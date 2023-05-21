Bird App Recap: White Sox 5, Royals 2

Lance Lynn takes the mound as the White Sox battle the Royals for their first series sweep of the year. Here’s how Pedro lined ’em up today.

Your #WhiteSox starters for today's series finale vs. the Royals: pic.twitter.com/7IRuh3bILD — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 21, 2023

Lynn hung a meatball in the zone for Michael Massey to take him deep, putting Kansas City up, 2-0, early in the second.

A one-out single up the middle ended Lance Lynn’s no-hit bid early, and local product Michael Massey followed with a thunderous two-run shot into the artist formerly known as The Goose Island to end any thoughts of a shutout.



Sox down 2-0 after that second-inning #GhostHonk. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) May 21, 2023

This version of Lance is much better.

Stop the presses! A Romy González base hit?!

Luis Robert Jr. continues his May hot streak, sending one deep to cut the lead in half.

Most home runs this month



8 Luis Robert Jr.

7 Eight players tied — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 21, 2023

The offense picked up where they left off in the fifth, starting with Clint Frazier getting his first White Sox base hit.

Gavin Sheets followed suit with his own single, and Hanser Alberto sacrificed to move both base runners into scoring position, but injured his shoulder calling himself safe at first. He was out. The most White Sox injury of all time.

How do you injury your arm giving the safe sign? #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/XSdsDYbVBl — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) May 21, 2023

Others are thinking about what could have been.

Lance Lynn put together one final 1-2-3 inning for the day, ending his quality start after six innings and 100 pitches.

Lance stringing along a couple of solid starts pic.twitter.com/LHlVpULc87 — Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) May 21, 2023

Keynan Middleton came in to relieve in the seventh, and before finishing his clean inning, he took a ground ball off his back.

Keynan Middleton got hit near his throwing shoulder by a hard bouncer off the bat of Jackie Bradley Jr., in what is becoming a grueling day physically for the White Sox. He's staying in — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 21, 2023

The White Sox strung together three back-to-back, two-out singles in the bottom of the inning, adding another insurance run to go up, 5-2.

You like to see that. White Sox add on with a two-out rally in the 7th. Three straight singles by Tim Anderson(in for Hanser Alberto), Romy Gonzalez and Andrew Benintendi. White Sox lead 5-2. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) May 21, 2023

Aaron Bummer looked his old self, stringing together his own 1-2-3 inning, ringing up two in the process. Is he back? Are the Sox?

AARON BUMMER HAD A 1-2-3 INNING?!!! SOX ARE BACK BABY — emo Carmela Soprano (@marjraguso) May 21, 2023

the bullpen is actually starting to come around at the same time that Liam Hendriks is nearing a comeback. oh my god do NOT let this team cook — scott #SellTheTeam (@KENDALLGRAVEMAN) May 21, 2023

Joe Kelly came in to close it out, and looked like vintage Joe Kelly, where the slider was slidin’ today.

Joe Kelly has now retired 16 batters in a row. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 21, 2023

White Sox get their first sweep!!!!