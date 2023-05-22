Bird App Recap: Guardians 3, White Sox 0

The White Sox are in Cleveland tonight. The question of who would start today was brought up yesterday, and Jimmy Lambert is the guy.

Sox inform that Jimmy Lambert will start tonight’s series-opening game in Cleveland, seeming to indicate a planned bullpen day. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) May 22, 2023

White Sox have won three straight, five of six, eight of 12 and 12 of 20.



They're 19-29 going into 7-game road trip in Cleveland and Detroit. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 22, 2023

Replacements have arrived.

Prior to tonight’s series opener at Cleveland, the #WhiteSox recalled RHP Jesse Scholtens from Class AAA Charlotte. Scholtens takes the roster spot of right-hander Mike Clevinger, who was placed on the 15-day IL yesterday (retroactive to 5/18) with right wrist inflammation. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 22, 2023

Just remembered that Jose Ramirez is back playing for this series ... — White Sox Twitt3r (Is Baby Hippo) (@SoxTwitt3r) May 22, 2023

Jimmy has himself a clean first inning.

No runs in the first inning!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/R7DcT7sF7B — Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) May 22, 2023

Lambert’s night was ... short.

Jimmy Lambert’s spin as the Sox’ opener done after a 20-pitch first inning. Jesse Scholtens takes over for the bottom of the second. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) May 22, 2023

Jimmy Lambert’s usage continues to puzzle me. — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 22, 2023

His name is Jesse Scholtens.

ALERT!!! There is an imposter Giolito on the mound for the @whitesox pic.twitter.com/5yWjO91nZs — Shoeless Joe (@JoeRam13) May 22, 2023

Apparently there were casualties in the second inning.

RIP THAT BIRD — Zach (@zachsox) May 22, 2023

Wild pitch offense works in Cleveland’s favor, for the first run of the game.

Neither have done anything through three innings, but interesting stat to say the least.

Luis Robert and Jake Burger are responsible for 16 of the 26 HR the Sox have hit at home this season. — A Broken Fan (@WriteSox) May 22, 2023

No, this is a man with a 6.86 ERA who’s faced the minimum through three.

Is this a bearded Cy Young on the mound for Cleveland? Goodness. — White Sox Exploding Scoreboard (@SoxScoreboard) May 22, 2023

Steven Kwan gets doubled off after Andrew Benintendi makes a snag in left.

Then, he hits a double to get the offense going with one out.

BBBBenny and THE JETS — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) May 22, 2023

It was not. He popped out to end the inning.

Just a reminder Lambert only pitched one inning, but in the end it doesn’t even matter.

Yaz is not a happy camper.

Whatever person on the crew at NBC Sports Chicago that had them replay Yaz dropping an f-bomb deserves a raise. — Steve O'Brien (@steveowhitesox) May 22, 2023

No runs for the Good Guys after five innings.

The good news is… Cleveland is still struggling offensively. The bad news is… the White Sox are currently not hitting Hunter Gaddis. So there is that. — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) May 22, 2023

Cleveland only has one run, so.

Jesse Scholtens/Hunter Gaddis pitchers duel pic.twitter.com/XNTtQhT02b — Edward (@EdYuP134) May 22, 2023

We hit five home runs off of Hunter Gaddis last season. Zero tonight.

If y’all would like to put some offense together that would be fun #WhiteSox — paige (@paigeyb88) May 22, 2023

Scholtens is a real dude and he has pitched five innings of one run ball.

We get 6 innings of 1 run ball from a dude I’ve never heard of. How about scoring a few? — John Totura (@JETotura) May 22, 2023

I’m still not entirely convinced that Jesse Scholtens is a real person but this has been a good effort from him tonight. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) May 22, 2023

What are you looking at, Yaz?? — Kindableu (@kindableu) May 22, 2023

Pedro Grifol puts Gregory Santos in to play the matchup, and it does not work in his favor. Cleveland is up, 3-0.

And this ballgame is ova — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 23, 2023

Zunino hitting .178. How does this always happen to these guys? lmao — Where is Jon Jay? (@JonWhere) May 23, 2023

He may have three strikeouts tonight, but he did make a nice play to get the second out in the bottom of the eighth.

The White Sox just forget how to play baseball in Cleveland. — Sir Thomas Sox (@SirThomasSox) May 23, 2023

See you tomorrow, friends.