White Sox Minor League Update: May 21, 2023

Charlotte Knights

Outhit and make two more errors than your opponent, that must mean a loss, right? Well, not today for Charlotte. They officially lost Clint Fraizer today to the big club, and it looks like they will lose Jesse Scholtens here too, with [redacted] on the IL, so savor these Charlotte wins while they last. It was a top-of-the-lineup type of day, with six hits coming from the top four in the order.

Nate Mondou had the bulk of the runs with what ended up being the game-winning hit, a three-run homer in the third.

Lenyn Sosa had a couple of hits today, and Oscar Colás added one in five tries. Not sure how many more times the pair will be passed up for promotion by for older veterans, but they are still producing in Triple-A.

On the mound, they somehow only allowed two runs off of 10 hits, and both runs came in the first inning. Nate Fisher gave up a home run to start the game and allowed hit after hit after hit in the second. But the rest of the game, he pretty good. The bullpen was spectacular, with three hits of 10 on its tab. Sammy Peralta went two shutout innings, striking out three. Bryan Shaw got in a game today for just one out, but that is now seven scoreless outings for him since joining the Knights.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Nate Fisher: 5 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Carlos Pérez: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K

Birmingham Barons

It was a real rough, one-run loss for the Barons. First, Cristian Mena was awful. He lasted just 2 1⁄3 innings, with six runs allowed. It already looked like Jesse Scholtens will be the guy called up tomorrow, and this start didn’t help Mena’s case. Second, the bullpen wasn’t much better as a group, with Andrew Pérez allowing three more and Nash Walters giving up the last two. Walters’ were the tying and walk-off runs to lose in the ninth. Hunter Dollander was the only arm to do his job well today from the mound, with 2 1⁄3 shutout innings.

On offense, it was a really good day. Unfortunately, with the pitching today, 10 runs wasn’t enough to get a win, and lord knows double-digit scoring days should get your team wins. José Rodríguez had a day, though, and he really needs to put more of them together. Not two homers in a day good, but reaching base 36% of the time a week type of performances.

Here is his first homer:

Jose Rodriguez is that guy! pic.twitter.com/tFuCPje2ky — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 21, 2023

and the second, a grand slam.

We said it once and we’ll say it again… Jose Rodriguez is THAT GUY.



That’s a GRAND SLAM to give us the lead! pic.twitter.com/EUqIoJRKsM — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 21, 2023

Alsander Womack helped out, too, responsible for three more RBIs after the five from Rodríguez.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? José Rodríguez: 3-for-5, 2 HR, 3 R, 5 RBI, 0 BB, 2 K

Alsander Womack: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Nash Walters: 2 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Winston-Salem Dash

It was not an ugly loss, although 6-1 isn’t great. The Dash squandered their chances, while the IronBirds converted on a few more. Winston-Salem went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and the IronBirds were 4-for-17. Both are not really good numbers, but hey, Aberdeen at least converted some.

DJ Gladney had that lone run for the Dash, as he continues to show why he should be in Birmingham.

DJ Gladney smokes his 10th HR of the year (t-1st SAL) into the 2nd level of the 2 dubs pen. 1-0 #Dash. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/FoRkJvHLJ8 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 21, 2023

It was Gladney’s 10th homer of the year, and it is just May, for pete’s sake. He struck out three times as well, which is something he will do. It is just time to see how much worse it will get for Gladney in Double-A. Wilfred Veras had a nice day for himself, too, with a couple of singles and stealing a bag too (his eighth swipe this season).

The pitching was more than lackluster, however. Chase Plymell (two innings) and Jake Palish (one inning) were the two arms today to come away unscathed. Brooks Gosswein, who has been really good to date, was all over the place with his command. He walked five, and a Wes Kath error didn’t help either, as he left with three runs on the board. Adisyn Coffey at the end of the game struggled too, with two earned runs and even worse command. He only threw one more strike than ball.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Chase Plymell: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Wilfred Veras: 2-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Andy Atwood: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K

Brooks Gosswein: 3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER (3 R), 5 BB, 3 K

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

It was a rough game from the start, with Drew McDaniel on the bump. He got through the first inning a-OK, but allowed seven runs in the second and third. Emerson Talavera did settle the ship. He has had a pretty good year so far, and was great over his 3 1⁄3 innings today (just one hit, and struck out four). He left with the Cannon Ballers just down one, after some really good at-bats from the three batters who amassed all eight hits.

Jacob Burke rips one at the 3rd baseman, he gets a piece, but it ends up in the bullpen. He rolls up to 2nd w/ Sanchez and Camilletti (both BB'd) scoring. 3-2 #Ballers lead. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/rXeR5fP5km — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 21, 2023

Jacob Burke led the team with three hits today, and three RBIs. He has had a great start to his season, after starting the year in extended spring training. This performance today keeps his OPS better than .800. Tim Elko and Burke had doubles today. Elko has been good all year, and it still is a real mystery as to why he is in low-A. Wilber Sánchez had the final two hits. He didn’t drive anybody in like Elko and Burke, but he did score twice.

Tim Elko rips a 102mph double to the wall in LCF. Camilletti (HBP) and Burke (1B) score. #Ballers trail 7-6. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/G1WIXymEHg — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 21, 2023

Once it became a one-run game, it was all Mudcats, ending in a 12-6 win for them. Closer Billy Seidl contributed to that, with three runs allowed in just two outs. He just kept giving up hits, and three of the four came around to score.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Emerson Talavera: 3 1⁄3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Tim Elko: 2-for-5, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

