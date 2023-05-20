White Sox Minor League Update: May 19, 2023

Box score link

The Knights have been absolutely crushed a few times this season, and their 17-4 loss Friday night to a team with five words in its name was one of those times. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were not fooled by any combination of Daniel Ponce de Leon (nine runs, 1 ⅔ innings), AJ Alexy (three runs, one inning), JB Olson (two runs, 2 ⅓ innings), Alejandro Mateo (two runs, one inning), or Lane Ramsey (one run, one inning). Alex Colomé and catcher Evan Skoug were the lone untouched Charlotte pitchers.

The four runs for the Knights were each scored one inning at a time. Already trailing 9-0 in the bottom of the second, Carlos Pérez and Víctor Reyes singled, setting up Erik González for an RBI single, 9-1 RailRiders. One inning later, Lenyn Sosa went deep for the sixth time in 17 games and third in three, making it 12-2.





Lenyn Sosa has homered in three straight games! pic.twitter.com/skHtTcEUgu — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 20, 2023

Víctor Reyes added a dong of his own in the eighth (in fact, his eighth dong), 17-3, and Yolbert Sánchez’s first long ball of the year in the ninth put the final score at 17-4.

Víctor Reyes goes YARD!!! pic.twitter.com/DbJHmssM3M — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 20, 2023

Yolbert Sánchez with a HOMER! pic.twitter.com/wG5YAbTF9H — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 20, 2023

The Knights pitching staff walked 10 and struck out four.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Yolbert Sánchez (3B): 2-for-5, HR, R, RBI, K

Lenyn Sosa (2B): 1-for-5, HR, R, RBI, 2 K

Clint Frazier (RF): 1-for-4, E, outfield assist (3B)

Carlos Pérez (C): 2-for-4, R

Víctor Reyes (LF): 2-for-3, HR, R, RBI, BB, GIDP

Erik González (SS): 1-for-4, RBI, 2 K

Sebastian Rivero (1B): 1-for-3, BB

Alex Colomé: IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Oscar Colás (CF): 0-for-4, BB

Stephen Piscotty (DH): 0-for-4, 2 K

Daniel Ponce de Leon: 1 ⅔ IP, 8 H, 9 R, 2 BB, K (L)

AJ Alexy: IP, H, 3 R, 3 BB, 0 K, WP, 2 HBP

JB Olson: 2 ⅓ IP, 4 H, 2 R, BB, 0 K, HBP, 3-0 inherited runners-scored

Alejandro Mateo: IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 BB, K

The Barons were two-hit and made three errors on Friday, leading to five unearned runs, a 6-1 loss, and a 13-24 record. Second baseman Moisés Castillo drove in their one run, a sacrifice fly scoring Taylor Snyder after he walked, stole second, and took third on a wild pitch in the third inning. The team led 1-0 at that point.

In the bottom of that inning, José Rodríguez’s error at short combined with three walks, three stolen bases, two singles, and an error by Snyder at third for five runs against Matt Thompson (one coming on a bases-loaded walk). Thompson ended up completing five innings, throwing 87 pitches and walking four while striking out three.

Nick Gallagher entered in relief, the leadoff single he allowed coming around to score after an error by catcher Adam Hackenberg on a stolen base attempt, the fifth and final unearned run of the day. Vince Vannelle pitched a perfect eighth.

Castillo and Alsander Womack had the only two Barons hits, both singles. The team walked six times and went 0-for-1 with runners in scoring position.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Tyler Neslony (LF): 0-for-2, 2 BB, K, outfield assist (2B)

Alsander Womack (1B): 1-for-4

Taylor Snyder (3B): 0-for-2, R, 2 BB, K, SB, E

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? José Rodríguez (SS): 0-for-4, K, E

Luis Mieses (RF): 0-for-4, K

Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 0-for-4, 2 K

Adam Hackenberg (C), BB, 2 K, E

The Dash’s struggles against the Orioles-affiliated Aberdeen IronBirds continue, their losing streak stretching to three in a row. Jonathan Cannon got the bad-luck loss, falling to 4-1 on the season after allowing two runs in five innings. Haylen Green contributed a scoreless inning, but Everhett Hazelwood was touched for three runs in the eighth to put this one further out of reach. Tristan Stivors struck out four over the last five outs.

