my math is right. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 20, 2023

Kendall Graveman comes in for the ninth in a non-save situation, strikes out two, and pops out the third for a Sox win, 5-1.

White Sox beat the Royals, 5-1



Lucas Giolito was strong for six innings. Jake Burger drilled a bases-clearing double. Yoán Moncada scored and drove in two. A run of the mill win over a rebuilding team, for a Sox club that can't take that for granted.



Sox are 18-29 — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 20, 2023

They also won the series and the homestand!

White Sox win another series! pic.twitter.com/jZpyTpWlYp — Kindableu (@kindableu) May 20, 2023

THATS A WHITE SOX WINNER AND A SERIES WIN!!!!! pic.twitter.com/66jDAZ1dXC — Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) May 20, 2023

Sox go for the sweep tomorrow.