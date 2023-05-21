White Sox 5, Royals 2: How Sweep It Is!

The Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals, 5-2, and moved their record to 19-29 as they try and get some sort of a win streak going and inch closer and closer to .500. Today was a great team win, and apart from some early run trouble, the pitching was lights-out.

Lance Lynn started out great in the first, and faced some trouble in the top of the second inning as Edward Olivares singled and Michael Massey hit a home run to take an early 2-0 lead. After a walk to Maikel Garcia, Lynn induced back-to-back outs to get out of the inning, and those would be the only runs Kansas City got the whole day.

Carlos Hernández started off the game for the Royals, and went just two innings, as his normal position is in relief. He was replaced by Max Castillo, who didn’t get into any trouble until the bottom of the fourth inning when Luis Robert Jr. hit a towering fly ball to right center field that kept on carrying for a home run, in the Windy City. This cut the lead in half, to 2-1.

The White Sox continued the scoring in the bottom of the fifth, as Clint Frazier and Gavin Sheets started off the inning with back-to-back singles. Hanser Alberto moved the runners over with a sacrifice bunt, and while running to first appeared to injure himself. He was taken out of the game and replaced by Tim Anderson. With runners on second and third, Romy González tripled to score them both and give the team a 3-2 lead.

Andrew Benintendi had a sacrifice fly to score González from third and provide a two-run cushion.

Lynn was in the game for six innings as he allowed just four hits, two runs, and six strikeouts. He got the win, which moves his record up to 3-5 and his ERA down to 6.28. Baby steps, right?

Keynan Middleton saw a clean inning of work in the top of the seventh, and in the bottom of the seventh Tim Anderson started a two out rally as he singled, followed by González singling to right, and Benintendi singling to center to score Anderson and extend the lead to a comfortable (ish?) 5-2. Aaron Bummer saw a clean inning of work in the eighth and Joe Kelly continued to dominate as he closed out the ninth.

The team will begin a weeklong road trip to Cleveland and Detroit and try to turn this into a solid win streak, and they will look to start that tomorrow night against the Guardians. It will be Hunter Gaddis against TBA, as the team will make a corresponding roster move before the game tomorrow. Everyone enjoy the beautiful day out, and get ready for another busy week of baseball!