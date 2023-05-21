White Sox Minor League Update: May 20, 2023

After a brutal 17-4 loss on Friday evening, the Knights were able to bounce back and get the win, beating the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 7-5. Garrett Davila held the RailRiders at bay, only giving up one earned run, on a home run in the fifth. He struggled a bit with three walks today, but struck out five in the process, working his way out of any jams.

The Charlotte offense was hot today, with six of nine batters getting a hit, and only leaving four on base as a team. Nate Mondou had himself a night, blasting a double and a homer as his two hits, and scoring twice. Thanks to Mondou, the Knights got to break out their home run celebration crown.

Victor Reyes continues to have a great year in Triple-A, putting up two more hits, bringing his batting average to .315. Yolbert Sánchez joined in on the two-hit fun, snagging a pair of his own on Charlotte’s road to victory.

Nicholas Padilla was the sour spot of the bullpen tonight, blowing the save and allowing four earned in the process. Thankfully, the Knights offense were able to regain the lead for Bryan Shaw to put an end to the madness.

Note: Clint Frazier was not in the Knights lineup, flying instead to Chicago to make his White Sox debut on Sunday.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Nate Mondou (1B): 2-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 R, RBI

Oscar Colás (RF): 1-for-3, R, RBI, BB

Victor Reyes (LF): 2-for-3, 2R, 2 RBI, BB

Yolbert Sánchez (2B): 2-for-4, R, K, 1 LOB

Evan Skoug (DH): 1-for-4, R, RBI, 1 LOB

Garrett Davila (SP): 6 IP, 5 H, ER, HR, 3 BB, 5 K

Poll Who was the Cold Cat for the Knights? Lenyn Sosa (3B): 0-for-4, 3 K, 3 LOB

Carlos Pérez (C): 0-for-4, K, 2 LOB

Zach Remillard (CF): 0-for-3, RBI, K

It was some flaccid O for the Barons, coupled with a rough relief outing for Ben Holmes, that did the visitors in, 5-1.

By his 2023 measures, Garrett Schoenle was excellent today, despite two earned runs in 4 1⁄3 innings. The six Ks may be something to build the rest of the season on. But, handing the ball to Holmes with the game scoreless proved a fatal mistake today, as Holmes ushered home two of Schoenle’s base-runners, then another three of his own. Fraser Ellard and Caleb Freeman were nails the rest of the way, but the damage was done.

The Barons put the ball in play (just five Ks on the game), but nothing fell.

Hats off to Trash Pandas starter Jack Kochanowicz, who building on a sub-2.00 ERA in his first six Double-A games this season tossed an 88-pitch complete game at Birmingham tonight.

Yoelqui Cespedes goes deep to CF w/ 2 outs in the 9th to break up the shutout. Great outing from the Trash Pandas starter, Jack Kochanowicz. #Barons drop the contest 5-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/ir8zucDrN6 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 21, 2023

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 2-for-4, RBI, R, K

Ben Norman (LF): 1-for-3, K, 1 LOB

Alsander Womack (2B): 1-for-4

Fraser Ellard (RP): 1 2⁄3 IP, 2 K

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Tyler Neslony (RF): 0-for-4, 1 LOB

Luis Mieses (1B): 0-for-4, 1 LOB

Xavier Fernández (C): 0-for-3

Moisés Castillo: 0-for-3, K, 2 LOB

Garrett Schoenle (SP): 4 1⁄3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, L

Ben Holmes (RP): 1 2⁄3 IP, 4 H, HR, 2 ER, 3 K

This ended up as a brutal game on both sides of the ball from the Dash — but it started out so sunny!

Drew Dalquist took the pellet for the #Dash today. Nice outing for him. Command was pretty good today. He allowed a 2R HR, and that was the only damage. 2R on 4H, 1BB, while he K's 3 on 46 of 74. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Zf2iagfGii — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 21, 2023

Drew Dalquist was fantastic for 4 2⁄3 innings, one-hitting the IronBirds with three Ks. He had a spot of trouble escaping the frame, but when the dust settled he handed the ball to Will Kincannon for the sixth inning with a 4-2 lead. But The Cannon, in just his second outing since a lengthy injury pause (all of 2022, all but four games of 2021, no games in the pandemic 2020), Kincannon was just killed tonight, getting no outs and surrendering the lead and then some. Hopefully this is just a case of getting the misses out of his system, because any White Sox affiliate is better with Will Kincannon pitching for them.

The offense is not without blame, as in spite of some solid performances, the lineup combined for 6-of-21 with RISP and 14 runners left on base. Dash hero DJ Gladney (who, all told, had a sweet diving catch in left field), alone left nine runners on base in a hitless effort.

Poll Who was the MVP for the Dash? Andy Atwood (2B): 3-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, K, 3 LOB

Wilfred Veras (RF): 3-for-5, R, 3 LOB

Shawn Goosenberg (1B): 2-for-4, RBI, 2R, BB, 1 LOB

Michael Turner (DH): 3-for-4, RBI, BB, 1 LOB

Poll Who was the Cold Cat for the Dash? Will Kincannon (RP): 3 H, 5 ER, HR, 2 BB, L

Rest of the Bullpen: 3 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

DJ Gladney (LF): 0-for-4, BB, 9 LOB

Terrell Tatum (CF): 1-for-5, R, BB, 2 K, 6 LOB

Utterly brilliant pitching from Payton Pallette, Manuel Veloz and Eric Adler paced a tight win for Kanny — and the arms had to be great for an offense that mustered just four safeties and one for extra bases. Pallette, whose impressive first pro campaign continues under yellow-flag conditions post-injury, managed four innings of one-run ball before a pitch-count concerns (at 58 through four) did him in. Denied the win as such, Veloz swooped in and was every bit as impressive as the 2022 draft pick, in fact more so given zero earned runs over four.

Manny Veloz takes over for Pallette. He also goes 4 innings, allows 1R on 3H, and K's 3 on 34/53. #Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/CVbsgSVHw2 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 21, 2023

And finally, Adler was splendid in earning his first professional save.

Now, the offense wasn’t much, but it tapped home three runs, and that was enough. Thanks to the arms, Kannapolis never trailed tonight, but it took until the seventh inning for the CBs to drive home the win. Logan Glass led off with a walk and moved to second on a ground out. With two down and the count 1-2, Jordan Sprinkle played hero with a base tap to score Glass.

Jordan Sprinkle singles to RCF to bring in Logan Glass (BB), and that sets the final at 3-2 #Ballers. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/j51THbtVWu — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 21, 2023

Poll Who was tonight’s MVP for Kanny in their 3-2 win? Jordan Sprinkle: 1-for-3, R, GWRBI, BB, 2 K, 2 SB

Payton Pallette: 4 IP, 3 H, ER, 3 K, WP

Manuel Veloz: 4 IP, 3 H, R, 3 K, BALK, WIN

Eric Adler: IP, 2 K, SAVE

Bryce Willits: 1-for-3, BB, LOB

