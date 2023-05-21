 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
@CheapSeats411

Filed under:

Bird App Recap: White Sox 5, Royals 2

SWEEP!!!!

By Kristina Airdo
/ new

Lance Lynn takes the mound as the White Sox battle the Royals for their first series sweep of the year. Here’s how Pedro lined ’em up today.

Lynn hung a meatball in the zone for Michael Massey to take him deep, putting Kansas City up, 2-0, early in the second.

This version of Lance is much better.

Stop the presses! A Romy González base hit?!

Luis Robert Jr. continues his May hot streak, sending one deep to cut the lead in half.

The offense picked up where they left off in the fifth, starting with Clint Frazier getting his first White Sox base hit.

Gavin Sheets followed suit with his own single, and Hanser Alberto sacrificed to move both base runners into scoring position, but injured his shoulder calling himself safe at first. He was out. The most White Sox injury of all time.

Others are thinking about what could have been.

Lance Lynn put together one final 1-2-3 inning for the day, ending his quality start after six innings and 100 pitches.

Keynan Middleton came in to relieve in the seventh, and before finishing his clean inning, he took a ground ball off his back.

The White Sox strung together three back-to-back, two-out singles in the bottom of the inning, adding another insurance run to go up, 5-2.

Aaron Bummer looked his old self, stringing together his own 1-2-3 inning, ringing up two in the process. Is he back? Are the Sox?

Joe Kelly came in to close it out, and looked like vintage Joe Kelly, where the slider was slidin’ today.

White Sox get their first sweep!!!!

White Sox Game Recaps

White Sox 5, Royals 2: How Sweep It Is!

Six Pack of Stats

Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 5, Royals 2

White Sox Gamethreads

Gamethread: White Sox vs Royals

Loading comments...