Tristan Stivors took the ball for the final 5 outs of the #Dash 5-1 loss tonight. He K's 4 on 20/35 while walking 1 and allowing 1 double. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/vlgzVjIQ8h — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 20, 2023

The bats were not able to get much done. DJ Gladney’s third triple of the season preceded Wilfred Veras’s league-leading 16th double for the only Dash run of the game. Michael Turner also doubled and had two of the team’s six hits.

Wilfred Veras with his 16th double on the year and it brings in Gladney (3B, his 3rd) to tie it at 1 for the #Dash. Veras leads the SAL in 2B by 5. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/hchM6ErC9K — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 20, 2023

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Loidel Chapelli Jr. (2B): 1-for-4, K

Wilfred Veras (DH): 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, K

Michael Turner (C): 2-for-4, 2B, K

Chris Lanzilli (LF): 1-for-3, BB, CS

Jonathan Cannon: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 3 K (L)

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Terrell Tatum (CF): 0-for-3, BB, K, E

Wes Kath (3B): 0-for-4

Shawn Goosenberg (1B): 0-for-3, BB, 3 K

Andy Atwood (SS): 0-for-3, 2 K

It wasn’t all dark clouds in the Sox minors. Tanner McDougal and the Cannon Ballers bullpen shut out the Carolina Mudcats for a 6-0 victory, raising their record to 20-16. McDougal, who turned 20 in April, has been pitching very well since returning from Tommy John surgery; he’s allowed six total runs this year over 17 ⅔ innings, with five of those coming in one disastrous 2 ⅓-inning stint. None of those issues emerged today, and he struck out six over four innings.

Tanner McDougal started for the #Ballers tonight. He throws 4 scoreless innings allowing 2H and 2 BB. He strikes out 6 on 37 of 65. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/vXHM6pslCW — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 20, 2023

Zach Cable walked three but was able to pitch around them. Frander Veras was credited with the win after a scoreless 1 ⅓ innings, and Yohemy Nolasco picked up the three-inning save.

Yohemy Nolasco has been with the #Ballers for a little over a week now after being called up from AZ. Tonight was his 2nd 3 inning Save. He K's 2, and allows 3H on 29/42. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/bMZ1lGtaB4 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 20, 2023

The first Ballers run crossed the plate courtesy of a second-inning balk that scored Bryce Willits from a leadoff walk, Caberea Weaver’s double having pushed him into balk-scoring position. Three more runs scored in the third: with one out, Brooks Baldwin and Tim Elko walked and each advanced a base on a wild pitch, both scoring on Jacob Burke’s single. Willits walked again, he and Burke double stealing second and third respectively, and Burke made it 4-0 when the Mudcats pitcher balked again.

Their fifth run did not score on a balk, but did score on a wild pitch after Weaver bunted to lead off the fourth and advanced to third on Mario Camilletti’s single. Willits doubled in the eighth to drive in Burke after being hit by a pitch for a final score of 6-0 Ballers.

Bryce Willits smokes a double to the LCF gap. Jacob Burke comes in to score. 6-0 #Ballers. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/6sFPQj26Oq — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 20, 2023

Poll Who was the Ballers MVP? Brooks Baldwin (DH): 0-for-3, R, BB, 3 K, SB

Tim Elko (1B): 0-for-3, 2B, R, BB, 2 K

Jacob Burke (CF): 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, K, HBP, SB, pitch timer violation

Bryce Willits (3B): 2-for-2, 2B, R, RBI, 2 BB, SB

Caberea Weaver (LF): 2-for-4, 2B, R, 2 K

Mario Camilletti (2B): 1-for-3, 2 K

Tanner McDougal: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K, HBP, pitch timer violation

Frander Veras: 1 ⅓ IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, HBP (W)

